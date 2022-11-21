Read full article on original website
Denver City man killed in Thanksgiving morning crash
DENVER CITY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a pickup truck crash on Thanksgiving morning took the life of Guadalupe Ortega Ariza, 40, of Denver City. Ariza was the passenger in a pickup truck. DPS said the driver, Alfredo Guerrero Ariza, 27, also of Denver City, was driving eastbound on Interstate 20 […]
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Denver City man killed in Thursday morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Friday morning brief,. A Denver City man died in a crash in Eastland County Thursday morning. 40-year-old Guadalupe Ortega Ariza was a passenger in the crashed vehicle. The driver went into the median and overcorrected. More details here: Denver City man killed in Thursday morning...
32-Year-Old Lorena Paz-Alvarez Died In One-Vehicle Rollover Crash In Gaines County (Gaines County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Farm-to-Market Road 2055 around 7:25 p.m. According to DPS, a Nissan Versa failed to negotiate a curve when traveling south on FM 2055. The Nissan Versa veered into a bar ditch before rolling.
everythinglubbock.com
Denver City woman killed in Gaines County crash Friday, DPS says
GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Denver City woman was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Gaines County on Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. According to a crash summary released by the DPS, the rollover occurred around 7:25 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 2055 about 3.5 miles south of Denver City.
San Angelo LIVE!
Drivers Were Not Impaired in Crash of Andrews ISD Buses
BIG SPRING, TX — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its docket about the November 2021 crash involving a caravan of buses that were involved in a fatal crash while transporting Andrews High School students to a football game. According to the reporting in the document dump, the driver of an F-350 that apparently caused the crash was not driving while impaired. Neither were the Andrews ISD bus drivers.
New Mexico woman sentenced to over four years in prison
NEW MEXICO - A New Mexico woman is facing over four years in prison after being found guilty of Conspiracy to Smuggle Firearms into Mexico. According to court documents, Carmen Gallegos, aka carmen Salazar-Andujo, of Hobbs, New Mexico, participated in a conspiracy to purchase at least 23 firearms in a two-month period, then illegally smuggle The post New Mexico woman sentenced to over four years in prison appeared first on KVIA.
One dead after crash in Lea County
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — One person has been killed in a fatal three-vehicle crash on State Road 128 in Lea County. The incident occurred on November 9 at 5:00 a.m. 18-year-old Francisco Saenz Hinojos of El Paso was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation revealed that Hinojos...
NewsWest 9
