How to insert Image into desired Shape in Photoshop
Adobe Photoshop is filled with lots of useful tools and features that can make designing anything fun. One very interesting skill to learn is adding an image to a shape in Photoshop. This can be a great way to design artwork that has a picture theme. For example, an elephant shape with a safari image inserted says a lot without words. This type of artwork is seen in a lot of places, such as movie posters, music posters or album covers, real estate and so much more.
How to install macOS in VirtualBox on Windows 11
There are times when you want to use macOS on a Windows computer. For the most part, there was a wall between the two realms, macOS users need to adhere to Apple hardware, and can not be used on a Windows computer, but this wall is slowly disappearing. You can install macOS on your Windows system using a Virtual Machine tool. In this post, we will see how you can install macOS in VirtualBox on Windows 11.
Steam download stuck, not showing progress or keeps restarting
Steam is one of the popular gaming platforms where you can download and install both free and paid games. While downloading games on Steam, if your download gets stuck, not showing progress, or keeps restarting, you can use the solutions provided in this article to resolve the issue. The major cause of these problems is the network issue. If your network is not working fine, you will face many problems while downloading games from Steam. Apart from that, corrupted cache files can also trigger such types of errors.
How to find RAM Serial Number, RAM type, etc. in Windows 11/10
In this post, we will show you how to find RAM Serial Number and all related information in Windows 11/10 using the command line or a free tool. Using the WMIC command line tool you can find the RAM serial number, part number, capacity, manufacturer, speed, memory type, form factor and more.
Wallpaper changes automatically after restart in Windows 11/10
If you find that your Windows 11/10 PC reverts to an old or default wallpaper after a reboot, then this post may be able to help you. This usually happens only after a restart of their computer from a shutdown and is not affected by the Sleep or Hibernation options. In this post, we will see what you can do if your Wallpaper changes automatically after a restart on a Windows computer.
How to change Default gateway in Windows 11/10
If you need to change the Default gateway in Windows 11/10 PC, this guide will help you go through the steps. It is possible to change the Default gateway for almost any connection, including WiFi, Ethernet, Mobile hotspot, USB tethering, etc. No matter whether you use Windows 11 or Windows 10, you can follow the same steps for both platforms.
Cannot edit PDF files on Acrobat Reader DC
Adobe Acrobat DC is one of the finest PDF reader and editor programs that is available. Adobe Acrobat DC is a paid program that has immense uses if you work with PDFs more. There is a free version, Acrobat Reader available that lets you view PDFs but extra features like editing them can only be available if you subscribe to its pro version. Around the world, there are millions of users who use it on a daily basis for various tasks they do. Some of the users are unable to edit their PDFs using Acrobat Reader DC. In this guide, we show you different ways using which you can fix if you cannot edit PDF files on Acrobat Reader DC.
