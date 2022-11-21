Read full article on original website
cxmtoday.com
Aramex Selects Sprinklr AI Chatbots For Transformative Global Customer Service
Supporting Aramex’s continuous commitment to innovating its overall customer experience. Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, announced that Aramex – the Dubai-based leading provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions – is using Sprinklr Modern Care to improve the efficiency and scale of its digital customer service.
Restaurants Seek Single Platform to Manage Digital Experience
Think back to 2020 and 2021, when restaurant delivery was suddenly the pantry, kitchen and server to millions of Americans locked down at home. Operators fast-tracked solutions like the decision to open a digital front door that enabled diners to order online in brand-new ways. However, that heroic effort on...
Gizmodo
Layoffs Begin at Amazon: 'Some Roles Will No Longer Be Required'
Winter has arrived at Amazon. The company began laying off employees across multiple divisions of its corporate and tech business on Tuesday, less than two days after a New York Times report said the company was eyeing company-wide layoffs potentially impacting 10,000 employees. Workers involved in Amazon’s Alexa smart home speaker and Luna cloud gaming units are reportedly amongst those already packing their bags.
msn.com
Amazon Reportedly Cans Its Entire Robotics Team As Big Tech Layoffs Continue
Following a five-day period when Twitter laid off around half of its workforce and Meta terminated around 11,000 employees, Amazon is apparently the latest tech company eyeing up a restructure. The online shopping behemoth is apparently trimming less profitable departments after losing billions every year on projects like Alexa. Twitter's...
The Best New Tech Inventions Of 2022
In 2022, we saw advancements in AI, wearable tech, electronic vehicles, smart devices, and more. These are the best new tech inventions of 2022.
businesspartnermagazine.com
How Do You Choose the Best Ecommerce Platform for Startups?
As consumers are increasingly heading online to purchase all kinds of products, it’s not surprising that the number of ecommerce startup businesses is growing as well. If you’ve been thinking of launching your own online store, know that your choice of ecommerce platform can play a big part in your success.
cxmtoday.com
Vonage Conversational Commerce Application Chosen By Razer
Vonage is enabling Razer, the lifestyle brand for gamers, to engage with customers in Asia Pacific and allow direct purchases of gaming gear and accessories on social media using Vonage’s conversational commerce application, Jumper.ai. Jumper.ai is Vonage’s end-to-end conversational commerce solution that enables brands to create omnichannel, messaging-first customer...
retailleader.com
RL Pro Exclusive Q&A: Another DTC Brand Dives into Physical Retail
More and more DTC brands are re-aligning their customer acquisition strategies to include brick-and-mortar and wholesale partnerships. Purpose-driven brands that give back to communities and the environment are gaining momentum as sustainability and climate change remain top of mind for more consumers. In the past year, digitally native brand UpWest...
ffnews.com
FinTech Connect 2022 Unveils Startup Launch Pad & “FinTech For Good” Documentary
FinTech Connect 2022, Europe’s only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, is unveiling its inaugral fintech pitching competition in collaboration with FINTECH Circle, and the world premiere of documentary “FinTech For Good”, as the event celebrates the budding companies and innovations reshaping the fintech landscape. And...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Vulnerable component in IoT devices poses ‘supply chain risk,’ Microsoft says
Today’s prize (a muted ‘hrmph!’ and a solemn nod) for best headline goes to Devin, and given that we’re sneaking up on Black Friday, we have some of the best tech deals collected for you. I know we try our hands at gratitude every day, but...
CNBC
Meet a 26-year-old tech entrepreneur who says starting a company is 'an art and creative process'
Cathy Tie would consider herself an artist. Not the oil paints on canvas type, though. The 26-year-old, Toronto, Canada, native co-founded her first company, Ranomics, at 18. It provides health risk predictions based on people's genetic data and has now raised more than $1 million, according to Crunchbase. She founded her second company, Locke Bio, a "Shopify" for pharmaceutical and other companies selling FDA approved drugs, at 23.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
SEMPRE: Future and Pharma: Standardization and Automation with Jonathan Ogurchak, CEO and co-founder of STACK
SEMPRE: Future and Pharma: Standardization and Automation with Jonathan Ogurchak, CEO and co-founder of STACK. In this episode, Rich Prest interviews Jonathan Ogurchak, CEO and co-founder of STACK, a startup focused on the challenges of running pharmacies. STACK offers licensed pharmacists a platform that manages information and automates tasks to improve their operations. Jonathan discusses the disconnect between points of care and points of management and possible tools to address it. He also explains why he believes the educational aspect of the pharmacy industry is woefully underserved.
Futurism
Companies Already Investing in Tech to Scan Employees’ Brains
It's no secret that a lot of bosses out there would love to get inside their employees' heads. And now, perhaps unfortunately for said employees, they might be starting to actually do so. A number of companies have cropped up in recent years offering employers mind-reading devices for their workforce....
BOLD By Wyndham Initiative Aims To Expand Support For Black Entrepreneurs In The Hotel Industry
According to Geoff Ballotti, the president and CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, more than 20% of Black Americans are involved in business ownership. However, less than two percent of U.S. hotels are Black-owned. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchise company, sporting more than 9,100 hotels in...
Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta now available to all in N. America, Musk says
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) Full Self-Driving Beta software is now available to everyone in North America, Elon Musk said early on Thursday, as the automaker awaits regulatory approval for its cars to be driven without human oversight.
D2C Coffee Brands Use BNPL as Upsell Tool to Drive Premium Purchases
With the growth of direct-to-consumer (D2C) options enabling coffee drinkers to access increasingly niche, increasingly boutique products, prices have been rising for higher-end brands and blends. Now, the expansion of buy now, pay later (BNPL) is making it possible for some coffee snobs to purchase beans that would otherwise have...
argusjournal.com
Livento Group (NUGN) Finalizing Acquisition of Artificial Intelligence Robotics Company
New York, NY, November 23, 2022 — McapMediaWire — NuGene International, Inc./Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGN) a dynamic group that specializes in acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models in film, content, and technology for fund managers, announced today it is exploring acquisition with a Software Engineering Company focused on AI and Robotics.
Casper CEO’s advice to other DTC companies: “Start being more realistic.”
Emilie Arel, president and CEO of Casper Sleep, in conversation with Emma Hinchliffe of Fortune. Companies like Allbirds, Warby Parker, and Casper pioneered a new mode of retail where they sold their products online directly to consumers, rather than through middlemen like big-box stores. Many direct-to-consumer (DTC) firms thrived during the pandemic, especially mattress retailer Casper, which was acquired by private equity firm Durational Capital Management in November of last year. Now, many of these once high-flying companies are hitting rock bottom as many Americans pull back spending.
studyfinds.org
Robots already taking over world? Reports of workplace automation ‘greatly exaggerated,’ scientists say
PROVO, Utah — You may have heard about the “inevitable robot takeover” of the job market. After all, why would an employer hire a human if a machine can do the same job at a lower cost? Researchers from Brigham Young University, however, suggest that the rumors of humanity’s defeat at the hands of automation have been greatly exaggerated — at least for now.
TechCrunch
Tanzania’s YC alum Ramani raises $32M to digitize CPG supply chains, lend resellers
The latest round, which follows an undisclosed seed funding round last year, was led by Flexcap Ventures, and serial entrepreneur Jared Schreiber, while debt was raised from undisclosed investors. The Y Combinator (W20) backed startup, co-founded in 2019 by Martin Kibet (COO), and brothers Iain Usiri (CEO) and Calvin Usiri...
