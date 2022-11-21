ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

AZFamily

Car crashes into two homes in west Phoenix on Thanksgiving morning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A couple of families in west Phoenix got quite the Thanksgiving Day surprise early Thursday morning when a driver slammed their two homes. It happened just after 2 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Camelback Road, where police say the driver crashed into the homes, a parked vehicle, and a neighborhood wall. Witnesses from the scene told police that the driver took off shortly after the crash by crawling out the rear of the vehicle. Luckily, no one was hurt.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen in critical condition after being struck by 2 vehicles in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage boy was hospitalized in critical condition following a collision between his bicycle and two vehicles in Phoenix on Tuesday. The incident happened near 16th Street and Missouri Avenue around 5:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Authorities said preliminary information suggests...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Armed burglary suspect dies after being shot by police in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man suspected of breaking into a home has died after being shot by Chandler police on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly after 12 p.m. on Folley Place, near Gilbert and Frye Roads. According to Sgt. Jason McClimans, it started when a person...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify man shot, killed at Glendale apartment complex

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday has been identified, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot and screaming at an apartment complex on 59th...
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

MCSO investigating stabbing at East Valley grocery store

MESA, Ariz. — A man sustained stab wounds early Wednesday morning at a grocery store in east Mesa, officials say. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Fry's store located near Ellsworth and Broadway roads at about 4 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Once deputies arrived,...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Avondale shooting spree suspect told police he was Jesus Christ

PHOENIX – The suspect in the deadly shooting spree that terrorized Avondale over the weekend identified himself as Jesus Christ when he was being booked into jail, according to court documents. Raymond Pipkin, 29, of Goodyear, was arrested after allegedly killing one person and causing injuries to multiple victims...
AVONDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Driver crashes through Phoenix neighborhood before walking away from damage

PHOENIX — Police say a driver crashed through a Phoenix neighborhood overnight and fled the scene. Phoenix police says the incident happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road just after midnight on Thursday. A single vehicle reportedly crashed into a parked car and neighborhood wall before the driver walked...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man accused of fatally shooting woman, wounding her son in Mesa parking lot

PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a woman and wounding her adult son in a Mesa parking lot, authorities said. Kenneth Montgomery, 65, was booked on counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a structure, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man previously deported 5 times sentenced for 2020 murder in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An undocumented immigrant has been sentenced for the murder of his ex-girlfriend’s brother in 2020 in Phoenix. Last week, Juan De Dios Cazares-Lopez, 38, was sentenced to 28.5 years in prison at the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of stalking.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Valley man convicted of stalking, killing ex-girlfriend's brother

PHOENIX — A 40-year-old defendant has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend's brother in Phoenix two years ago. Juan De Dios Cazares Lopez was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court for fatally shooting 49-year-old Martin Lopez on May 24, 2020. The defendant...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting at Glendale apartment complex

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday night. Around 10 p.m., Glendale police responded to the report of a shooting near 59th and Montebello avenues, just south of Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found a man shot. Police performed CPR on the man until the Glendale Fire Department arrived and took him to the hospital, where he died.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

3 killed, 4 injured in Peoria wreck; investigators suspect impairment

PHOENIX – Two adults and a teenager were killed and four other people were injured Sunday night in a collision in Peoria, authorities said. The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on 107th Avenue between Deer Valley Road and Rose Garden Lane, the Peoria Police Department said in a press release Monday.
PEORIA, AZ

