FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Thanksgiving fire, 4 Milwaukee residents displaced
MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents are displaced after a house fire on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. The fire near 91st and Fairmount – across the street from Timmerman Airport – happened around 4:45 p.m. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews immediately knocked down the flames upon arrival. One...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
McBob's Thanksgiving 'Feed the Veterans' helps those who served
MILWAUKEE - McBob's Pub & Grill on Milwaukee's north side said "thank you" Thursday, Nov. 24 with its seventh annual "Feed the Veterans." Veterans were able to get a free meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. The owner said the tradition started after overhearing some customers, who were veterans, saying they didn't have a place to go on Thanksgiving.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near Grant and Forest Home; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Grant and Forest Home that landed a 23-year-old Milwaukee man in the hospital on Friday, Nov. 25. Police said the shooting happened at 1 a.m. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds. Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Thanksgiving meal efforts address community need
MILWAUKEE - Food prices have made grocery shopping difficult ahead of Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. In Milwaukee County, a pair of community events Wednesday worked to take some stress off of people's plates. "They came looking for just a turkey and received so much more," said Milwaukee Alderman Khalif Rainey, who...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
37 Milwaukee firefighters graduate from Training Academy
MILWAUKEE - Thirty-seven new Milwaukee firefighters graduated from the Training Academy Wednesday, Nov. 23 after 16 weeks preparing for their new role. "This is about, and you make no mistake, this is about the survival of a city, what happens in the next couple of years here," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
12th and Locust crash, 4 taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - Four people were hurt in a Milwaukee crash Wednesday night Nov. 23 on the city's north side. Police said the crash happened at 12th and Locust around 5:30 p.m. One vehicle was making a left turn when it was hit by another. All four people were taken to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 shootings in Milwaukee Thursday morning; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around midnight near Buffum and Concordia. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, 28-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis man breaks into neighbor's home armed with knife: police
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police responded to a call on Thursday, Nov. 24, reporting a neighbor had broken into a house armed with a knife. Police said the break-in happened around 7 p.m. Officials said before officers arrived, the neighbor with the knife left the caller’s residence and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Club Q shooting vigil honors 'lives that were lost'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee LGBTQ+ groups came together in Milwaukee Tuesday to remember the five people killed in the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The vigil was organized by Courage MKE, The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Zao MKE, Cream City Foundation and Diverse & Resilient and held at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Thanksgiving DUI warning
“Blackout Wednesday,” the day before Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it's all about making it to the dinner table on Thursday and not getting behind the wheel if you've had too much to drink.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield police investigate disturbance; man armed with firearm, knife
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The City of Brookfield Police Department is investigating an incident involving an individual armed with a firearm and a knife near Rolland and Deer Park on Thursday, Nov. 24. Around 5 p.m., Brookfield police responded to a disturbance involving a subject who reportedly armed themselves with a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dogs stolen; Milwaukee police investigate burglary near 21st and Layton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say someone stole dogs from a residence near 21st and Layton Avenue on the city's south side on Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Officials say the burglary happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. The person or persons entered a residence – and stolen some dogs. Those persons are being sought by police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
23rd and Vliet shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded in the city's Midtown neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23. Police said the 41-year-old victim was shot near 23rd and Vliet around 1 p.m. He went to a hospital for treatment. What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac and Capitol shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 22 near Fond du Lac and Capitol in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 10:43 p.m. The victim, 25-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a graze wound and refused medical treatment. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-94 crash, OWI arrest; Muskego woman jailed
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Muskego woman for operating while intoxicated Wednesday night, Nov. 23 after a crash on I-94. If convicted, it would be the 36-year-old woman's fourth OWI offense. Troopers were called to the scene on I-94 westbound near Barker Road around 5:15...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 1st and North, life-threatening injuries
MILWAUKEE - A man, 26, suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 23 near 1st and North. The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. Police are looking for whoever is responsible, but no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot during armed robbery near 25th and Grant
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 25th and Grant that landed a 25-year-old Milwaukee man in a hospital on Thursday, Nov. 24. Police said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. According to officials, the victim was shot during an armed robbery vehicle taken incident. The victim...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brook Lopez MPS book donation benefits 5 schools, Next Door
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez on Tuesday, Nov. 22 provided nearly $100,000 in donated books to five MPS schools and funds to Next Door Foundation. The "Brook Fairs" will provide funds for each student at Allen-Field Elementary, Hayes Bilingual Elementary, Marvin E. Pratt Elementary, Kilbourn Elementary and Bryant Elementary to choose five new books. It is the program's second year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver hits pedestrian, building near 51st and Center
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Officials said the vehicle hit the pedestrian near 51st and Center before striking a building around 10:35 a.m. Police said the pedestrian, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Callisters Christmas; ornaments to make any tree shine
This holiday season, treasure the little things with Old World Christmas ornaments. From mouth-blown to hand decorated, Callisters Christmas in Brookfield is stoked a with ornaments that will make any tree shine.
