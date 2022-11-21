In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, one of the biggest changes that players have had to adjust to is the introduction of Perk Packages in custom loadouts. While creating a custom loadout in Warzone 2, players will no longer be able to tailor their Perks exactly to their preferences as they are now prompted to select one of the game's eight pre-made Perk Packages, said to have been adapted to various unique playstyles. As such, here's a breakdown of the best Perk Packages to use in Warzone 2.

