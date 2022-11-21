Read full article on original website
WRAL
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship company is raising $2.5 billion
CNN — Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's business empire is planning to raise nearly $2.5 billion in a new share offering as it pushes to expand into new areas. Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, said in a stock exchange filing on Friday that its board had given approval to raise 200 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) by issuing new shares. It would be India's biggest ever follow-on public share offering, Reuters reports.
WRAL
How a scoop by a little-known crypto site led to the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried and implosion of FTX
CNN — The staggering level of apparent deception staged by former crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried wasn't uncovered by government investigators or a major powerhouse financial news organization, such as The Wall Street Journal. Instead, the public's first glimpse of the alleged wrongdoing by Bankman-Fried — known to insiders as...
WRAL
Berkshire Hathaway: Warren Buffett further unwinds BYD investment in China
CNN — Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is continuing to unwind its long position in BYD, China's largest home-grown EV maker and Tesla's major rival, after holding it for 14 years. The legendary investor's conglomerate sold another 3.2 million Hong Kong-listed shares of BYD last week, cutting its stake to...
WRAL
Surprise: Dollar Tree's $1.25 price strategy is actually working
CNN — When Dollar Tree said it would raise prices to $1.25 after 35 years sticking to $1, some fans protested and industry analysts questioned the decision. A year later, the controversial move appears to be paying off. Higher prices have added to Dollar Tree's sales. The switch has...
WRAL
Mortgage rates fall for the second week in a row
CNN — Mortgage rates dropped again this week, after plunging nearly half a percentage point last week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.58% in the week ending November 23, down from 6.61% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.10%. Mortgage...
WRAL
Latest weekly jobless claims jump to 240,000
CNN — First-time weekly claims for unemployment benefits jumped to 240,000 for the week ended November 19, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's a sharp increase of 17,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised tally of 222,000, and surpasses economists' expectations of 225,000.
