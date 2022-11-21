ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Janitor makes a difference at Florida high school

By Kelsey Peck
 4 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sweeping the floors, wiping the windows, and cleaning the bathrooms are all duties Cody Wellman is tasked to do every day at school, yet he loves it.

“I really don’t mind,” Cody said. “I actually enjoy helping out.”

Wellman is a janitor at Rosenwald High School.

His mom, Jane Wellman, is a language arts teacher at the school and nominated Cody.

“There’s nothing he’s every complained about having to do,” Wellman said. “Yes, he’s tired at the end of the day, but he’s doing everything that’s asked.”

Wellman said Cody has some mental disabilities but they don’t hold him back.

“They told us he’d never hold down a job, and here he is doing it, everyday,” she said. “I’m just so proud of him.”

In the hallways, Cody is quick to say hello to others and the students love him, too.

“When he’s not here, I have kids ask me where’s Cody, so the kids miss him when he’s gone,” Wellman said.

Cody said his favorite thing about the job is interacting with staff and students.

“Sometimes I just give them a fist bump and say ‘Hey how are you doing,'” he said.

He said it’s been a very happy experience and it’s never a dull day on the job.

