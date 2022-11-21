ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, CT

Man accused of threatening a delivery driver with an axe in Durham

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
 4 days ago

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police troopers arrested a man for allegedly threatening a delivery driver with an axe.

Police said on November 19 just before 6 p.m., troopers responded to Commerce Circle in Durham for the report of a disturbance between a resident and a delivery driver.

The delivery driver told police he was attempting to make a delivery and asked the resident to confirm his identity.

The delivery driver told police, the resident, later identified as Michael Salvatore, attempted to show his social security card, which did not meet the delivery requirements. Salvatore allegedly went back inside his home and came back out carrying an axe.

The delivery driver further alleged that while holding the axe, Salvatore told the driver to leave the packages. The driver then put the package on the ground, drove away, and contacted the police.

Troopers observed an axe in close proximity to Salvatore when police arrived at his home. According to police, Salvatore declined to cooperate with the investigation and was arrested.

Salvatore was charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening. He was held on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

