Warren, OH

Woman killed after walking into traffic in Warren: report

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

Editor’s note: This story corrects the spelling of the victim’s last name. We regret the error.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is dead after a traffic accident in Warren on Thursday.

Pamela Roupe, 64, of Warren, died at Trumbull Regional Medical Center after a vehicle hit her just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Mahoning Avenue near Kinsman Street, according to a Warren police report.

A 2012 Jeep Liberty was traveling south on Mahoning Avenue when Roupe walked across the street. Roupe was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing, according to a police report.

Police say the 47-year-old driver of the vehicle did not see Roupe and hit her. The report states that the vehicle was traveling at 35 mph — the posted speed at the time.

The police report says Roupe’s blood-alcohol content was .184.

The driver and two people in the vehicle were unharmed. The driver has not been charged.

Comments / 6

David Landis
3d ago

unfortunately the person driving that Jeep will have to live with this the rest of their life, prayers 🙏 for the woman that was hit

Reply
12
Marcia Kennedy
3d ago

I almost hit a woman in Warren, exactly the same circumstances. Just stopped on time.....

Reply
4
 

