Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Russia escalates missile attacks on recaptured Ukrainian city

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Natalia Kristenko’s dead body lay covered in a blanket in the doorway of her apartment building for hours overnight. City workers were at first too overwhelmed to retrieve her as they responded to a deadly barrage of attacks that shook Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson.
Renewed shelling in Zaporizhzhia threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant again

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions from shelling shook Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, the global nuclear watchdog said Sunday, calling for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director...
European officials rush to help Ukrainians keep heat and lights on

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — European officials are scrambling to help Ukraine stay warm and keep functioning through the bitter winter months, pledging Friday to send more support that will mitigate the Russian military’s efforts to turn off the heat and lights. Nine months after Russia invaded its neighbor,...
Bombed but unbowed, Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv moves to survival mode

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Ukraine’s bombed but undaunted capital clutched empty bottles in search of water and crowded into cafés for power and warmth Thursday, switching defiantly into survival mode after new Russian missile strikes a day earlier plunged the city and much of the country into the dark.
Pro-government Iranians clash with protesters at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tensions ran high at Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.
Russian Duma gives LGBTQ ‘propaganda’ bill final approval

MOSCOW — Russian lawmakers on Thursday gave their final approval to a bill that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting gay rights in the country, another step in a years-long crackdown on the country’s embattled LGBTQ community. The new bill expands a ban on what authorities...
In surprise visit to Kyiv, British PM Sunak promises boost to air defenses

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed war-time capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package, which Britain valued...
Iran arrests outspoken player Voria Ghafouri amid World Cup scrutiny

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup. The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies...
What are special counsels and what do they do?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The appointment of a special counsel to oversee the remainder of two significant investigations related to former President Donald Trump focuses fresh attention on the role such prosecutors have played in modern American history. WATCH: Attorney General names special prosecutor to oversee Trump investigations. In this...
Malaysia faces new political crisis as election delivers hung Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil Sunday after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surprising surge of support for an Islamist party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with 82 out...
