Fairhope, AL

Mike Hollins discharged from hospital week after University of Virginia shooting

By Allison Bruhl
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge native student-athlete injured in a University of Virginia (UVA) shooting that left three dead on Sunday, Nov. 13. has been discharged from the hospital Monday.

Mike Hollins’ mother, Brenda Hollins, released the following statement:

“Mike has been discharged!!! I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls. This has truly been a test of faith and I’m grateful. GOD has shown me he is faithful! Please continue praying for Mike as he recovers and settles into his new life. Please continue praying for the Chandler, Davis, Perry families! They need us!!! GOD is amazing!”

After the shooting, Mike’s father told the Washington Post that his son was intubated and in “stable” condition. The Baton Rouge native underwent two surgeries.

Mike is a University Lab High School graduate where he played football, leading the team to 3A state championships in 2017 and 2018.

The lives of Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler were honored in a Saturday memorial service, according to the Associated Press . The suspect in the shooting, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. , faces three counts of second-degree murder, among other charges.

