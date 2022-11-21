Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Texarkana shelter serves Thanksgiving dinner to those in need
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The rain in Texarkana did not stop folks from coming out and giving to the less fortunate on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers with the Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter center spent their morning serving nearly 250 people a hot thanksgiving meal. The annual event was made...
ktalnews.com
Bossier City church hosts Thanksgiving dinner for community
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church held its annual Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday night in Bossier City. An evening service was followed by an opportunity for all in attendance to express reasons they are thankful then dinner was served. Members expressed gratefulness to share this dinner...
ktoy1047.com
Farmers' Market to host Christmas Market
The Christmas Market will take place before the Main Street Texarkana’s Christmas Parade and will feature local vendors from all over the region. In addition to shopping local, consumers will have a front row seat to a live cooking demonstration featuring a Traditional Jamaican Christmas Meal. The entire event is free for the public to attend, and booth space is still available.
KTBS
What's Happening: Nov. 25-27
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Price: $10 per person or $30 per carload | Ages 2 and younger FREE. Christmas in Roseland returns to the American Rose Center this holiday season on November 25! Watch...
k945.com
KCS Holiday Express Train Will Make Two Stops In Shreveport
When you ask most children, they'll call it the Santa Train, but the train formally known as the KCS Holiday Express, will actually begin it's run here in Shreveport, but will return for another stop a little more than a week from now. According to the Kansas City Southern website,...
Two Towns Within Driving Distance Make Best Small Town Christmas List
Looking to capture some of the magic of Christmas for yourself and your family? You won't have to drive far to see two towns that were recently named among the 20 Best Small Towns to Visit for Christmas in the United States. Natchitoches, LA is well known for being a...
ktalnews.com
Hush yo mouth: no speaking on Sunday’s silent hike
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When you’re on the silent nature hike at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park on Sunday, you’ll be able to hear sounds like a woodpecker tapping against a distant oak or a squirrel fussing at a bird for flying too close to her nest.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Turkeys, not Tickets brings smiles to parish residents
Sirens in your rear view mirror is never a good thing. Well, at least not most of the time. However, during two days last week, around 100 folks in Lincoln Parish went from thinking they were about to receive a traffic violation to receiving a free Thanksgiving turkey instead, compliments of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln Agency.
ktalnews.com
Heavy rain and a few storms for Thanksgiving
Arklatex morning weather webcast, Thanksgiving 2022. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Thanksgiving 2022. Salvation Army of NWLA volunteers feeds community …. As many of you sit around the table for thanksgiving tonight, the Northwest Louisiana Salvation Army made sure hundreds of mouths were fed. This year, those who wanted a thanksgiving meal from the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana offered the meals be delivered via drive thru, delivery, or walking up to the door.
Jolly Fun Christmas Parades In And Around the Texarkana Area
Everyone loves a parade, especially a Christmas parade with all the floats and lights and of course, Santa Claus. Now is the time to start planning for several parades in our area this holiday season that will be happening in just a couple of weeks. I have put together a...
Popular Shreveport Hidden Gem Closing For Good Next Month
I love food. Absolutely love it. And it always breaks my heart when I see a restaurant close. And when it comes to 'hidden gem' restaurants in town, this will be missed greatly. Jabez & Jabes Hibachi Steakhouse in Shreveport is Closing. According to a Facebook post from Jabez &...
magnoliareporter.com
Family thankful for Drake Souter's leukemia recovery
This Thanksgiving, one Magnolia family’s Cornucopia, also known as the horn of plenty, runneth over. That’s because Drake Souter’s parents, Steven and Kelli Souter, and sister, Clara Beth Souter, and wife Kimberly Souter, won’t spend another Thanksgiving fretting about their son, brother, and husband, facing another year battling acute leukemia.
hopeprescott.com
Former Hope Resident Introduces the Cox Family at Minden, LA Lions Meeting
Former Hope resident Tracy Campbell introduced the Cox Family last Thursday at the Minden, LA Lions Club meeting Campbell, a former UAHT staffer in the 90’s and early 2000’s is now a financial planner and resident of Minden. Original Cox Family member Sidney Cox performed with his daughters in a variety of Bluegrass/Gospel songs. The crowd responded with a standing ovation. Campbell arranged the concert for the club. Campbell is shown at left and to the right of the Cox Family is Minden Mayor Tommy Davis.
Shreveport Is Just 2 1/2 Hours From an Enchanted Christmas
I Will Never Forget the Time I Almost Experienced Enchant Christmas in Arlington. I had gone for the weekend to hang out in Dallas and we ended up in Arlington, it was then I saw the huge lights and I instantly wanted to experience whatever goodness was happening in that building.
KTBS
Jury trial begins Tuesday in fatal shooting at Texarkana shopping center
TEXARKANA, Texas – A man accused of fatally shooting another man at the Oaklawn Shopping Center in Texarkana, Texas on January 12, 2021, will begin a jury trial on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Bowie County. Charles Jerome Carter was indicted for murder in April 2021 and pleaded not guilty...
ktalnews.com
SFD: 3-story hotel under construction destroyed in Thanksgiving fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A massive 30-unit fire destroyed a multiple-story building in south Shreveport early Thursday morning. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to 9440 Healthplex Drive around 3:30. An individual at a nearby Comfort Inn reported flames coming from the adjacent property. The property,...
magnoliareporter.com
Bistineau drawdown complete for giant salvenia control
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has concluded a drawdown of Lake Bistineau in Webster, Bossier and Bienville parishes for the purpose of giant salvinia control. LDWF has requested the Department of Transportation and Development to close the water control structure on November 28, 2022. The drawdown is a...
Love Johnny Cash? Don’t Miss This Exhibit in Texarkana For a Limited Time
Johnny Cash fans listen up! There is a very special exhibit that is showing in Texarkana. It's called '1968: A Folsom Redemption'. This is a great collection of photographs and memories of two journalists that covered behind the scenes of the concerts that Johnny Cash performed at Folsom State Prison.
These 12 Texarkana Restaurants Are Open For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just a week away and if you want to go out for your turkey day here are 12 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open on Thanksgiving for you to enjoy. I have no idea how Thanksgiving just snuck up on me. I guess with everything we are bombarded with. The holidays from Halloween right up to Christmas seem to get here in a big hurry.
‘Genevieve Allen’ And More Great Bands To See In Texarkana
This chilly weekend is chocked full of great music with 12 different acts to see their weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. The 1923 Banna...
Good Time Oldies 107.5
Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/
Comments / 0