Lea County, NM

everythinglubbock.com

Denver City woman killed in Gaines County crash Friday, DPS says

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Denver City woman was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Gaines County on Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. According to a crash summary released by the DPS, the rollover occurred around 7:25 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 2055 about 3.5 miles south of Denver City.
GAINES COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drivers Were Not Impaired in Crash of Andrews ISD Buses

BIG SPRING, TX — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its docket about the November 2021 crash involving a caravan of buses that were involved in a fatal crash while transporting Andrews High School students to a football game. According to the reporting in the document dump, the driver of an F-350 that apparently caused the crash was not driving while impaired. Neither were the Andrews ISD bus drivers.
ANDREWS, TX
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico woman sentenced to over four years in prison

NEW MEXICO - A New Mexico woman is facing over four years in prison after being found guilty of Conspiracy to Smuggle Firearms into Mexico. According to court documents, Carmen Gallegos, aka carmen Salazar-Andujo, of Hobbs, New Mexico, participated in a conspiracy to purchase at least 23 firearms in a two-month period, then illegally smuggle The post New Mexico woman sentenced to over four years in prison appeared first on KVIA.
HOBBS, NM
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Lea County

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — One person has been killed in a fatal three-vehicle crash on State Road 128 in Lea County. The incident occurred on November 9 at 5:00 a.m. 18-year-old Francisco Saenz Hinojos of El Paso was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation revealed that Hinojos...
LEA COUNTY, NM
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

