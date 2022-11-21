Read full article on original website
Novae, A Black-Owned Fintech Company, Launches Free Grant Search Platform
The tool is aimed to streamline often tedious grant searches and help small businesses tap into funding resources. Business grants are a substantial catalyst for small companies, but finding and applying for them can be an arduous process. Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC is aimed to make it...
salestechstar.com
Leta Secures $3M in Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Its Supply Chain and Logistics Platform
Investors include 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. Leta, the supply chain and logistics startup driving distribution optimization, has announced the close of a $3 million Pre-Seed equity round that includes participation from 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. The round also included participation from angel investors Ken Njoroge, Founder of Cellulant and Charles Murito, Google Regional Director, SSA, Government Affairs and Public Policy.
BAE Systems and Purisolve launch Promoveo Solutions joint venture
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture (JV), Promoveo Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005111/en/ BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture, Promoveo Solutions. (Credit: Getty Images)
ThroughPut Inc., project44 announce supply chain partnership
ThroughPut Inc., an industrial AI company, announced Monday that it has partnered with project44 to create an AI-powered supply chain solution. The companies said, working together, they would create a solution that will allow businesses to leverage project44’s purchase order and sales data to predict demand levels. Utilizing ThroughPut’s AI-powered logistics fulfillment, customers to the […] The post ThroughPut Inc., project44 announce supply chain partnership appeared first on Transportation Today.
takeitcool.com
Polystyrene Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Polystyrene Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Polystyrene. Report Features Details. Product Name Polystyrene. Process Included Polystyrene Production From Polymerization. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process Flow,...
Mirakl Taps Cluster’s Billion-Product eCommerce Database
Cluster, a data provider for marketplaces and online retailers that has compiled a catalog of over a billion products, announced on Wednesday (Nov. 23) that it has forged a strategic partnership with the French eCommerce marketplace software provider Mirakl. Cluster’s tools and features will now be available to marketplaces using...
bitcoinist.com
Web3 Infrastructure Project Ankr Seals Partnership with Sui Blockchain
Ankr has become an RPC provider to the Sui blockchain. The web3 infrastructure project, whose node delivery system and RPC aggregator services dozens of proof-of-stake chains, will “create a building environment that is easy and intuitive enough to open the doors to a growing set of new developers and projects,” says Ankr’s Head of Product Josh Neuroth.
TechCrunch
Obrizum uses AI to build employee training modules out of existing content
But it remains challenging for organizations of a certain size to quickly build and analyze the impact of learning programs. In a 2019 survey, Harvard Business Review found that 75% of managers were dissatisfied with their employer’s learning and development (L&D) function and only 12% of employees applied new skills learned in L&D programs to do their jobs.
salestechstar.com
Squaretalk and Sedric Join Forces to Empower Call Centers with Industry-leading Compliance Management
Squaretalk’s customers now have access to a compliance suite to increase consumer protection and sales performance. Squaretalk, a major cloud call center software provider, and Sedric, a leading compliance excellence platform for next-gen fintech companies, today announced their partnership. Squaretalk customers and partners now have seamless access to Sedric’s...
cxmtoday.com
Optimove Integrates With TikTok And Snapchat To Expand Digital Advertising Stack
New capabilities expand brands’ ability to leverage unified first-party data for enhanced targeting and efficiency across all major digital platforms and social networks. Optimove, the Customer-Led Marketing Platform, announced new integrations with social networks TikTok and Snapchat. The integrations expand clients’ digital advertising scope and capabilities, allowing brands to use customer data to create more powerful audiences and personalized messages. TikTok and Snapchat join a vast advertising network connected to Optimove, including Facebook, Instagram, Google, Criteo, Adobe DMP, and Live Ramp.
thefastmode.com
Panzura Launches New Ransomware-Resilient Data Mgmt Solution on AWS
Panzura, a leader in hybrid-architecture data management, announced the launch of a new comprehensive data management solution for customers that work in sensitive data environments, such as public sector, healthcare, and financial services. Because the service makes both the snapshots and the data immutable, ransomware attacks can’t damage files in...
emsnow.com
AI and metaverse technologies boost training and streamline onboarding for employees
We live in a world where businesses constantly reinvent themselves to remain competitive. Automation and digitisation goals feature in well over half of all today’s businesses’ long-term corporate strategies, according to PwC’s most recent annual Global CEO Survey. Which is why artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual worlds or ‘metaverse’ related technologies and tools have risen to prominence, particularly in relation to improving on-the-job training and upskilling new talent.
cxmtoday.com
Optimizely Launches Digital Experience Platform On Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Optimizely’s CMS, commerce and personalization solutions to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. Optimizely, the digital experience platform (DXP) provider enabling Boundless Digital Invention announced its content management, commerce,...
cxmtoday.com
American Express, TikTok Partner For Small Business Accelerator
American Express often works to support small businesses, having spearheaded numerous initiatives like its year-round Shop Small Resource Hub and new dedicated Small Business Saturday page. Its latest move sees the company working to ensure small business owners aren’t left behind as TikTok grows in popularity, especially among the Gen...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
SEMPRE: Future and Pharma: Standardization and Automation with Jonathan Ogurchak, CEO and co-founder of STACK
SEMPRE: Future and Pharma: Standardization and Automation with Jonathan Ogurchak, CEO and co-founder of STACK. In this episode, Rich Prest interviews Jonathan Ogurchak, CEO and co-founder of STACK, a startup focused on the challenges of running pharmacies. STACK offers licensed pharmacists a platform that manages information and automates tasks to improve their operations. Jonathan discusses the disconnect between points of care and points of management and possible tools to address it. He also explains why he believes the educational aspect of the pharmacy industry is woefully underserved.
TechCrunch
Pivo powers up Nigerian freight carriers with a bespoke digital bank, gets $2M seed funding
Recently, startups have taken a top-down approach by singling out a particular sector and delivering solutions to SMEs within it. One such startup is Pivo, which helps freight carriers get paid faster by providing a bank account, a debit card and digital invoicing tools that track payments. The startup, founded...
SqlDBM and Inergy Announce Partnership, Looking at Cloud as the Future of Data
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- SqlDBM - Online Data Modeling Tool announced their partnership with Inergy, a leading provider of BI and Analytics solutions based in the Netherlands. Henceforth, Inergy will collaborate with SqlDBM as a Silver Partner, aligning on digital exposure and cloud adoption strategy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005636/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
NanoLock, ectacom Partner to Expand OT Cybersecurity Offering in Germany
Ectacom, the German Business Development Distributor for IT and security solutions, is expanding its OT (Operational Technology) security portfolio for the industrial and manufacturing sectors with NanoLock’s zero trust, device-level protection. NanoLock is protecting the operational integrity of manufacturing, energy, water and manufacturing companies with its device-level cyber defense...
Ryder Ranks in FreightWaves FreightTech 25: The Most Innovative and Disruptive Companies in Freight Technology
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. FreightWaves announced the winners during its F3: Future of Freight Festival. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005147/en/ Ryder ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. (Photo: Business Wire)
cxmtoday.com
Heap Announces Heap Journeys, A Visual Map Of Customer Paths In A Digital Experience
Heap, the leading digital analytics provider, announced the release of Journeys. It’s an industry-first tool that visually maps users’ paths through a digital product. Journeys combine many features into an integrated workflow, including visual maps, data science, and integrated session replay. This gives teams the power to understand everything users do on their site or product. With Journeys, teams can choose something other than disconnected tools or incomplete knowledge. Nor do they need to settle for not knowing which improvements will most impact the business.
