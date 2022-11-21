Read full article on original website
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday.
Gator Country
Ten players to watch in UF vs FSU rivalry showdown
It’s gameday. The Florida Gators are set to clash with their instate rivals on Friday night inside Doak Campbell stadium. The Seminoles hold all of the momentum going into the final week of the 2022 regular season, but anything can happen in this historic rivalry. Gator Country gives you...
Still Need Tickets for Florida vs. Florida State?
SI Tickets has the deal for you if you still need tickets to Florida vs. Florida State.
Hawthorne, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Gator Country
Rivalry week preview: UF vs FSU
It’s rivalry week in college football. Florida and FSU are set to meet for the 66th time and the 29th in Tallahassee. The all-time series dates back to 1958 with the Gators owning a 37-26-2 and an active three-game winning streak. Florida has outscored the Seminoles by 53 points over their three-game winning streak (105-52).
Gators Hoops Exploring New Starting Lineup After Strong 2nd Half vs. FSU
The production Florida maintained against its in-state rival in the second half has Todd Golden exploring a potential lineup change with Xavier on the horizon.
floridagators.com
Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Florida State
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida football team will take on the Florida State Seminoles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, November 25, in Tallahassee, Florida for the final regular season football game of the year. For fans not in attendance, there will be many ways to catch the action. TV...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier updates Ricky Pearsall's status as Gators deal with slew of wide receiver injuries
Billy Napier spoke with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the Florida State game and updated them on Ricky Pearsall’s status. “We anticipate Ricky being ready to go,” Napier said. That is especially good news for the Gators considering the injury status of Xzavier Henderson and Justin Shorter who...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boater drowns in Newnans Lake
An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
Adena Golf & Country Club hopes to reopen
Frank Stronach, the founder and chairman of Stronach International Inc., announced that his company now owns Adena Golf & Country Club in Ocala. Stronach developed the club in 2015. The golf course was named by “Golf Digest” magazine as one of the Best New Courses in America shortly after it opened in 2015. The club abruptly closed in the summer of 2018, however, due to a family dispute that led to years of litigation.
WCJB
Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
Florida woman accused of dumping BBQ sauce on car, slams deputies hand
A Gainesville woman has been arrested after being accused of attacking a couple and then battering an Alachua County deputy.
WCJB
Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
mycbs4.com
Body recovered from Newnan's Lake
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body from Newnan's Lake, a spokesperson said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. A spokesperson says the incident and cause of death remain under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says they received a...
WCJB
Gainesville woman accused of hitting child in the head with glass bottle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman accused of throwing a glass bottle at a 5-year-old child, hitting him in the head. According to the arrest report, the victim was playing with toys when Dorrell Clark, 25, threw a glass bottle at him. Another woman reported the crime to authorities after she noticed a wound on the child’s head.
WCJB
Crash in Gainesville sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville Wednesday morning. According to Gainesville Fire Rescue officials, a semi truck and work truck crashed into each other near Northeast Waldo Road and Northeast 39th Street just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders transported two...
mycbs4.com
U.S. Marshals arrest West Palm murder suspect in Suwannee County
Live Oak — U.S. Marshals, with the help of Suwannee County deputies, arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for murder in West Palm Beach. The Sheriff's Office says they captured Joetavius R. Jackson Tuesday. They say Jackson is from Live Oak, and they accuse him of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach area. Deputies say Jackson killed the person after an argument over a cell phone.
WCJB
Homeless Gainesville veterans receive help transitioning to new homes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Elks Lodge provided previously homeless veterans with supplies they need to move into their new homes. “It is the least that I can do to give back to these men and women that have sacrificed their lives, their livelihood,” said past Elks Lodge president Dayna Miller.
blackchronicle.com
University of Florida College of Medicine pushes ‘destructive’ woke agenda on students, report says
EXCLUSIVE: The University of Florida College of Medicine incorporates points of crucial race principle into its admissions and academic packages, based on a brand new report obtained completely by Fox News Digital. The report from Do No Harm, a bunch of medical staff towards divisive racial insurance policies in medication,...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man on pretrial diversion arrested for possessing identification for six different people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jaden Devaughn Mavin, 19, was arrested last night and charged with six counts of possessing identification for another person, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, and unlawful possession of the personal identification of five or more people. At about 11:00...
