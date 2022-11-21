ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

President pardons turkeys from Union County in 75th annual ceremony

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BR3KZ_0jIiBWLf00

WASHINGTON — This year, President Joe Biden pardoned turkeys that were both from North Carolina.

The birds, Chocolate and Chip, were pardoned by the president in a ceremony Monday morning.

The turkeys were hatched at Circle S Ranch in Monroe, according to the National Turkey Federation. They were taken to the White House over the weekend to continue the 75-year tradition of the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation.

(PHOTOS: Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys)

The presidential pardon spares the turkeys from becoming Thanksgiving dinner.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper joined President Biden for the ceremony Monday.

Later in the day, Gov. Cooper and his wife will joined the president and his wife for a “Friendsgiving” dinner with service members and military families in Cherry Point, near the Outer Banks.

(WATCH BELOW: Catawba County law enforcement gives out Thanksgiving meals to those in need)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n3vRn_0jIiBWLf00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Asks Supporters To Donate so She Can Pay Her $700K Legal Bill

The cost of defending her right to stand in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 21, less than 24 hours after her personal Twitter account was reinstated, Georgia's most divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - was streaming live to her supporters, in an apparent rant about the 'Death of Free Speech".
GEORGIA STATE
WBTW News13

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
118K+
Followers
136K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy