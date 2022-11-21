Read full article on original website
Related
Clint Bowyer Gives the Blunt Truth About Cheating in NASCAR
Over the years, Clint Bowyer has been known to drop the occasional truth bomb when it comes to the inner workings of NASCAR teams. The 43-year-old Kansas native has been around the sport for nearly 20 years, and he's pretty much seen it all. Especially in recent years, Bowyer clearly sees no point in trying to mask the shadier aspects of NASCAR. After all, it is a sport that's rooted in bootlegging.
Jeff Gordon Praises Dale Earnhardt in Powerful Interview: "I Looked at Him as This Superhuman Person"
The Dale Earnhardt-Jeff Gordon era of NASCAR was one unlike any other and produced numerous memorable moments in NASCAR history. From 1990 to 2001, the two racing legends combined for a whopping eight NASCAR Cup series championships, with both winning four each. To say that Wonder Boy and The Intimidator dominated the sport and energized the NASCAR fan base during those years would be an understatement.
Clint Bowyer's Custom '79 Peterbilt Pickup Truck Is One of His Most Prized Possessions
Clint Bowyer made millions from his career as a NASCAR driver, and like most big names in NASCAR raking in the big bucks, the 43-year-old Emporia, Kansas native loves his toys. We're not talking tinker toys, either. We're talking about the big stuff. Trucks, to be specific, and the Fox Sports analyst loves showing 'em off.
NASCAR Fans Threw Beers at Jeff Gordon After His 2004 Win at Talladega
The 2004 Aaron's 499 spring race at Talladega Superspeedway may not be a race that's engrained in the minds of most NASCAR fans. But, for Jeff Gordon, it's a race he'll never forget. During an episode of The Dale Jr. Download podcast back in 2018, the former driver of the...
FanBuzz
Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.https://fanbuzz.com/
Comments / 0