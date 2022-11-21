Frank Stronach, the founder and chairman of Stronach International Inc., announced that his company now owns Adena Golf & Country Club in Ocala. Stronach developed the club in 2015. The golf course was named by “Golf Digest” magazine as one of the Best New Courses in America shortly after it opened in 2015. The club abruptly closed in the summer of 2018, however, due to a family dispute that led to years of litigation.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO