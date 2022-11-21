ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

INDOT Announces Lane Restrictions at Highway 41 and Lynch Road in Evansville

Driving down the stretch of Highway 41 between Diamond Avenue and Lynch Road has not been the most pleasant experience for the past couple of years. It all started in January 2020 when a truck hit the Pigeon Creek bridge causing enough structural damage that officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) determined it was no longer safe for drivers to travel over and would need to be rebuilt. That was followed by a decision to completely rebuild both the northbound ramp from Diamond Avenue and the southbound ramp leading from Highway 41 South back to Diamond. Just as those projects are near their completion and it looks like traffic may be able to start moving more smoothly through the area, INDOT announces they'll be reinstating lane restrictions on a portion of Highway 41 for another project.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection

The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
JASPER, IN
Madisonville’s ‘Deck the Park’ underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Madisonville is getting in the Christmas Spirit. Deck the Park is underway nightly through the January 1. It’s a two mile drive thru light display at Madisonville City Park with lots of tunnels and displays. There are also Christmas photo ops. Admission is free from...
MADISONVILLE, KY
Dollar General in Newburgh closed by health department

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Dollar General store in Newburgh remained closed Wednesday night. The Warrick County Health Department says on Monday they ordered the store on State Road 662 to close until the violations were corrected. The health department did not say what the violations are, but did say they “constitute a danger to […]
NEWBURGH, IN
Some lanes of 2nd St. back open in Henderson after DUI crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says all lanes of 2nd Street between N. Ingram and N. Adams were closed early Friday morning. They say there was a DUI crash and power lines were down. Police say westbound lanes and one eastbound lane opened before 6 a.m. Police...
HENDERSON, KY
NTSB releases information on Evansville plane crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released more information on the seconds before a plane crash-landed on Helfrich Hill Golf Course. According to a new report, the pilot of the plane notified Evansville Regional Airport that the engine of the aircraft was running rough. Seconds later, the engine failed.
EVANSVILLE, IN
New BBQ restaurant opening on Franklin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new restaurant in Evansville opening Black Friday. It’s Kenny’s Smoke Shack BBQ located on West Franklin Street near Second Avenue. That’s the old Dairy Queen building. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 2...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving

Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
OWENSBORO, KY
Names revealed in deadly Posey County crash

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff has revealed new details and the names of the victims killed in a fatal accident late Tuesday night. Sheriff Tom Latham confirms the passing of Christopher M. Wagner and Justus Avery Ricketts in the crash. We’re told Daniel L. Powell survived the crash, but had to […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
Happy Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered light rain during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 50s to 60-degrees behind a light southeasterly wind. Tonight, cloudy with light rain likely as lows drop into the mid-40s. Friday, mostly cloudy early then becoming mostly sunny as high temps...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Perry County Memorial Hospital announces Deaconess affiliation

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Board of Directors of Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) have announced a new affiliation with Deaconess Health System, effective January 1, 2023. Officials say PCMH will remain a county-owned hospital, and will continue to be governed by the local board, with a local focus, improving not only the health […]
TELL CITY, IN
Local Recycling Center Explains Their Operations

Recycling can sometimes be confusing. At Knox County Recycling, they want to make it easier for you. Michelle Smith, the Executive Director at Knox County Recycling, has been working hard to get their new location up and running. They are now located at 812 S 17th Street in Vincennes. Smith...
VINCENNES, IN
Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Spencer County. Dispatchers say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 231 near the AEP Rockport Power Plant. We don’t have any information on injuries, but it was called as an accident with extrication.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
Crews called to several crashes on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a few crashes at the same time on the Lloyd Expressway Saturday. Dispatchers say one was 1:30 p.m. at Stockwell. They say one car was in the ditch in the westbound lanes, and two cars were involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Tri-State holiday shoppers face inflated prices following pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoppers across the country are going from store to store in search of their favorite Thanksgiving items. Grocery store officials say they haven’t recovered from the supply chain shortage since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wesselman’s shoppers had few complaints about the widespread supply...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Logan’s Promise offering discounted rides home for Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Thanksgiving celebrations begin this week, Logan’s Promise wants you to get home safe. The non-profit group was created to prevent drunk driving following the death of Logan Brown. During the holidays, the organization provides a code to get a discounted safe ride home through Lyft.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN

