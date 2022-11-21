Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming Memphis Walmart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for over 20 shoplifters who stormed a Whitehaven Walmart on Sunday.
Memphis Police Department says approximately 22 suspects went inside the Walmart on Elvis Presley Blvd. and grabbed multiple items.
Police said they fled the scene in 20 vehicles. No arrests have been made at this time.
