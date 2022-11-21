ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

click orlando

Man wanted after Ormond Beach stabbing, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A man is on the run after Ormond Beach police said he stabbed someone on Wednesday afternoon. Police said Corey Donnell Gaines attacked a man in front of a home at 102 Tomoka Ave. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Deputies ID man found dead at bloody Seminole County apartment complex

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies identified a man found dead inside a Seminole County apartment Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found 33-year-old Phillip Michael McCrimmon Martin in the 200 block of Petunia Terrace at the Vista Haven apartment complex in unincorporated Sanford. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

DeLand couple conned out of $25K in ‘Grandparent Scam,’ deputies say

DeLAND, Fla. – An older DeLand couple was bilked out of $25,000 from a group of schemers who claimed the couple’s granddaughter was in legal trouble, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the fraud was reported on Monday. According to investigators, the pair received...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Volusia County man killed after being crushed by tree limb, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 71-year-old Volusia County man was killed after being crushed by a limb while trimming trees, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that Gary Clancy, of DeLeon Springs, was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field on Monday morning when a nearby resident heard the chainsaw idling, but didn’t see Clancy. The witness reported that she found him pinned under a large limb, and began screaming for help, deputies said.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

17-year-old arrested on murder charge in Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an August fatal shooting in Orlando, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said Jaeden Reid was arrested Monday in Volusia County. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom...
ORLANDO, FL

