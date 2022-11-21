ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

10TV

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport at approximately 8:20 p.m. The sheriff's office says a 2013 Ford Escape...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Care packages sought by Genoa PD

GALENA — The Genoa Township Police Department is requesting care packages for two of its members who are stationed overseas for the holidays. Police Chief Steve Gammill said in an email and via social media, “For the better part of the next year they will be at a base in the Middle East far away from their families.” The two are deployed with their Ohio Army National Guard unit.
GALENA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters respond to a structure fire in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pickaway County responded to a structure fire shortly after 4 p.m. this afternoon. The fire was located in the 13000 block of Route 23 just north of South Bloomfield. According to initial reports, the fire was originally located in a shed but quickly...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
1470 WFNT

Here’s Proof That You Can (But Shouldn’t) Stack Two Modular Homes

In honor of this weekend's Michigan v. Ohio State game, we thought we'd take a look at something that has been 'created' in Ohio that is sure to make you do a double-take. This home in Cardington, Ohio is proof that just because you can do something, doesn't necessarily mean you should do it. (The same rule applies to all-you-can-eat buffets.) Cardington is about 100 miles from the Michigan/Ohio state line.
CARDINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Structure Fire in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a structure fire that has been reported as fully engulfed. According to early reports around 4 pm, Harrison fire was dispatched to US-23 just north of South Bloomfield for a shed that is fully engulfed in fire. The shed is close to the home on the property.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Columbus TikTok Doctor Has Medical License Suspended For Alleged Botched Surgeries

A plastic surgeon who amassed more than 844,000 followers and 14.6 million likes on TikTok has been suspended by the State Medical Board of Ohio. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, who goes by ROXY Plastic Surgery on social media, was suspended by the State Medical Board on November 18, due to what the board saw as “clear and convincing evidence” that Dr. Grawe violated sections of the Ohio Revised Code, stating that “Dr. Grawe’s continued practice presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.”
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Hilltop park pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
COLUMBUS, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

CWD Testing Continues in Surveillance Area

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed that three white-tailed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) following the collection of 637 samples in the fall of 2022. During the 2022 deer hunting season, testing has been performed in the disease surveillance area of Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties on hunter-harvested and road-killed deer, as well as through targeted sampling.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested. 200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, …. 200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested. NBC4 Today pledge 112222. Morning Forecast: November 22, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 22, 2022. NBC Today marion crash.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Center Square

Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission

(The Center Square) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site. “The 179th is the right choice for this...
MANSFIELD, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Commission Tackles Abbreviated Agenda

MARYSVILLE – The Union County Commissioners today approved the Madison Farms solar-generating farm contractor’s request to use of about one-half mile of Rosedale-Milford Center Road near the facility, which is currently under construction. The Madison Farms project will be needing about eight miles of road to complete the...
UNION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the South Linden section of the city. Police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 7:33 p.m. The victim, an adult male, was suffering from visible injuries, according to CPD. He […]
COLUMBUS, OH

