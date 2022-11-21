Read full article on original website
St. Cloud Council Establishes Where Cannabinoid Can Be Sold
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After a lengthy discussion, the St. Cloud City Council has established where in the city retailers can sell legal cannabinoid products. On Monday night the council adopted an ordinance in the Land Development Code. Ultimately the council decided that the product can be sold in...
Look, 40+ Great Places to Shop Locally in Central Minnesota on Small Business Saturday!
It's Thanksgiving week!! Who is ready to get stuffed with food Thursday, then get to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season? Black Friday shopping has been around for many years, as a matter of fact it wasn't originally named that because of the shopping craze. According to 'The History Channel';
New Southside Business Open in St. Cloud
Corner Hub Boutique opened earlier this month featuring women's clothing and Holiday seasonal gift items. The store is owned by Arielle Gerberding and her mother Sue Thorson. Sue also owns Comfort Keepers which is the building Corner Hub Boutique is in a portion of along County Road 75/Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud.
Shop The 5th Annual ‘Makers Market’ In St. Cloud December 3rd 2022
The 5th Annual 'Makers Market' Holiday Shopping event is coming to St. Cloud on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. The event will be held at The Regency Venue, 912 East St. Germain in downtown St. Cloud, and will take place from 9 am to 2 pm. Jules' Bistro will be joining in the fun providing special 'Makers Market' lunches and offering their very popular charcuterie boxes.
St. Cloud Organization Going Orange for 16 Days
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud organization wants you to join them and Orange the World. Zonta Club of St. Cloud and Zonta International will be displaying orange lights during the 16 days of advocacy to support victims of gender-based violence. From this Friday through December 10th the...
A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023
According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud, Waite Park; Thefts in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1400 block of 7th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the owner came outside to realize his vehicle was gone. The vehicle is a 2011 blue Ford F150 pickup with Minnesota license DBZ 685.
Small Brewery Sunday Is Being Celebrated At This Waite Park Brewery This Weekend
You have probably heard of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, but have you heard of Small Brewery Sunday? It's an initiative from the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, and the effort is to bring people into small breweries throughout Minnesota during the holiday weekend, hopefully bringing along an infusion of sales.
St. Cloud Mayor Presents Preliminary Enterprise Budget
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis made his presentation on the Enterprise Budget during Monday night's City Council meeting. The Enterprise Budget comes from funds from nine user fees including water, wastewater, hydroelectric, stormwater, street lights, garbage and recycling, parking system, Municipal Athletic Complex, and the River's Edge Convention Center.
Enjoy “Frozen” Family Fun In Minnesota: 2 Events to See in 2023!
Officially winter starts December 21. Unofficially, we know in Minnesota, it's already here whether you like it or not. Every year I fight it, not wanting to let go of summer...then just as I feel I am embracing fall, winter hits. This year I'm doing all I can to fully accept the colder months ahead and marking my calendar with a few fun winter events I've been learning about.
MN Exporters Set Record
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s exporters had a record-setting third quarter. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Minnesota’s exports of agricultural, mining, and manufactured goods hit a record-setting $7.3 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Governor Walz explained the growth:. Our workers, manufacturers, and farmers continue to...
Final Approval Given for Fueling Station At Former’s O’Hara’s
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council has given the final approval for a plan to create a new fueling station at the Global Center on 3rd Street North. The building was formerly the O'Hara Brother's bar. The new owner, which has owned the building for several...
Minnesota DNR Reminds Adults to Warn Kids About Thin Ice
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking adults to talk with children about the dangers of thin ice this time of year. A recent cold snap means some water bodies are beginning to freeze, but this early stage of ice is particularly dangerous. Water temperatures are dangerously cold by this time of year and hypothermia can set in quickly upon exposure.
Help Minnesotans in Recovery Get Through The Holidays with These Valuable Tips
You're in recovery from your addiction! Hats off to you! It's not an easy road but getting your life back is the greatest gift you could ever give yourself and those that care about you. Now that you're on that road to recovery, you still need help navigating through the...
Stocking Stuffer Alert: Flash Sale on Minnesota State Fair Tickets
Have someone on your Christmas list that LOVES the Minnesota State Fair? This would be the perfect opportunity to cross them off your shopping list before the holidays even start. The Minnesota State Fair is doing a one-day-only flash sale on admission tickets for the 2023 event. Lowest price of...
Hack: How To Avoid “The Second Shovel” From Snow Plows In St. Cloud
I can't wait to try this. I have often wondered as I'm plowing my driveway for the 4th time in a day, how to avoid getting plowed back in when I get home from work. I understand that our snowplows do a great job of clearing our roads and I'm incredibly appreciative of that. However, I've thought to myself...there has to be a way to make this easier on the 2nd and third time for me and others in a day? I don't have that much time to replow myself out again.
Do You Know The Minnesota Connection To The Pepsi Harrier Jet Lawsuit?
Friday night I got a little too invested in a new Netflix series, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? which in and of itself is pretty interesting, at least for me. But there is a Minnesota connection to the story, that is brief but a small Minnesota town was playing a big part in the Pepsi Points/Harrier Jet story.
Community Challenge Raising Money for Local Food Shelves
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local company is helping fight hunger in central Minnesota this winter. Stearns Bank National Association and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation are teaming up for a Community Challenge. The fundraiser will support three area food shelves through the upcoming holiday season. Now through December...
Can You Retire On A Million Dollars In Minnesota?
There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
10th Annual Shop Small Crawl this Saturday in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- This Saturday is the 10th annual Shop Small Crawl in St. Joseph as the community celebrates Small Business Saturday. Organizer Mary Bruno says there are 13 stops on the tour this year with a Trobec's shuttle bus running in a loop all day long. This...
