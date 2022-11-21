ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Realizing It Can Breathe After 'Nose Job' Leaves Internet in Tears

A cat's reaction to having his nose fixed has melted hearts online, after a clip shared by its veterinarian went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on November 8, under the username Dr.andreeahueci, shows the Scottish fold changing its facial expression after realizing it could breathe properly after the nose surgery.
Cat 'Waiting for His Moment' To Slap Golden Retriever Caught on Camera

A hilarious video of a cat suddenly slapping a dog has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 4 million views. The video shared from the TikTok account @thegoldenbreakfastclub, which follows the lives of Waffles (a 6-year-old cat) and Maples (a 1.5-year-old golden retriever), shows Maples on a sofa, getting all excited after a man gives him a friendly rub.
After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime

This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
Why Do Cats Knead? Vets Explain the Reasons Behind the Behavior

If you're a cat owner, you are likely familiar with the feline habit known as kneading. It's also sometimes referred to as "making biscuits," because of the visual similarities to a baker prepping bread dough. If you aren't a cat lover, you might be wondering: What is cat kneading?. Basically,...
Adopt Me – Wubby Is Absolutely Adorable!

Wubby is a senior Shih Tzu mix who is completely housebroken but is looking for his forever home. Unfortunately, his previous family gave him up as they could no longer take care of him. Senior dogs might not be as active but they still have so much love to offer!
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Great Dane Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Over Wanting an Ice Cube

Every parent has dealt with toddler tantrums. When your kids are a certain age, you never know what is going to set them off on a full blown melt down. Apparently, some dogs have similarities to toddlers in this regard, as one pup is proving in this hilarious viral video.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

