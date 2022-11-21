Read full article on original website
WATCH: David Popovici Swims 3:43 400m Free for 3rd National Title of the Meet
The 18-year-old Popovici posted a time of 3:43.00, shaving more than three seconds off his previous best to edge 17-year-old Vlad Stancu. Current photo via Simone Castrovillari.
Zac Stubblety-Cook Among Aussie Swimmers Nominated For AIS Sport Performance Awards
After winning Olympic gold in 2021, Stubblety-Cook won the men's 200 breast at both the World Championships and Commonwealth Games in 2022. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 world champion Zac Stubblety-Cook is one of four Australian swimmers nominated for an AIS Sport Performance Award (ASPA) next month, which...
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 11/25/2022
Scarlet Aquatics' Chloe Kim was among this week's age group standouts, setting four lifetime bests at the LIAC Thanksgiving Invitational last weekend. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group...
Full Schedule Revealed For 2023 LEN Open Water Cup
The six-leg series will run from 19 March and conclude on 23 September. Archive photo via LEN/Simone Castrovillari. European Aquatics is delighted to reveal the full schedule for the 2023 LEN Open Water Cup program. As in 2022 the season will begin in Eliat, Israel, before heading to the Italian...
High-Level International Meets For December 2022
Check out the high-level international meets headed our way for December 2022, including the FINA Short Course World Championships. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari. We’re about to enter the final month of 2022, a year that saw many swimming events somewhat return to normal after the past couple of years’ worth of changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Olympic Diver Greg Louganis Holds Memorabilia Auction, Including Two Gold Medals
U.S. Olympian Greg Louganis is auctioning off more than fifty personal items, in hopes of inspiring others to reach their full potential. Current photo via Greglouganis.com. Olympic diving champion Greg Louganis is in the midst of auctioning off 58 personal items, including two of his Olympic gold medals. The auction, which is taking place on his website, began on November 11th and will end December 4th.
FINIS Set of the Week: Finding Your Natural Stoke Rate For Freestyle
This is an introduction to lifting your natural stroke rate without forcing it too much. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner. This week’s set of the week comes from Coach Shauqie Aziz, passionate triathlon swim coach at mySwimCoaching.com...
Kliment Kolesnikov Blasts 22.11 To Set New World Record In 50 Back (SCM)
Kolensikov's performance takes down the eight-year-old world record of 22.22, set by Frenchman Florent Manaudou at the 2014 Short Course World Championships. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. 2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (SCM) November 20-25, 2022. Kazan, Russia. Short Course Meters (25 meters), prelims/finals + semi-finals for...
