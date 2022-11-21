Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Hochul signs bill to protect New Yorkers with medical debt
ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Healthcare providers are now prohibited from satisfying medical debt by collecting wages or placing liens on patients’ homes under a law signed by Governor Hochul on Wednesday. The legislation aims to protect tens of thousands of New Yorkers who deal with high medical bills...
localsyr.com
Aging Advocates helping Senior Veterans with VA benefits
(WSYR-TV) — Veterans who served deserve our help when they get into their later years. Amberly Reinertsen of Aging Advocates and Corliss Dennis of the NYS Division of Veteran Services joined the show to discuss how senior vets can benefit from the VA. If you have questions, here are...
localsyr.com
Holiday recipes with NY Apples
(WSYR-TV) — Registered Dietician Kelly Springer talks about apples from New York State and how they can be used to make dishes for the holidays. You can find more information on healthy meal choices this season and beyond by visiting KellysChoice.org.
localsyr.com
New York Lottery: ‘Scratch-off games are not for children’
NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Gaming Commission’s Division of Lottery is reminding adults this holiday season that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for kids. New York Lottery is joining other lotteries and public health organizations to raise awareness about the risks of gifting lottery...
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Is the new section of Loop the Lake closed?
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today’s question has us connecting the dots when it comes to looping Onondaga Lake. A viewer recently emailed the Your Stories Team asking if the new section of Loop the Lake trail is closed. It opened last month with a press conference by the County Executive.
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Why did a popular Burger King in Salina close?
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!. As we gather to gobble up turkey, let’s talk burgers. Viewers are asking if the king has been dethroned in the Town of Salina. Peter Leahey emailed the Your Stories Team:. Why did the Burger King on 7th...
localsyr.com
Rise N Shine owner opening new restaurants in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether you like it warm or chilled, the crew at Lobster Babe has a roll for you. “It’s about the fun flavors,” said Danielle Mercuri the owner and restauranteur, “The way that you can play with lobster is unreal.”. And so is...
localsyr.com
Post Thanksgiving travel forecast includes more rain on the way
Late November can be pretty rough weather wise as most Central New Yorkers are aware of. Just look at what happened this past week with the historical lake snow event across Western New York near Buffalo!. Thankfully, Mother Nature put Old Man Winter back to sleep just in time for...
localsyr.com
Wet and windy weather returns Friday
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – After a great Thanksgiving weather wise, it’s not nearly as nice as we head out to try to take advantage of the Black Friday deals. Details are below. FRIDAY:. A fast-moving area of low pressure and weakening cold front zip through the area today...
