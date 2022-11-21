Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College
The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
25newsnow.com
Elmwood newspaper aims to fill void left by legacy publications
ELMWOOD (25 News Now) - In a rural community of just 2,000, a local weekly newspaper is churning out local news, much of which you won’t find anywhere else. For the past decade, The Weekly Post has been delivered every Thursday free-of-charge. It goes to every home in more than a dozen communities in western Peoria County and northern Fulton County. The paper operates at a fraction of the scale of many legacy papers, but the commitment to readers is the same.
1470 WMBD
OSF to give employees pay raises
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria-based OSF HealthCare is giving everyone a raise. OSF says its minimum wage will go from $15 an hour, to $16, effective Sunday, with that going up to just over $18 in the Chicago Metro area. It says also that every employee within eligible job classifications...
ourquadcities.com
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ returns with 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh and his crew returned to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at SouthPark Mall, a drive-thru experience where guests received a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. An estimated 3,500 meals were served. Donations can be sent to ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ at 3704...
ourquadcities.com
New hope given to Galesburg cemetery
Hope Cemetery in Galesburg recently got some new life, with new fencing along its east border on South Academy Street. The project was initiated by Martin Reichel, Treasurer of the Galesburg Public Library Board, who personally funded the project materials, according to a city release Monday. Hope Cemetery’s new fencing is located off West Main Street across the street from the new Galesburg Public Library currently under construction.
Sioux City Journal
Family and community look back on Muscatine High junior who died suddenly
Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director of communications. The cause of death has not been determined. Paramedics responded to call for a medical emergency Friday during the school's winter kickoff event at the high school. The...
ourquadcities.com
Enjoy free concerts at Black Hawk College
In the next few weeks, you can enjoy a variety of musical performances by Black Hawk College students. Unless otherwise noted, the free performances are at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline. BHC Jazz Ensemble Concert – Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. in Building 1, Room...
wgil.com
Knox County Board could award GCF with $1.4M to address hunger in the county
A significant amount of American Rescue Plan Act fund dollars could be granted to the Galesburg Community Foundation Wednesday night to help battle hunger in Knox County. The Knox County Board could approve a donation of over $1.428 million towards the foundation’s Hunger Collaborative Project. The project was created...
ourquadcities.com
QC area again has lowest jobless rate in IL
For the third straight month, the Quad Cities area had the lowest unemployment rate in Illinois, as of October 2022, according to new state data. The jobless rate for the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area was 3.5 percent in October, compared to 4.2% the same month in 2021. The QC area tied with Bloomington for the lowest unemployment rate last month.
Couple spends their Thanksgiving with strangers over their own families
CAMBRIDGE, Illinois — Almost every Thanksgiving since 2014, Lisa and Damian Dekezel have hosted a Turkey meal for their local community in Cambridge. "We started this community Thanksgiving dinner, really to give back to our community," Lisa said. Both Lisa and Damian value family and togetherness and say sometimes...
ourquadcities.com
Julmarknad | Bishop Hill
The sights and sounds of the Scandinavian marketplace are returning the first weekend of December and to tell us more about it is Todd Dedecker of the Bishop Hill Heritage Assocation. For more information visit bishophillheritage.org.
ourquadcities.com
Are you hot to trot on Turkey Day?
The 36th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot is ready to fly Thanksgiving morning in downtown Davenport. “We’ve got a real buzz with thousands of people ready to flock downtown for another great YMCA Turkey Trot,” Luis Leal, Turkey Trot Race Director for the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, said in a Wednesday release. “I’ve spoken to hundreds of people whose family traditions depend on getting together and coming downtown for a nice run or walk before the big Thanksgiving Day meal.”
ourquadcities.com
2 parks are merry and bright for holidays
Two Davenport parks will be bright and cheerful for the holidays. The Fejervary Holiday Lights, a show of multi-colored lights coordinated to music, will kick off Saturday, Nov. 26, and will run every night through Sunday, Jan. 8, from 5-9:30 p.m. every night at the Fejervary Learning Center. New for this year, the light display is bigger and brighter with twice the lights. The light shows last about 15 minutes with a show starting every 30 minutes.
muddyrivernews.com
QMG gets green light for hospital project
QUINCY — A Sangamon County Court has dismissed an appeal by Blessing Health System to block the proposed Quincy Medical Group Hospital and Birth Center to be built at the Quincy Town Center. In April, seven of the eight members of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board...
ourquadcities.com
Turkey trotters race on soggy Thanksgiving morning
Turkeys can’t fly, but runners and walkers showed that they can be fast at the 36th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning in downtown Davenport. Approximately 2,400 total entrants participated in the different events, 200-yard, 400-yard, one-mile, 5K and five-mile races. “It’s really awesome seeing how the...
Pen City Current
Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison
FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
ourquadcities.com
Moline Fire Dept. keeping wreath red again
The Moline Fire Department will again participate in the holiday fire safety campaign “Keep the. Wreath Red” to raise awareness of fire safety during the holiday season. All four Moline fire stations will be displaying a wreath on the front of their station beginning Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, and ending on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. This wreath is a challenge to Moline residents to keep the lights on the wreath red. Should a fire occur in Moline, a bulb in the wreath will be changed from red to white, according to a Wednesday fire department release.
ourquadcities.com
Putnam’s Polar Express Pajama Party is back in full
The Putnam Museum and Science Center (1717 W. 12th St., Davenport) is bringing its popular Polar Express Pajama Party back in full force Dec. 15-18, 2022. Families can enjoy the holiday classic, Polar Express 3D, on the Giant Screen in the comfort of their pajamas and take part in activities for all ages including face painting, a hot chocolate bar, a make-and-take sleigh bell station, and a lights-out adventure through the museum, according to as Putnam release.
Pen City Current
MedEvac officer named new Lee County EMS Director
LEE COUNTY - A MedForce officer and a veteran Lee County EMS paramedic has been named to lead the county's EMS ambulance service. Mark Long will take over the operations of the ambulance service immediately. He follows the 16-month term of Dennis Cosby, who resigned abruptly on Oct. 24 with no notice.
Muscatine names new police chief
After an extremely competitive process, Muscatine has named a 17-year-veteran of the Muscatine Police Department as their next chief of police, pending approval by the City Council at their December 1 meeting. Captain Anthony (Tony) Kies will assume the role following the retirement of current Police Chief Brett Talkington, in February 2023. “Tony is committed […]
