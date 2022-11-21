ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man shot to death on Hollywood sidewalk

By City News Service
 4 days ago

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - A man believed homeless was found shot to death early this morning on a Hollywood sidewalk.

The shooting was reported at 2:37 a.m. at Vine Street and Fountain Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The victim's name and age were not released.

Video from the scene showed Los Angeles firefighters performing CPR on the wounded man before covering him with a white sheet.

While the dispatcher had no information about suspects, police could be seen on video detaining men and women they ordered out of tents on a sidewalk.

