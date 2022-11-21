Read full article on original website
techaiapp.com
A simpler path to better computer vision
Before a machine-learning model can complete a task, such as identifying cancer in medical images, the model must be trained. Training image classification models typically involves showing the model millions of example images gathered into a massive dataset. However, using real image data can raise practical and ethical concerns: The...
cxmtoday.com
Human-centered Conversation Design: The Secret Sauce Powering Better AI-enabled CX
Artificial intelligence is woven into the fabric of modern life. It decides which tweets appear on your Twitter feed and recommends YouTube videos for you to watch. AI is involved when Google adjusts your route to follow the fastest way home or shows an ad for the Bluetooth headphones you’ve been dreaming about.
marktechpost.com
Meet MultiRay: Meta AI’s New Platform For Efficiently Running Large-Scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) Models
Today’s state-of-the-art AI systems for handling text, images, and other modalities achieve optimal performance by first training a massive model with a massive quantity of data and then training that model to specialize in a single job (for example, identifying harmful speech). The result is a high-quality, high-priced specialized tool. The cost of maintaining so many massive models quickly escalates out of control if there are many problems to solve. As a result, huge state-of-the-art models are rarely employed in production, and considerably smaller and simpler models are typically used instead.
marktechpost.com
Amazon AI Researchers Propose A New Machine Learning Framework Called ‘GRAVL-BERT’: A BERT-Based Graphical Visual-Linguistic Representations For Multimodal Coreference Resolution
The use of multimodal data for AI training has gained popularity, particularly in recent years. The popularity of voice-activated screen devices like the Amazon Echo Show is rising due to their increased potential for multimodal interactions. Customers can refer to products on-screen using spoken language, which makes it easier for them to express their objectives. Multimodal coreference resolution (MCR) refers to this process of selecting the appropriate object on the screen utilizing natural language comprehension. In order to create the next generation of conversational bots involves resolving the references across many modalities, such as text and visuals.
Google Maps just got a big 'Live View' AR upgrade — starting with these cities
Google Maps is rolling out new features including a ‘Live View’ AR feature for some cities and a new search feature for EV charging stations.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tax Prep Software Sent Back Personal Consumer Data to Meta and Google, Report Says
Popular tax prep software including TaxAct, TaxSlayer and H&R Block sent sensitive financial information to Facebook parent company Meta, an investigation by The Markup found. The software sent information like names, email addresses, income information and refund amounts to Meta via its pixel, the report said. Sending such information violates...
blockchainmagazine.net
Key Distinctions Between The Metaverse And Virtual Reality
The concept of a virtual world where one can escape the real one is among the most interesting in modern technology. We’ve seen glimpses of virtual worlds where anyone can assume any identity in various science fiction literature. You may have lately heard a lot about the most recent metaverse advancements. On the other hand, due to the close relationship between the two technologies, there has been discussion over the similarities between the Metaverse and virtual reality.
cxmtoday.com
Optimizely Launches Digital Experience Platform On Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Optimizely’s CMS, commerce and personalization solutions to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. Optimizely, the digital experience platform (DXP) provider enabling Boundless Digital Invention announced its content management, commerce,...
blockchainmagazine.net
Key Differences Between Web 3.0 And IoT(Internet Of Things)
The internet that you use today differs significantly from the internet that first appeared. First, there was the web 1.0 era, when static web pages made up the majority of websites on the internet. The web pages often provided information and occasionally helped with financial transactions. With the introduction of web 2.0, the subsequent internet generation began sometime around 2004.
Capitol Raises $10 Million to Revolutionize Decision Making With AI Driven Data Stories Platform That Liberates the Business From Data Teams
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Capitol, an AI solution that helps healthcare insurers make critical decisions by visually unlocking data and bypassing decision bottlenecks, announced the closing of its $10 million seed round with funding from 468 Capital, Designer Fund, Fuel Capital, Tokyo Black (Looker founder), Brian Chesky (founder/CEO, Airbnb), Chase Coleman III (founder, Tiger Global), Nomad Capital, AirAngels, Sanno Capital, and John McCormick (formerly Blackstone). The company’s Data Stories Platform uses artificial intelligence to generate insights that give healthcare users new access to data to instantly combat fraud, spot cost savings, and improve the quality of healthcare. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005565/en/ Sample interface for Capitol’s Data Stories Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
cxmtoday.com
Morton Williams Supermarkets Joins Allegiance Retail Services Co-op
Morton Williams Supermarkets, which operates 16 family-owned stores in the New York Metropolitan area, is the latest independent operator to join the Allegiance Retail Services LLC grocery co-op. The Iselin, N.J.-based co-op provides members with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support along with a full line of private label products...
cxmtoday.com
Optimove Integrates With TikTok And Snapchat To Expand Digital Advertising Stack
New capabilities expand brands’ ability to leverage unified first-party data for enhanced targeting and efficiency across all major digital platforms and social networks. Optimove, the Customer-Led Marketing Platform, announced new integrations with social networks TikTok and Snapchat. The integrations expand clients’ digital advertising scope and capabilities, allowing brands to use customer data to create more powerful audiences and personalized messages. TikTok and Snapchat join a vast advertising network connected to Optimove, including Facebook, Instagram, Google, Criteo, Adobe DMP, and Live Ramp.
salestechstar.com
ACI Worldwide and NTT DATA Collaborate To Boost eCommerce Growth in Europe and Latin America
NTT DATA to offer state-of-the-art eCommerce capabilities to its merchant customers — focusing on the Italian market initially. Merchants across a wide range of sectors will benefit from access to a large network of global acquirers and alternative payment methods. ACI Worldwide , a global leader in mission-critical, real-time...
cxmtoday.com
IPG Mediabrands Boosts Data Around Carbon Footprint Of Digital Ads
Mediabrands said it would ultimately shift investment to platforms demonstrating a commitment to continuous emission reduction. Through the Scope3 partnership, Mediabrands is pushing to secure the necessary data about carbon emissions. These developments come as some marketers express concern about the environmental costs of their activities and are looking to agency partners to develop methods to measure and reduce their impact, particularly when it comes to digital advertising.
Essence
Shavone Charles Continues To Disrupt The Tech Industry With New Book, Black Internet Effect
“My hope is that we continue to break down the doors and institutional ceilings that keep people of color out of the technology industry.”. Multi-hyphenate Shavone Charles has been disrupting the tech industry for a decade. With stints at VSCO, Instagram, and Twitter, she currently serves as the Head of Diversity and Inclusion Communications at TikTok. This month, she launched a new venture, a book.
emsnow.com
AI and metaverse technologies boost training and streamline onboarding for employees
We live in a world where businesses constantly reinvent themselves to remain competitive. Automation and digitisation goals feature in well over half of all today’s businesses’ long-term corporate strategies, according to PwC’s most recent annual Global CEO Survey. Which is why artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual worlds or ‘metaverse’ related technologies and tools have risen to prominence, particularly in relation to improving on-the-job training and upskilling new talent.
itsecuritywire.com
Cisco Secure Email Gateway Filters Bypassed Due to Malware Scanner Issue
An anonymous researcher has disclosed multiple techniques that can be used to circumvent some of the filters in Cisco’s Secure Email Gateway appliance and deliver malware via specially crafted emails. The researcher acknowledged communicating with the vendor but claimed they were unable to get a satisfactory response in a...
Practical Guide to Jobs-to-be-Done Framework for Building a B2B Content Strategy
Content has been overused and abused for too long. Don't believe me? Go to Google and type a keyword relevant to your business. What do you see? A bazillion results, mostly containing filler content written for the sole purpose of getting ranked in search results. It got so bad that...
cxmtoday.com
Self-service Returns As Trend For Advertisers, Marketers
Self-serve advertising/marketing reduces time in implementing a campaign and is a cost-effective way to reach a broad customer base. At a time when media buyers are demanding transparency, ad tech, since 2017, has been moving toward a self-service model for media spending. Through self-service, media buyers can manage their in-house...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Futureproofing Cybersecurity With On-Premise Video And Access Control Systems
In 2022, it took around 9 months to identify and contain a breach. To prevent a cybersecurity breach for your business, you need to think about your on-premise security systems. How can you futureproof your cybersecurity with on-premise video and access control systems?. Keep reading to learn about on-premise video...
