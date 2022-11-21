Driver critically injured after multiple cars lose control, crash into parked vehicles in Detroit

Read full article on original website
2 dead, 1 critically injured after wrong-way driver crashes into vehicle on M-14
According to Michigan State Police, two people are dead after a driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 crashed head-on into a car driving in the westbound lanes.
ClickOnDetroit.com
20-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A 20-year-old man has been fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) at 7:30 p.m. on the I-96 Service Drive and Vaughn Street in Detroit. The victim was driving a green Dodge Charger and possibly being chased by the alleged suspect...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
Police: Family dispute ends in fatal shooting, wrong way crash on EB I-94
Roseville police confirm a fatal crash and shooting occurred Thursday evening on eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County and there was at least one fatality.
fox2detroit.com
Head-on collision on I-94 started with family dispute, Roseville police say
One person is dead after crashing in a head-on collision on I-94 on Thanksgiving Day. Police say the driver had left his home after a family argument in Roseville.
WTOL-TV
One dead after fleeing police, fatal west Toledo crash Wednesday morning
Crews responded to a crash on Talmadge Road and Monroe Street Wednesday morning. The man was fleeing officers when he ran a red light and hit another car, police say.
13abc.com
Man arrested in mobile home park after police chase
NEWPORT, Mich. (WTVG) - One person was arrested after a police chase prompted by suspicious behavior Tuesday night. The incident began at approximately 8:45 PM when Monroe County Sheriff’s Office-Deputy Bazzi was conducting property checks in the area of the Elizabeth Woods Mobile Home Community, due to recent reports of criminal activity. While checking the area, Deputy Bazzi observed a black Pontiac vehicle stopped at the intersection of War Road and Newport Road for an extended period of time. Moments later the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed, traveling eastbound on Newport Road.
Detroit News
91-year-old woman dies in Southfield house fire
Southfield — A 91-year-old woman died in a fire Thursday in her Southfield home, authorities said. Fire chief Johnny Menifee said firefighters dispatched to the 29000 block of Leemoor Drive at 10:48 a.m. found the home engulfed in flames. "The home was fully involved, with 30-40 foot flames coming...
fox2detroit.com
Emergency repairs in Dearborn shutdown Miller Road in all directions
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities have shutdown Miller road in Dearborn for emergency repairs, police said Friday. The Wayne County Road Commission shutdown the road in all directions at Rotunda for an emergency repair. It's unclear what prompted the emergency repairs or how long the road will be closed.
Several People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
The Detroit Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Monday. The accident occurred in Outer Drive near Chalmers in east Detroit. According to witnesses, several cars were traveling at high speed down the road when they lost control. The first vehicle spun out and crashed into a parked vehicle. The second car collided with the first one and then rolled over the median.
Two dead after car crash in Washtenaw Co.
Two people are dead after a crash in Augusta Township.
fox2detroit.com
Several people hurt after crash in Detroit
Several people in Detroit were injured after speeding cars crashed on Outer Drive. One witness said she saw cars everywhere after the crash, which was caught on camera from a nearby home surveillance system.
fox2detroit.com
Video shows speeding drivers crashing into parked cars in Detroit
Video shows speeding cars losing control and crashing into parked cars on Outer Dr near Chalmers. Suspects flee and there are critical injuries.
Eastpointe police search for person of interest in shooting on Tuesday
(CBS DETROIT) - Eastpointe police are seeking 20-year-old Savion Jackson as a person of interest for an assault in the 23000 block of David Avenue.According to police, officers were assisted by St. Clair Shores police in response to shots fired call at about 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.Dispatch told the responding officers that two women were fighting in the front yard of the home when a younger Black man emerged from the suspect home and opened fire toward the women and another Black man in the area. One of the women then fled the scene with the shooter. The other man and woman went to a neighbor's home across the street.It was believed that the shooter and woman fled into their house and refused to come out.No one was hurt during this incident.The Macomb County Sheriff's SWAT and Negotiation Team safely cleared the suspect's home, but no one was inside. The handgun possibly used during the incident was recovered along with other related evidence.Anybody with information on this case is urged to call Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100.
Detroit police issue warning after Grosse Isle man accidentally shoots himself in the leg on I-94
Troopers issued a reminder on social media after they assisted a 43-year-old who unintentionally discharged his pistol and injured himself while driving down I-94 in Wayne County.
46-Year-old Joyce L. Shroyer Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Erie Township (Erie Township, MI)
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on South Telegraph Road at around 7:06 p.m. According to the officials, Shroyer was driving a 2018 Ford EcoSport southbound on Telegraph Road. A vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old man, in the northbound lanes entered the southbound ones when attempting to overtake a vehicle in front of it. They collided in a head-on crash.
thelivingstonpost.com
High-speed chase through Howell ends when car crashes into house
Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling eastbound I-96 near M-59 in Howell Township when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2014 Ford Explorer after determining that it has been stolen out of Melvindale. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle failed to pull over, and instead accelerated at a high rate of speed while continuing east on I-96.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Prosecutor: Detroit police officers will not face charges in fatal shooting of Porter Burks
DETROIT – The five police officers who shot and killed Detroit resident Porter Burks in October will not face charges, officials said Wednesday. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday, Nov. 23, her decision not to charge the five police officers who together fired 38 rounds at 20-year-old Burks on Oct. 2 on the city’s west side. Burks, who was reportedly experiencing a significant mental health episode, was fatally shot when he charged at officers with the knife in hand, officials said.
Detroit News
Police seek tips on shootings after Detroit tree lighting
Nearly a week after a double non-fatal shooting in Detroit happened just blocks away from the city's annual tree lighting ceremony at Campus Martius, police are looking for people who may have been near that area at the same time and have information. The shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. Friday...
Father, 1-year-old son found in running vehicle died of carbon monoxide poisoning, Detroit police say
A father and his 1-year-old child died Monday afternoon after police say after they sustained carbon monoxide poisoning from being in a running vehicle with the garage door closed.
