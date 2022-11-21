Read full article on original website
click orlando
Man wanted after Ormond Beach stabbing, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A man is on the run after Ormond Beach police said he stabbed someone on Wednesday afternoon. Police said Corey Donnell Gaines attacked a man in front of a home at 102 Tomoka Ave. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to...
click orlando
Deputies ID man found dead at bloody Seminole County apartment complex
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies identified a man found dead inside a Seminole County apartment Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found 33-year-old Phillip Michael McCrimmon Martin in the 200 block of Petunia Terrace at the Vista Haven apartment complex in unincorporated Sanford. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds...
click orlando
DeLand couple conned out of $25K in ‘Grandparent Scam,’ deputies say
DeLAND, Fla. – An older DeLand couple was bilked out of $25,000 from a group of schemers who claimed the couple’s granddaughter was in legal trouble, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the fraud was reported on Monday. According to investigators, the pair received...
click orlando
Police seek person of interest in Altamonte Springs death investigation
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Altamonte Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a “person of interest” in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man back in October. Police initially responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. on Oct....
click orlando
Casselberry man dies after Ninja motorcycle, SUV collide on Lake Drive near Tuskawilla Road
CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A 21-year-old Casselberry man was killed Thanksgiving night when his motorcycle crashed into an SUV that pulled out in front of him in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal two-vehicle wreck happened around 7:40 p.m. on East Lake Drive at Bird Road, west...
click orlando
Volusia County man killed after being crushed by tree limb, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 71-year-old Volusia County man was killed after being crushed by a limb while trimming trees, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that Gary Clancy, of DeLeon Springs, was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field on Monday morning when a nearby resident heard the chainsaw idling, but didn’t see Clancy. The witness reported that she found him pinned under a large limb, and began screaming for help, deputies said.
click orlando
Man dies after car crashes into pole in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Tallahassee man died after crashing into a concrete pole on a Volusia County road early on Thanksgiving, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A crash report shows the wreck occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 44 and Spring Garden Avenue. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
17-year-old arrested on murder charge in Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an August fatal shooting in Orlando, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said Jaeden Reid was arrested Monday in Volusia County. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom...
click orlando
Fort McCoy man killed when car strikes utility pole, large tree, FHP says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Fort McCoy man was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened at 3:50 a.m. on County Road 315, south of NE 135 Street. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who...
click orlando
‘A blessing:’ More than 300 meals delivered to Eatonville community in drive-thru event
EATONVILLE, Fla. – Community and church leaders in Eatonville banded together Wednesday to help feed their fellow neighbors in need ahead of Thanksgiving. “Since we (had a) storm, hurricane, I am quite sure a lot of people have no place to cook, no place to have no holiday,” Kim Middleton said. “So I am going to give back to community.”
click orlando
BBB: Scammers hungry to steal your information, money this holiday shopping season
Shopping for the perfect holiday gift is a tradition around this time of year, but it also means it’s hunting season for thieves and scammers, according to our partners at WJXT in Jacksonville. As more and more people shift from in-store shopping for Christmas gifts to online shopping, Northeast...
