U.S. Olympian Greg Louganis is auctioning off more than fifty personal items, in hopes of inspiring others to reach their full potential. Current photo via Greglouganis.com. Olympic diving champion Greg Louganis is in the midst of auctioning off 58 personal items, including two of his Olympic gold medals. The auction, which is taking place on his website, began on November 11th and will end December 4th.

2 DAYS AGO