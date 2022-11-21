Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming Memphis Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Given the recent robberies and break-ins, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is bringing back Operation Jingle Bells to keep shoppers safe during the holidays. “Every year when I am shopping, I see them out and about looking around and making sure everything is fine. I feel really good about it,” said Tiffany […]

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO