Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear
Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts massive referee blown call
Every year, the NFL’s Thanksgiving games are some of the most highly-anticipated and most-watched games of the entire year. As a result, you’d expect the officials to be at their best to avoid scrutiny as much as possible. But on Thursday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions, the NFL referees made a huge and costly blunder.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Report: Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell ‘gaining momentum’ as coaching carousel nears
As the 2022 NFL regular season starts winding down, teams at the bottom of the barrel are likely already starting the search for potential additions to their coaching staffs. According to a recent report, Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell could get some serious consideration thanks to the impressive job he’s done with Tua Tagovailoa.
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else
Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Giants Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Would "Love" To Play For 1 Team
It is almost December, and the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues to play out. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are the two teams Beckham is being linked to most extensively in media speculation. He has history with the Giants, who drafted him in 2014 and infamously traded him in March of 2019.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
CBS Sports
NFL Thanksgiving Day grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get a prime-time 'A-'; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks
The NFL certainly had a strong Thanksgiving slate in store this season, which made the annual holiday games even better than most years. Five of the six teams had winning records headed into their Thanksgiving Day games, tying a league-high set in 2011 and 2014 (the NFL started having three Thanksgiving Day games in 2006).
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury
With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad. Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos,...
Tennessee Titans release first injury report before Sunday's game vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The Tennessee Titans put out their first injury report of the week ahead of Sunday's rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals, listing four players as out and having four previously-injured players return as full participants. The Titans (7-3) host the Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). After a...
Ohio State Star Announces He's Declaring For NFL Draft
Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman confirmed Tuesday that he's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, the safety announced that Saturday's game against Michigan will be the final time he represents the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. "My last game in the Shoe, so I'm gonna...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
CBS Sports
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
Ja'Marr Chase headlines first Bengals vs. Titans injury report
The Cincinnati Bengals had an extensive injury report list on the Wednesday before they take on the Tennesee Titans. But no name, of course, was bigger than Ja’Marr Chase. After Joe Burrow told reporters before practice that the team expects Chase to play against the Titans, Chase was one of several names who officially went limited on the injury report:
