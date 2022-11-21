Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Car crashes into two homes in west Phoenix on Thanksgiving morning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A couple of families in west Phoenix got quite the Thanksgiving Day surprise early Thursday morning when a driver slammed their two homes. It happened just after 2 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Camelback Road, where police say the driver crashed into the homes, a parked vehicle, and a neighborhood wall. Witnesses from the scene told police that the driver took off shortly after the crash by crawling out the rear of the vehicle. Luckily, no one was hurt.
Teen in critical condition after being struck by 2 vehicles in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenage boy was hospitalized in critical condition following a collision between his bicycle and two vehicles in Phoenix on Tuesday. The incident happened near 16th Street and Missouri Avenue around 5:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Authorities said preliminary information suggests...
Armed burglary suspect dies after being shot by police in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man suspected of breaking into a home has died after being shot by Chandler police on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly after 12 p.m. on Folley Place, near Gilbert and Frye Roads. According to Sgt. Jason McClimans, it started when a person...
Glendale PD searching for killer after man was shot and killed Sunday
GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are searching for a killer after a 55-year-old Phoenix business owner was shot and killed Sunday. Just after 10 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near 59th and Montebello avenues. A 911 caller said they could hear a man screaming and a...
Police identify man shot, killed at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday has been identified, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot and screaming at an apartment complex on 59th...
MCSO investigating stabbing at East Valley grocery store
MESA, Ariz. — A man sustained stab wounds early Wednesday morning at a grocery store in east Mesa, officials say. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Fry's store located near Ellsworth and Broadway roads at about 4 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Once deputies arrived,...
Avondale shooting spree suspect told police he was Jesus Christ
PHOENIX – The suspect in the deadly shooting spree that terrorized Avondale over the weekend identified himself as Jesus Christ when he was being booked into jail, according to court documents. Raymond Pipkin, 29, of Goodyear, was arrested after allegedly killing one person and causing injuries to multiple victims...
Driver crashes through Phoenix neighborhood before walking away from damage
PHOENIX — Police say a driver crashed through a Phoenix neighborhood overnight and fled the scene. Phoenix police says the incident happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road just after midnight on Thursday. A single vehicle reportedly crashed into a parked car and neighborhood wall before the driver walked...
Man accused of fatally shooting woman, wounding her son in Mesa parking lot
PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a woman and wounding her adult son in a Mesa parking lot, authorities said. Kenneth Montgomery, 65, was booked on counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a structure, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
Widow of man killed by Mesa police in 2016 agrees to $8M settlement
PHOENIX – The widow of a man shot and killed by a Mesa police officer in a hotel hallway in 2016 has agreed to an $8 million settlement with the city. Laney Sweet had sued for $75 million in damages over the death of Daniel Shaver in 2017. The...
Phoenix police looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run
PHOENIX — Authorities are looking for the driver who struck and killed a man in west Phoenix Monday evening. Phoenix police said that just before 7 p.m., officers were called to the area of 35th and Grand avenues to investigate a crash nearby. When officers arrived on the scene,...
Family of Mesa police shooting victim settles for $8 million settlement
It's been six years since Mesa police shot and killed Daniel Shaver in a Mesa hotel room. His family will get $8 million.
Man previously deported 5 times sentenced for 2020 murder in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An undocumented immigrant has been sentenced for the murder of his ex-girlfriend’s brother in 2020 in Phoenix. Last week, Juan De Dios Cazares-Lopez, 38, was sentenced to 28.5 years in prison at the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of stalking.
Peoria police believe noncustodial parents involved in toddler’s kidnapping
PHOENIX – West Valley police are trying to find a toddler they believe was kidnapped by his noncustodial parents. Eighteen-month-old Zachary Kaman-Moose is a ward of the state. His mother, 30-year-old Brittany Roberts, allegedly took off with Zachary after a supervised visit near Peoria and 91st avenues on Friday...
Valley man convicted of stalking, killing ex-girlfriend's brother
PHOENIX — A 40-year-old defendant has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend's brother in Phoenix two years ago. Juan De Dios Cazares Lopez was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court for fatally shooting 49-year-old Martin Lopez on May 24, 2020. The defendant...
Man dead after shooting at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday night. Around 10 p.m., Glendale police responded to the report of a shooting near 59th and Montebello avenues, just south of Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found a man shot. Police performed CPR on the man until the Glendale Fire Department arrived and took him to the hospital, where he died.
3 killed, 4 injured in Peoria wreck; investigators suspect impairment
PHOENIX – Two adults and a teenager were killed and four other people were injured Sunday night in a collision in Peoria, authorities said. The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on 107th Avenue between Deer Valley Road and Rose Garden Lane, the Peoria Police Department said in a press release Monday.
Man killed in Mesa after road rage incident near Dobson and Southern
When officers arrived they located the body of 49-year-old Felipe Cisneros lying in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Arrest made in 2021 road rage incident in Phoenix
A mother of three was shot and killed in a suspected road rage shooting in Phoenix. Nearly a year later an arrest was made in another state.
Mesa Fry’s store closed after employee seriously hurt in early morning stabbing
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Fry’s Food and Drug store in the East Valley is temporarily closed as deputies investigate a stabbing that left a store employee hospitalized early Wednesday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing report at the Fry’s...
