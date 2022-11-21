Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport at approximately 8:20 p.m. The sheriff's office says a 2013 Ford Escape...
Delaware Gazette
Care packages sought by Genoa PD
GALENA — The Genoa Township Police Department is requesting care packages for two of its members who are stationed overseas for the holidays. Police Chief Steve Gammill said in an email and via social media, “For the better part of the next year they will be at a base in the Middle East far away from their families.” The two are deployed with their Ohio Army National Guard unit.
myfox28columbus.com
'We're recruiting everyday,' Construction companies need employees for Intel and beyond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “This is an iconic project and people want to work on it,” Christine Nocar said. Nocar is the Senior Project Manager for the Gilbane Building Company, which is doing the earthwork for Intel’s $20 billion semiconductor facility in Licking County. The project...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to a structure fire in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pickaway County responded to a structure fire shortly after 4 p.m. this afternoon. The fire was located in the 13000 block of Route 23 just north of South Bloomfield. According to initial reports, the fire was originally located in a shed but quickly...
Here’s Proof That You Can (But Shouldn’t) Stack Two Modular Homes
In honor of this weekend's Michigan v. Ohio State game, we thought we'd take a look at something that has been 'created' in Ohio that is sure to make you do a double-take. This home in Cardington, Ohio is proof that just because you can do something, doesn't necessarily mean you should do it. (The same rule applies to all-you-can-eat buffets.) Cardington is about 100 miles from the Michigan/Ohio state line.
Senator Brown urges Norcold to reconsider closing Ohio plants in letter sent to parent company
“The choice to put hundreds of Ohioans out of their jobs is not only the wrong one, but it’s shortsighted,” U.S Senator Sherrod Brown said in response to News Center 7′s request for comment on Nov. 3rd., regarding the closing of Norcold LLC. “I hope Norcold reconsiders its decision.”
Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Structure Fire in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a structure fire that has been reported as fully engulfed. According to early reports around 4 pm, Harrison fire was dispatched to US-23 just north of South Bloomfield for a shed that is fully engulfed in fire. The shed is close to the home on the property.
columbusnavigator.com
Columbus TikTok Doctor Has Medical License Suspended For Alleged Botched Surgeries
A plastic surgeon who amassed more than 844,000 followers and 14.6 million likes on TikTok has been suspended by the State Medical Board of Ohio. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, who goes by ROXY Plastic Surgery on social media, was suspended by the State Medical Board on November 18, due to what the board saw as “clear and convincing evidence” that Dr. Grawe violated sections of the Ohio Revised Code, stating that “Dr. Grawe’s continued practice presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.”
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
WSYX ABC6
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
wosu.org
Construction halted on new Ohio State hospital tower after cracking found in concrete column
The Ohio State University has stopped construction on its huge inpatient hospital tower after officials say cracking was found in one concrete column on Monday. The university says the cracking appears to be localized to one of hundreds of columns on the Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital currently under construction.
Body found in Hilltop park pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
themountvernongrapevine.com
CWD Testing Continues in Surveillance Area
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed that three white-tailed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) following the collection of 637 samples in the fall of 2022. During the 2022 deer hunting season, testing has been performed in the disease surveillance area of Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties on hunter-harvested and road-killed deer, as well as through targeted sampling.
NBC4 Columbus
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested. 200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, …. 200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested. NBC4 Today pledge 112222. Morning Forecast: November 22, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 22, 2022. NBC Today marion crash.
Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission
(The Center Square) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site. “The 179th is the right choice for this...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Commission Tackles Abbreviated Agenda
MARYSVILLE – The Union County Commissioners today approved the Madison Farms solar-generating farm contractor’s request to use of about one-half mile of Rosedale-Milford Center Road near the facility, which is currently under construction. The Madison Farms project will be needing about eight miles of road to complete the...
10 new retailers, restaurants now open or coming soon to Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Easton Town Center announced 10 new retailers or restaurants are now open or coming soon with nine of those being new shops in the state or first-ever locations. The new shops that are currently open include Parachute, Amazon Style, Vow’d, Garage, Pacas, Bliss in a Bottle...
One dead in South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the South Linden section of the city. Police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 7:33 p.m. The victim, an adult male, was suffering from visible injuries, according to CPD. He […]
