Clint Bowyer Gives the Blunt Truth About Cheating in NASCAR

Over the years, Clint Bowyer has been known to drop the occasional truth bomb when it comes to the inner workings of NASCAR teams. The 43-year-old Kansas native has been around the sport for nearly 20 years, and he's pretty much seen it all. Especially in recent years, Bowyer clearly sees no point in trying to mask the shadier aspects of NASCAR. After all, it is a sport that's rooted in bootlegging.
Jeff Gordon Praises Dale Earnhardt in Powerful Interview: "I Looked at Him as This Superhuman Person"

The Dale Earnhardt-Jeff Gordon era of NASCAR was one unlike any other and produced numerous memorable moments in NASCAR history. From 1990 to 2001, the two racing legends combined for a whopping eight NASCAR Cup series championships, with both winning four each. To say that Wonder Boy and The Intimidator dominated the sport and energized the NASCAR fan base during those years would be an understatement.
