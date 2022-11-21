Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Chautauqua County motel room raid leads to two arrests
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people were arrested after law enforcement in Chautauqua County, New York, raided a motel room. The raid was at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at a motel on the 10,000 block of Bennett Road in the Village of Fredonia. The Dunkirk Police Department, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, and the Village […]
Erie County Sheriff identifies person hit and killed by train
FARNHAM, N.Y. — On Monday morning, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia put out a request to help identify human remains found near railroad tracks in the Village of Farnham on Nov. 19. Later that day, it was announced the person was identified as Manuel Battaglia, 63, of Derby. Sheriff...
chautauquatoday.com
North County Duo Arrested in Narcotics Investigation at Econo Lodge
Two north county residents were arrested Tuesday evening as the result of a two-month investigation into narcotics sales at the Econo Lodge motel in Fredonia. The Dunkirk Police Department, Fredonia Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at about 6:15 PM at Room 117 of the motel on Bennett Road. A vehicle at the same location was also searched. Investigators found 8.72 grams of fentanyl, .10 gram of crack cocaine, 16.26 grams of methamphetamine, scales and packaging material for narcotics sales, and $1,249 in cash. 41-year-old Megan Waterman of Fredonia and 41-year-old Dale Miller, Jr. of Dunkirk were charged with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and 2nd-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Waterman also had an arrest warrant out of Dunkirk City Court. Both suspects were taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Lockport woman accused of DWI with children in car
The children were released to family, the Sheriff's office said.
Man who allegedly disguised himself as Black during robbery arrested
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A white man who allegedly used dark makeup to disguise himself as Black before attempting to rob a mall kiosk was arrested, the Lakewood-Busti Police Department announced Wednesday. Michael Lee, 34, was charged with third-degree robbery and petit larceny. Lakewood-Busti police say they responded to the Banter by Piercing Pagoda kiosk […]
Man allegedly stated he had a bomb during attempted robbery at Chautauqua Mall
A Chautauqua County man allegedly stated he had a bomb during an attempted robbery at the Chautauqua Mall on Monday.
The Batavian
Police seek assistance in locating missing 13-year-old
The Batavia Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Jaylynn Alvord was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Nov. 17. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a tie-dye sweatshirt. She has a nose ring. Jaylynn is slightly over 5' tall and weighs...
philadelphiaobserver.com
‘This Could’ve Gotten Ugly’: Footage Shows Unarmed Security Guard Wrestle Gunman Down and Save Buffalo Drug Treatment Facility
Days before “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” raked in a whopping $330 million worldwide at the box office, another hero emerged, possessing the same level of self-less courage that the characters in the Marvel franchise. This hero, a Black man from Buffalo, not Wakanda, saved a building full of...
nyspnews.com
Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls
On November 22, 2022, Troopers stopped McIver on I-190 N Exit 21 in the City of Niagara Falls for traffic infractions. While interviewing McIver, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. McIver was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Niagara for processing. McIver was issued...
Teen facing charges for killing passengers after crashing stolen vehicle on 33
The district attorney's office announced a 16-year-old boy faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the crash that occurred on Route 33.
WIVB
Concord man arrested after allegedly driving impaired
SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Concord man was arrested after allegedly driving while impaired by drugs, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. Hugh Smith Jr., 50, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, DWI-drug with two prior convictions, and tampering with evidence — all felonies. He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Adolescent offender in Kensington Expressway crash indicted on additional charges
The adolescent offender alleged of being behind the wheel of a deadly one-car crash nearly a month ago on the Kensington Expressway was back in court on Tuesday for arraignment on further charges. Read more here:
Driver From Horrific Crash On 33 Charged With Multiple Crimes
A horrific crash on Route 33 in Buffalo ended with 4 people losing their lives and now law enforcement officials have announced that the driver of the vehicle has been criminally charged with their deaths. In the early morning hours on Monday, October 24, 2022, 6 young adults were in...
96.1 The Breeze
Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County [Photos]
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office wants these 10 people on warrants. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself. Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. The 10 listed individuals...
Teenage driver charged in crash of stolen car that killed 4 in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. — A 16-year-old accused of driving a stolen SUV involved in a high-speed crash that killed four teenage passengers was arraigned Tuesday on manslaughter and other charges. The parents of two of those killed, meanwhile, have filed a lawsuit against automaker Kia, claiming their children would be...
Man accused of trying to rob Cattaraugus County post office
He's scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.
Off-duty Buffalo police officer arraigned on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old off-duty Buffalo police officer was arraigned on a gun charge Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Dequinn Saunders, of Buffalo, was arraigned on one count of failure to safely store firearms in the first degree. On Oct. 7, Saunders allegedly left his legally-owned, loaded handgun underneath […]
Man dead following police-involved shooting
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 40-year-old man identified as Daniel D. Kachinoski is dead following an officer-involved shooting, according to the Town of Niagara Police Department. Sheriff Michael Filicetti viewed the police body cam video and said "I can tell that based on what I have reviewed thus far,...
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
Tonawanda man pleads guilty to selling meth, gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Tonawanda man pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges, the United States Attorney announced Tuesday. Jason Cartwright was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. The plea […]
