ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear

Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts massive referee blown call

Every year, the NFL’s Thanksgiving games are some of the most highly-anticipated and most-watched games of the entire year. As a result, you’d expect the officials to be at their best to avoid scrutiny as much as possible. But on Thursday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions, the NFL referees made a huge and costly blunder.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else

Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
FanSided

Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver

Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
GREEN BAY, WI
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury

With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad. Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos,...
The Spun

Ohio State Star Announces He's Declaring For NFL Draft

Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman confirmed Tuesday that he's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, the safety announced that Saturday's game against Michigan will be the final time he represents the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. "My last game in the Shoe, so I'm gonna...
COLUMBUS, OH
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
CBS Sports

Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs

The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy