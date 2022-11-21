VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 71-year-old Volusia County man was killed after being crushed by a limb while trimming trees, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that Gary Clancy, of DeLeon Springs, was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field on Monday morning when a nearby resident heard the chainsaw idling, but didn’t see Clancy. The witness reported that she found him pinned under a large limb, and began screaming for help, deputies said.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO