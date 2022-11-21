ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

Workplace automation could affect income inequality even more than we thought

By Andrew Paul
Popular Science
Popular Science
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gV5Ru_0jIiAbv300 "So-so automation" benefits companies far more than workers. Deposit Photos

As major companies continue to announce increasingly automated labor chains , many human employees are understandably worried their own jobs aren’t safe from impending robotic rollouts . Unfortunately, new research into automation’s history and longterm effects demonstrate potential negative effects could be worse than predicted.

A new study published in the journal Econometrica presents an unprecedented dive into the effects of robotic labor over the past four decades, revealing the rise of newly dubbed “so-so automation” exacerbates wage gaps between white and blue collar workers more than almost any other factor. “So-so automation” refers to industry robotics that save corporations large sums of money and eradicate lower-skilled human jobs in exchange for relatively minor productivity gains and consumer convenience, according to the paper.

[Related: Amazon’s latest warehouse robot is here .]

Taking into account a multitude of datasets and economic census breakdowns between 1980 to 2016, co-authors Daron Acemoglu of MIT and Boston University’s Pascual Restrepo estimate that automation “has reduced the wages of men without a high school degree by 8.8 percent and women without a high school degree by 2.3 percent, adjusted for inflation,” per an announcement this morning from MIT.

As the news release explains, although inflation-adjusted incomes for those with college and postgraduate degree have steadily risen since 1980, the overall earnings for men without high school degrees has decreased by 15 percent. Multiple factors like diminished labor unions, market concentration, and other tech advancements all contribute to these issues, but Acemoglu and Restrepo’s evidence points to the rise of “so-so automation” systems to account between “50 to 70 percent of the changes or variation between group inequality.”

These “so-so automations” are more or less everywhere these days. MIT offers grocery store self-checkout kiosks as a prime example—while shoppers may enjoy slightly shorter checkout lines, they rarely bag as efficiently or well as trained human employees. What’s more, the labor cost isn’t eradicated by automated systems, but instead cleverly passed along to the shoppers themselves, who now bag their own goods without being paid for it. The grocery store chain saves vast amounts of money by not paying additional employees and consumers might enjoy a (sometimes) speedier experience, but the “so-so automation” doesn’t justify its existence when examined within the larger picture.

[Related: Amazon’s purchase of iRobot comes under FTC scrutiny .]

While some figures envision a vague future in which all menial jobs are replaced by automation , many analysts are far more concerned with the already disproportionate effects of industry robots felt by higher and lower educated workers, where the former demographic benefits far more than the latter. According to MIT, Acemoglu and Restrepo’s research presents “a more stark outlook in which automation reduces earnings power for workers and potentially reduces the extent to which policy solutions—more bargaining power for workers, less market concentration—could mitigate the detrimental effects of automation upon wages.”

Major companies like Amazon continue to push forward with warehouse automation while extolling their potential employee benefits, but as Acemoglu and Restrop argue in their new study, human laborers deserve and require more rigorous protections in the face of workforce robotics’ longterm effects.

Comments / 2

Related
Futurism

Companies Already Investing in Tech to Scan Employees’ Brains

It's no secret that a lot of bosses out there would love to get inside their employees' heads. And now, perhaps unfortunately for said employees, they might be starting to actually do so. A number of companies have cropped up in recent years offering employers mind-reading devices for their workforce....
The Next Web

UK researchers used AI to uncover a whopping 11,456 social innovation projects online

The EU’s Renewed Social Agenda, a comprehensive program began in 2008 to improve Europe’s economy, fight climate crisis, and generally provide greater overall quality of life for all Europeans, was a landmark initiative. At its core lies the idea of “social innovation,” a modality involving the creation of new social services and models that are applicable in a multinational paradigm.
marktechpost.com

Researchers From Microsoft and TUDelft Propose An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Approach That Creates Synthetic Expression-Based Face Wrinkles

Synthetic data has frequently been used for a range of computer vision tasks, such as object identification, scene comprehension, eye tracking, hand tracking, and complete body analysis. However, the development of full-face synthetics for face-related machine learning has been substantially hindered by the difficulty of modeling the human skull. Although realistic digital humans have been produced for films and video games, each character typically requires much artistic time. Because of this, the synthesis of facial training data in literature has been accompanied by simplifications or a focus on specific facial features, like the area around the eyes or the hockey mask.
makeuseof.com

How to Become an Artificial Intelligence Engineer: A Beginner’s Guide

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Artificial intelligence applications are increasing rapidly as many enterprises look to automate as many tasks as possible to increase productivity and efficiency and save time. Consequently, the demand for AI engineers is at an all-time high.
crowdfundinsider.com

Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) Publishes Global Study on Fintech Regulation, Emphasizes Financial Inclusion

The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF), part of the University of Cambridge, has published its 3rd Global Fintech Regulator Survey. The document is being produced in partnership with the World Bank. CCAF is widely recognized as the top independent research firm following the development of financial technology in all...
TheConversationAU

Cultural industries have been captured by billionaires – a new book considers what we can do about it

This book speaks to a disenchanted present. The heady days of internet 2.0, with its anarchic disruption, empowered prosumers, flat hierarchies and sharing economies, are well behind us now. So too is the glamour of start-ups and creative entrepreneurs, remaking the self through pure willpower while transforming capitalism from the inside out, one almond latte at a time. In Chokepoint Capitalism, Rebecca Giblin and Cory Doctorow have added their detailed knowledge of corporate practice and their legal-technical web-weaving to the growing body of critical work on Big Tech and the stark realities of creative work. The result is a dark...
salestechstar.com

UK Businesses Preparing for Sales to Get Worse Before They Get Better, Survey Shows

New research from Payoneer shows almost half (41%) of surveyed UK e-commerce businesses are preparing for a downturn. Payoneer, the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, published today findings from its UK e-commerce study. Responses reveal some of the biggest issues UK businesses are currently facing.
freightwaves.com

‘Stretched to its limits’: Survey finds last-mile driver workforce is pushing boundaries

More packages, more responsibility and a continued push to deliver faster and faster is not deterring drivers from a career in package delivery. A survey of over 1,200 last-mile delivery drivers in 11 countries by Scandit and released on Tuesday found that while 67% of drivers have changed jobs in the last two years (including 42% in the last year), 88% would recommend their current employers to another driver. This comes even as 50% said staffing shortages have increased in the past five years, and 71% cited increased pressure as delivery volumes have increased in the last five years.
aiexpress.io

How Organizations Can Optimize their IT Innovation

Making an IT group extra progressive requires stepping again and reflecting upon the id of the division or the group. Ritesh Ramesh, CTO of MDaudit, shares methods to make use of to optimize IT innovation and make your group future-ready. In part one of this two-part explainer on IT innovation,...
Control Engineering

SIs to increase US manufacturing competitiveness

CSIA and CESMII help system integrators with Smart Manufacturing. Integrating automation and control devices and systems improves Smart Manufacturing and can improve connections with higher-level systems helping supply chain integration. The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) offers programs for system integrators in the fields of robotics, machine vision and motion...
TechCrunch

WeWork China’s former tech head introduces on-demand work pods for mental health

Penaloza named his new venture Peace in hope of boosting mental health for those using the company’s quiet, privacy-first space to avoid crowded offices and noisy cafes. Peace announced this week that it has raised a seven-figure funding round from a group of business partners and entrepreneurs. Peace is...
takeitcool.com

Polystyrene Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “Polystyrene Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Polystyrene. Report Features Details. Product Name Polystyrene. Process Included Polystyrene Production From Polymerization. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process Flow,...
Popular Science

Why your internet bill could be unfairly high

Until now, many US customers’ infuriating, confusing, and/or expensive issues with their internet service provider (ISP) have either remained largely anecdotal, or backed up by studies contingent on data gleaned from publicly available sources. This morning, however, Consumer Reports, in partnership with The Verge, provided context to at least some of the data via a new, massive study collating records of ISP companies’ widely varying prices, speeds, and dizzying fee systems.
WASHINGTON STATE
PYMNTS

CFOs Ditch Paper to Prioritize Digital Payments

Through the past few years, companies have proven a level of resilience that scarcely seemed imaginable when the pandemic shook the globe. Businesses had to examine internal processes urgently to ensure continuity as we all sheltered in place. Robert Johnson, senior vice president of payments at Corcentric, told PYMNTS that...
cohaitungchi.com

Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace: Benefits and Challenges

Let’s face it. The positive impact of diversity and inclusion is no longer debatable. According to Deloitte, diverse companies enjoy 2.3 times higher cash flow per employee. Gartner found that inclusive teams improve team performance by up to 30 percent in high-diversity environments. In a BCG study, companies with diverse management teams had a 19 percent increase in revenue compared to their less diverse counterparts.
Fortune

The world needs a Marshall Plan to fight climate change–and politicians are failing to show ambition. Business can’t afford to wait

COP27 concluded without a firm commitment to keep global warming within the margin of 1.5 degrees Celsius. The COP27 climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh were a missed opportunity. The pledge to keep global temperature rises under 1.5 degrees is just about alive, affirmed by G20 leaders in Bali–but there’s no clear plan to deliver it.
WASHINGTON STATE
Popular Science

Popular Science

57K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy