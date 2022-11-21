SEMPRE: Future and Pharma: Standardization and Automation with Jonathan Ogurchak, CEO and co-founder of STACK. In this episode, Rich Prest interviews Jonathan Ogurchak, CEO and co-founder of STACK, a startup focused on the challenges of running pharmacies. STACK offers licensed pharmacists a platform that manages information and automates tasks to improve their operations. Jonathan discusses the disconnect between points of care and points of management and possible tools to address it. He also explains why he believes the educational aspect of the pharmacy industry is woefully underserved.

1 DAY AGO