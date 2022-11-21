ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Brownsville LGBTQ+ community to host vigil for Colorado shooting victims

By Alejandra Yañez
 4 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Brownsville City Commissioner Roy De los Santos will partner with LGBTQ+ organizations in the Rio Grande Valley to host a candlelight vigil for the lives lost in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Co.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the Colorado Springs families impacted by this senseless act of violence,” De los Santos said. “While the motive remains under investigation, it is important we gather to remember those lost and to stand against the hate and bigotry which strokes this type of violence, as it is present in communities across the country and across the globe, including our own community here in [Brownsville].”

The office of De los Santos will partner with the Valley Aids Council, the South Texas Equality Project, the RGV Bears and Bar-B for the vigil.

In the early hours Sunday, a gunmen killed five people and injured 18 at the night club in Colorado Springs, Co. The suspect was identified by police as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich.

The vigil will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Bar-B, located at 635 E. 10th St. in Brownsville.

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

