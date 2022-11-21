Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision. Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh...
Report: Hugh Freeze a leading candidate for high-profile head-coaching job
Hugh Freeze already had success at one SEC school, and now he’s enjoying success at Liberty. His history of success as a head coach has him as a leading candidate for one job vacancy, according to a report. ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Tuesday that discussed the...
Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Fires Back At Bengals’ Germaine Pratt For Comments About Pittsburgh’s Predictable Offense In Week 11
Those who watch the Pittsburgh Steelers each week probably think they can predict what plays are coming before they even happen. The offense underplay caller, Matt Canada has been more than underwhelming since he took over after the 2020 campaign. After the best half of the season in Week 11...
Cardinals reportedly fire coach Sean Kugler following 'incident' in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that the Cards let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
New York Jets Bench Zach Wilson
8:42 AM PT -- Robert Saleh just announced Mike White will get the start on Sunday, with Joe Flacco backing him up. Wilson will be inactive, the head coach said. Zach Wilson has officially been relegated to the pine. The New York Jets are benching the 23-year-old -- the second...
Major Knicks News Emerges On Coach Firing, Trade Candidates
The New York Knicks just wrapped up a five-game road trip that they capped off with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday Night. That gave them a winning record on the trip, pushing their record back to the .500 mark at 9-9 on the NBA season. During...
The Steelers Could Technically End Up With Two 1st Round Picks In April’s Draft
This season has not been the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers . The organization is starting a first-round rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett for the first time since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger took the helm, has a record of just 3-7, and sits at the bottom of the AFC. Barring an absolute miracle, Mike Tomlin ‘s group will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have some serious decisions to make in the off-season. The front office was a small seller at the deadline, trading wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second round pick and that has the potential to open an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh.
Jets players react to message from Zach Wilson about benching
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to the team after his benching on Wednesday, and it sounds like the message was much needed. Multiple Jets players said Wilson addressed the locker room after coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Mike White will start on Sunday . Cornerback D.J. Reed made it clear that Wilson’s speech “had to happen.”
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers basically confirms that his thumb is broken
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers obviously hasn't been right this season. Some have attributed it to his age while others may think the Packers are just having an off year in general. They are 4-7 after all and have lost six of their last seven games. There is that...
Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player
The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
Steelers Unresponsive Trajectory Has Apathetic Mike Tomlin On A Collision Course With The 1988 Coaching Purge
The Pittsburgh Steelers rarely have had losing seasons since the NFL began playing Super Bowls to crown a champion. The 2021 off-season marked the second time in modern franchise history that they bid farewell to a Hall of Fame quarterback. Both times the team had similar succession plans, bridge quarterback to a first-round pick who was anointed as the heir apparent.
Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
A new weapon emerges for Ravens offense
With WR Rashod Bateman sidelined for the season, the Ravens offense needed someone to step up. Demarcus Robinson, a former Super Bowl champ with the Chiefs, has seized his opportunity. In Week 11 against the Panthers, Robinson grabbed a career-high nine receptions for 128 yards receiving and earned praise from...
Raiders’ Derek Carr Now Holds This Historical NFL Record
There has been a lot that the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled with this season, the first under head coach Josh McDaniels. One of the areas that they have struggled in is closing out games. The Raiders have had no issues building leads this season, it is holding onto them...
Mason Crosby, Randall Cobb among five ill Packers players
The Green Bay Packers are starting to heal from injuries, but they’re not healthy before their Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Aaron Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday about his plans for Thanksgiving. He said he planned to go to kicker Mason Crosby’s house to enjoy and judge dinner.
The Steelers Top 3 Offensive Coordinator Candidates The Team Absolutely Needs To Consider In 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers came into their Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals looking to sweep the season series and set themselves up to make a November and December playoff run once again. Unfortunately, the Steelers were not only outplayed but outcoached yet again. Bengals players were even reportedly saying that they knew which plays the Steelers were going to call.
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘likely’ choosing between three teams
Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to signing with a team, and the veteran wide receiver will likely be paying close attention to the Thanksgiving Day games while pondering his future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that Beckham’s “likely destination” is playing on Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys, New...
Broncos defense on the verge of collapsing
The Broncos' defensive late-game breakdowns prove it carried the team for far too long. A 22-16 overtime loss against the Raiders on Sunday highlighted the issue. With less than a minute to go, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs scampered through the defense for a 43-yard gain, setting up a tying field goal. In overtime, wideout Davante Adams slipped past the secondary on a 35-yard touchdown, sealing the game.
NFL Hall Of Fame QB Shares Tough Words For Cardinals’ Kyler Murray
After making the playoffs following the 2021 season, the Arizona Cardinals are facing an uphill battle to get back to them this season. Arizona is currently 4-7 on the season as they are closer to being in last place in the NFC than qualifying for a playoff spot. Their defense...
