YourErie

Chautauqua County motel room raid leads to two arrests

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people were arrested after law enforcement in Chautauqua County, New York, raided a motel room. The raid was at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at a motel on the 10,000 block of Bennett Road in the Village of Fredonia. The Dunkirk Police Department, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, and the Village […]
chautauquatoday.com

North County Duo Arrested in Narcotics Investigation at Econo Lodge

Two north county residents were arrested Tuesday evening as the result of a two-month investigation into narcotics sales at the Econo Lodge motel in Fredonia. The Dunkirk Police Department, Fredonia Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at about 6:15 PM at Room 117 of the motel on Bennett Road. A vehicle at the same location was also searched. Investigators found 8.72 grams of fentanyl, .10 gram of crack cocaine, 16.26 grams of methamphetamine, scales and packaging material for narcotics sales, and $1,249 in cash. 41-year-old Megan Waterman of Fredonia and 41-year-old Dale Miller, Jr. of Dunkirk were charged with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and 2nd-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Waterman also had an arrest warrant out of Dunkirk City Court. Both suspects were taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
News 4 Buffalo

Man who allegedly disguised himself as Black during robbery arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A white man who allegedly used dark makeup to disguise himself as Black before attempting to rob a mall kiosk was arrested, the Lakewood-Busti Police Department announced Wednesday. Michael Lee, 34, was charged with third-degree robbery and petit larceny. Lakewood-Busti police say they responded to the Banter by Piercing Pagoda kiosk […]
The Batavian

Police seek assistance in locating missing 13-year-old

The Batavia Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Jaylynn Alvord was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Nov. 17. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a tie-dye sweatshirt. She has a nose ring. Jaylynn is slightly over 5' tall and weighs...
nyspnews.com

Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls

On November 22, 2022, Troopers stopped McIver on I-190 N Exit 21 in the City of Niagara Falls for traffic infractions. While interviewing McIver, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. McIver was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Niagara for processing. McIver was issued...
WIVB

Concord man arrested after allegedly driving impaired

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Concord man was arrested after allegedly driving while impaired by drugs, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. Hugh Smith Jr., 50, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, DWI-drug with two prior convictions, and tampering with evidence — all felonies. He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
96.1 The Breeze

Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County [Photos]

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office wants these 10 people on warrants. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself. Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. The 10 listed individuals...
News 4 Buffalo

Off-duty Buffalo police officer arraigned on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old off-duty Buffalo police officer was arraigned on a gun charge Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Dequinn Saunders, of Buffalo, was arraigned on one count of failure to safely store firearms in the first degree. On Oct. 7, Saunders allegedly left his legally-owned, loaded handgun underneath […]
2 On Your Side

Man dead following police-involved shooting

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 40-year-old man identified as Daniel D. Kachinoski is dead following an officer-involved shooting, according to the Town of Niagara Police Department. Sheriff Michael Filicetti viewed the police body cam video and said "I can tell that based on what I have reviewed thus far,...
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda man pleads guilty to selling meth, gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Tonawanda man pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges, the United States Attorney announced Tuesday. Jason Cartwright was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. The plea […]
