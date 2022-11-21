Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Streamer says ‘Warzone 2.0’ developers want gamers to “stop comparing it” to ‘Escape From Tarkov’
A streamer has said that Warzone 2.0 developers want gamers to “stop comparing” the new game to Escape From Tarkov. Warzone 2.0 will launch this week (November 16), following release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Last week (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape – before its much-anticipated DMZ mode was revealed in a content creator event.
Forget other players, Warzone 2 DMZ fans are getting wrecked by "Terminator" NPCs
Players can't decide if the Warzone 2 DMZ AI needs nerfing
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
Warzone 2 is locking players out and asking them to buy Modern Warfare 2
Even if they've already bought it.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player outplays bounty hunter by driving into the ocean
A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player escaped a bounty hunter by driving a truck underwater and surviving long enough to return to land. Infinity Ward reintroduced swimming mechanics to Call of Duty in the recently released Modern Warfare 2. Ahead of the title’s launch, the developer assured players the feature would appear in Warzone 2.0, as well.
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
IGN
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 November 22 Patch Brings UI Changes, World Cup Collab and More
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 has arrived alongside the free to play, battle royale title, Warzone 2.0. Apart from all the new content, there have been some improvements to MW2 along with some critical intel for Warzone 2.0, so let's get into it. Players can check out the full changelog here.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players perplexed by “misleading” nerf to armor piercing rounds
Armor piercing rounds should theoretically pierce armor, but Modern Warfare 2’s latest update removed the damage multiplier against armored opponents, perplexing players. Modern Warfare 2’s November 22 update made UI improvements, fixed the CDL ruleset, and implemented crucial bug fixes. CoD expert Xclusive Ace revealed the Season 1...
IGN
Call of Duty Black Friday Deal: Save on Modern Warfare 2
Apparently no one told Walmart Black Friday begins on Friday, because the retailers has gone unbelievably hard. Walmart Black Friday deals are easily the best going, and we've still got several days left before we're done. It makes me wonder if they'll run out of deals before Black Friday actually happens.
hypebeast.com
Sony PlayStation 6 Release Timing Leaked in Official Documents
A rough time frame of when the Sony PlayStation 6 will be released has just been leaked. Discovered in documents from the United Kingdom’s Competition Markets Authority as part of the ongoing Microsoft-Activision merger investigation, it appears the PS6 will either be coming out late 2027 or in 2028, giving the PS5 a rough life cycle of seven years.
Destiny 2 players blitz Eliksni Quarter community event in just one day thanks to crazy glitch
Destiny 2's latest community event has been smashed in just one day thanks to an extremely powerful glitch that players took advantage of.
IGN
Microsoft Offered Call of Duty a 10-Year Deal for PlayStation; Xbox 360 Controller is Back
Microsoft has offered a 10-year deal to keep the Call of Duty games on Sony’s PlayStation consoles, according to a report by the New York Times. Sony refused to comment on the offer. “The first call Satya and I made after the deal was announced was to the C.E.O....
Best Perk Packages in Warzone 2
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, one of the biggest changes that players have had to adjust to is the introduction of Perk Packages in custom loadouts. While creating a custom loadout in Warzone 2, players will no longer be able to tailor their Perks exactly to their preferences as they are now prompted to select one of the game's eight pre-made Perk Packages, said to have been adapted to various unique playstyles. As such, here's a breakdown of the best Perk Packages to use in Warzone 2.
The Verge
Sony throws Battlefield under the bus as it fights Microsoft’s Activision purchase
As Sony fights tooth and nail to get regulators to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, poor Battlefield is getting caught in the crossfire. In a filing with the UK’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Sony argues that Call of Duty is a uniquely important franchise to have on PlayStation consoles, and can’t be replaced by the likes of Battlefield. Microsoft would control the franchise if its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is allowed to proceed.
IGN
Marvel Snap - Token Shop and The Power Cosmic Season - Developer Update December 2022
Take a peek at Marvel Snap's next season, The Power Cosmic, and our newest feature, the Token Shop. We may be bringing this Dev Update video earlier than usual, but we have so much to share—Series 4, and Series 5 cards are incoming! The Power Cosmic season will also feature the Silver Surfer, new featured locations, and tons more seasonal rewards.
IGN
The Best PlayStation Character Face-Off
God of War Ragnarok has finally arrived and has brought Kratos, one of PlayStation’s most iconic characters, back into the spotlight. Kratos has undergone quite a journey from where he began in 2005, but is he the greatest character ever to grace the world of PlayStation? To solve this issue once and for all, we need you to help us decide who the best PlayStation character of all time is.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Warzone 2 crashes are tormenting players, especially in DMZ
Here's what the developers have said so far, and what players are doing to try to prevent Call of Duty: Warzone 2 crashes.
