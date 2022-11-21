Read full article on original website
Men's Health
New Balance 2022 Black Friday Sale: Save Up to 25% Off on Sneakers, Up to 40% Off Workout Clothes
FOUNDED IN 1906, New Balance is one of America’s oldest and most iconic footwear and menswear brands. For well over a century, the Boston-based company has been making sneakers and workout clothes that have been worn around the world by everyone from soccer moms to sensible dads to the best elite athletes. We’re big fans here at Men’s Health, too. It’s no surprise, really. Their entire lineup—including sneakers, sweatpants, winter running gear, all-season hoodies, and more—is stylish, reliable, and (the best part) affordable.
Men's Health
The 20 Best Leather Sneakers for Men in 2022, Tested by a Style Expert
WHETHER YOU'RE running errands, around the office, off to date night, or out with the boys, a stylish pair of leather sneakers should be in your lineup of go-to choices for footwear. In today’s post-pandemic world, comfort continues to rule supreme. Let's be clear: we would never recommend choosing substance over style. And thanks to an abundance of good-looking sneakers made from premium materials, you don't have to.
This Sunset Lamp Will Impress Even The Pickiest Teenager On Your Holiday List
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If your teen enjoys switching their aesthetic and taking photos, some golden hour lighting could be just the thing they want this Christmas. Golden hour is that beautiful time of day when photos glow with the sunset’s natural lighting. Unfortunately, this special time of day lasts for such a short period of evening time, and it’s hard to take advantage of its temporary radiance.
This 5-in-1 Styling Treatment From Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Haircare Line ‘Smooths & Volumizes’ Strands — Get It on Sale Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Aniston’s hair has been an icon for decades now, and any tip or trick we can take to get our strands looking as superior as hers is welcomed. Thankfully, the actress is extremely vocal about the products she loves using in her daily routines. Living Proof is one brand she turns to for shockingly affordable healthy, and voluminous strands. The haircare brand provides inexpensive products with luxurious results, and right now, you can save even more money on a...
Men's Health
The Best Watch Boxes and Cases for Men in 2022, Tested by Style Experts
IF YOU own a watch (even a cheap watch) of any kind, it needs a safe storage spot beyond your bedside table. It might seem obvious, but by its very nature, a watch, like jewelry, is not the sort of item you can just chuck anywhere—regardless of how much or little you spent on the accessory.
Men's Health
The Rock Is Building Another Fully-Equipped Home Gym From Scratch
It's not exactly a secret that Dwayne Johnson likes to work out. He's been one of the swolest guys in Hollywood for some time now, and recently packed on even more muscle for his lead role in DC's Black Adam. The Men's Health cover star has also spoken about how his physical training can help his mental health, describing how hitting the gym is his way of "anchoring" himself and finding "psychological nourishment."
Men's Health
This Olympic Barbell Weight Bench Is Currently £550 off in the Black Friday Sales and Selling Fast
Sometimes, just sometimes, there's a deal doing the rounds in the Black Friday sale that is too hard to ignore. And this is one of them. While some 'experts' are claiming that many Black Friday sales aren't actually real discounts, this Olympic barbell weight bench by Viavito, sold via Decathlon, was £899 and is now just £349. That's a saving of 61%.
Men's Health
4 Easy Exercises to Cool Down After a HIIT Workout
Cool Down With These Stretches After HIIT Workouts | Men’s Health Muscle Cool Down With These Stretches After HIIT Workouts | Men’s Health Muscle. HIIT WORKOUTS CAN have an immediate effect on your physical state. After the final interval buzzer rings, your chest is pounding. Your limbs are aching. You’re so tired. But before you grab your gym towel to hit the showers, do yourself a favor and try this post-HIIT workout cool down.
Men's Health
Shop the MH Fitness Studio
You come to MH because we’re constantly exploring the best exercise routines, training tips, and style advice from trusted experts in their fields. That’s why we built the Men’s Health Fitness Studio—a new space where it all comes together under one roof. In the Studio, our...
Men's Health
12 Shower Upgrades That Actually Make Great Gifts
Racking your brain to come up with the perfect gift idea can have you scrolling for hours on end, desperate to find the singular item that jumps off the page. We hate to be the voice of reason, but here’s a little not-so-secret-tip: Some of the best gifts combine function with a touch of unexpected luxury. As in, items he probably wouldn’t think to splurge on for himself, but that’ll no doubt earn a, “You shouldn’t have!” upon unwrapping. Think tech-y showerheads that boast advanced spray technology, silky beard oils that repair while boosting shine, or a futuristic towel warmer that’s 100% unnecessary but also apt to become the item he can’t seem to live without once it’s been introduced to the bathroom.
Men's Health
Brooklinen Black Friday Sale 2022: The Best Deals to Buy
BROOKLINEN HAS been leading the charge on discounts this Black Friday, but the Internet-favorite brand still has more promotions in the works. Starting tomorrow (the official Black Friday holiday) through Cyber Monday and up until the last day of November, Brooklinen is offering 25% off everything on the site. The...
