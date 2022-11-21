Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Trinity County stabbing Wednesday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested Wednesday for attempted homicide in connection with a stabbing in Lewiston, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Lewiston area at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report that a woman was stabbed. Authorities learned...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding firefighters extinguish 3 vegetation fires
REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters extinguished three vegetation fires on Thanksgiving. The fire department responded to a fire in the area of Benton Drive and Riverside Drive and was able to extinguish a 30-foot spot fire. The cause of the fire was not determined. Crews responded to another fire in...
krcrtv.com
Man hospitalized on Thanksgiving after being stabbed near Cypress bridge in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital early Thursday afternoon after he was found with a stab wound on the Cypress Ave. bridge, according to the Redding Police Department. Lieutenant Timothy Renault says the victim was walking eastbound across the bridge and fell about halfway across.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for waving gun in Redding apartment complex
REDDING, Calif. - On Wednesday night, a man was booked into jail for waving a rifle in an apartment complex on Bechelli Lane in Redding. At about 9:30 p.m., officers received a report that a man was possibly waving a gun in an apartment complex on the 3500 block of Bechelli Lane.
actionnewsnow.com
Man injured in stabbing on Cypress Avenue bridge
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Thursday afternoon in Redding. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the Cypress Avenue bridge after reports of a man suffering from a possible stab wound. Authorities say that the wound was non-life threatening.
krcrtv.com
Woman in tent hit and killed by semi-truck identified
REDDING, Calif. — A woman who was hit and killed while in a tent in Redding has been identified. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, Lori Louise Rasmussen, 57, Redding, was hit by a semi-truck Saturday night. On Saturday, Nov. 19, at about 8:19 p.m., the Redding Police...
krcrtv.com
Late night multi-car crash on Broadway leaves one injured
EUREKA, Calif. — At least one person is in the hospital and multiple cars have been damaged after a collision on Broadway in Eureka. The collision reportedly occurred just after 12 a.m. on Nov. 24, at the intersection of West Henderson Street and Broadway Street near the In-N-Out. Members of Humboldt Bay Fire, the Eureka Police Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene of an apparent collision involving four cars. Southbound lanes of Broadway were blocked starting at Vigo Street as crews investigated the area.
actionnewsnow.com
Bear killed after collision with SUV in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A person driving on Highway 89 in Shasta County collided with a black bear early Wednesday morning, according to the CHP. The collision happened around 3:30 a.m. just north of Lake Britton. The CHP said a black bear ran out from the west side of the...
krcrtv.com
Bike officers arrest dealer at drug house near Walmart in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Officers with Redding police's bicycle team arrested a suspected fentanyl and narcotics dealer after an investigation into a drug house near Walmart this past week. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers suspected a home on the 1500 block of Dana Drive, across the street...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist, passenger dead after crash north of Anderson, CHP confirms
ANDERSON, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 24, 9:30 PM:. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials confirmed further details regarding the now-confirmed double-fatal motorcycle crash north of Anderson on Thursday night. According to officials, the incident began at around 5:30 p.m., on Interstate 5 near Balls Ferry Road, when a motorcyclist struck...
krcrtv.com
Woman stabbed in neck with box cutter in Lewiston, suspect arrested
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A local man has been arrested after reportedly stabbing a woman in the neck with a box cutter on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office responded to the Lewiston area at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. When they arrived, they found a local woman suffering a stab wound to her neck and began treating her.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Sheriff shares biggest ups and downs of this year
REDDING, Calif. — There’s a little more than a month left in 2022 and a lot has happened this year for law enforcement from staffing issues to increased crime. The Northstate’s News caught up with Shasta County Sheriff Michael Johnson to see areas he is proud of his team and where he thinks they still need work.
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Fire burns vacant home in Cottonwood on Wednesday night
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 18, 8:25 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a structure fire in Cottonwood. At around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, multiple local fire agencies responded to a reported structure fire burning near Hickory Street and Fourth Street. While at the scene, powerlines...
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist sustains major injuries following crash in East Redding on Thursday night
REDDING, Calif. — A motorcycle driver sustained major injuries after a crash involving a Prius in East Redding on Thursday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Redding area, their dispatchers received a report of a crash involving a white Prius and a motorcycle near Old Oregon Trail and Leighton Road at 3:55 p.m. Thursday.
krcrtv.com
Redding woman hit and killed while crossing street identified
REDDING, Calif. — A woman who was hit and killed Thursday while crossing Parkview Avenue has been identified. The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says Leann Massingham, 28, Redding, was hit and killed while crossing the street near Akard Avenue. Redding police said their office received a report of the...
krcrtv.com
Old Town Turkey Trot returns to Eureka for 20th year
EUREKA, Calif. — A Thanksgiving tradition is racing its way back to Old Town Eureka for its 20th year. The Old Town Turkey Trot kicked off Thursday morning serving as an active way to start the holiday before hitting the turkey dinner. "We probably have 700 or 800 people...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt Bay Fire responds to fire in a detached garage in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — On Monday night, Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a residential structure fire on the 1500 block of Second Street in Eureka. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. and smoke could be seen around the area billowing into the sky. According to fire officials on the scene, the fire appeared to start in a detached garage, threatening the single-family home nearby.
krcrtv.com
Bear hit by car and killed on Highway 89 north of Lake Britton
REDDING, Calif. — On Wednesday, Nov. 23 just before 3:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a sedan hitting a bear just north of Lake Britton on Highway 89. A sedan vehicle hit a bear along the highway, causing significant damage to the vehicle and reportedly killing...
krcrtv.com
Trinity Pines resident dies in early-morning house fire
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A local was found dead inside the burnt remains of a home off of Bear Rock Lane after an early-morning house fire last Friday. Officials with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said the house fire was reported at around 3:40 a.m. on Nov. 18. They said firefighters were able to extinguish the house fire, however, the house was a total loss.
1 Person Killed and 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Humboldt County (Humboldt County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported in. Officials confirmed that one person died and another was injured due to the fatal accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on US-101 near mile post marker 32.30.
