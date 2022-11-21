President pardons turkeys from Union County in 75th annual ceremony

WASHINGTON — This year, President Joe Biden pardoned turkeys that were both from North Carolina.

The birds, Chocolate and Chip, were pardoned by the president in a ceremony Monday morning.

The turkeys were hatched at Circle S Ranch in Monroe, according to the National Turkey Federation. They were taken to the White House over the weekend to continue the 75-year tradition of the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation.

The presidential pardon spares the turkeys from becoming Thanksgiving dinner.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper joined President Biden for the ceremony Monday.

Later in the day, Gov. Cooper and his wife will joined the president and his wife for a “Friendsgiving” dinner with service members and military families in Cherry Point, near the Outer Banks.

