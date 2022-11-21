ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SpaceX targets Saturday for ISS resupply launch from KSC after a weather scrub on Tuesday

By Jamie Groh, Florida Today
 4 days ago

Update: SpaceX scrubbed Tuesday's NASA CRS-26 space station resupply mission due to unfavorable weather. The next launch attempt is at 2:20 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 26, with weather conditions predicted to be 60% "go."

Weather doesn't look great for SpaceX's next cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station set for liftoff at 3:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Space Force forecasters expect weather conditions to only be about 10% "go" for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and uncrewed Dragon capsule from Kennedy Space Center. Flying from pad 39A, it will mark SpaceX's 26th contracted ISS resupply mission (CRS-26) for NASA.

Tuesday's launch opportunity is instantaneous, which requires Falcon 9 to launch exactly on time or delay until a different day.

" A blustery day is in store for the Space Coast , with overcast skies and rain showers likely as conditions deteriorate through the day,"  Space Launch Delta 45 forecasters said. "The chance the periodic weather break occurs during the instantaneous launch window remains low."

Artemis I: NASA's Artemis I Orion spacecraft completes its closest approach to the moon

Orion: See the first photos of Earth from NASA's moon-bound Orion spacecraft | Updates

Sonic booms: Heard across Florida as secret Space Force spaceplane returns to KSC

If Dragon launches on Tuesday it should meet up with the space station for docking around 6:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and stay docked there for about 45 days.

The Dragon capsule is packed with thousands of pounds of supplies, cargo, and science experiments. Also aboard is a pair of International Space Station Roll Out Solar Arrays which will help provide more power to the orbiting laboratory.

Shortly after launch, the Falcon 9 booster will somersault for a return trip to attempt a landing aboard a drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Sarah Walker, SpaceX Dragon mission management director, told reporters Friday that a leak in a thermal control system loop was detected during pre-launch processing. That system is responsible for cooling the inside of the Dragon capsule.

Walker assured that ahead of mating the spacecraft to its Falcon 9 booster, work to correct the control loop issue was being finished up by SpaceX crews at Kennedy Space Center heading into the weekend.

Walker also explained that the CRS-26 cargo Dragon spacecraft is the last newly manufactured one to be produced by SpaceX. After this, all cargo Dragon missions will be carried out by one of three capsules that will have previously visited the ISS.

To support the ever-growing manifest of crewed missions for NASA and private customers, Walker explained that SpaceX will be adding one more crew variant of the Dragon capsule to the company's fleet. "That will round out our fleet to three cargo and five (crew) Dragon vehicles to carry us into the future," Walker said.

Tuesday's mission will be SpaceX's fifth and final Dragon mission this year. According to Walker, in the event of a delay on Tuesday, there are backup launch opportunities available on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov 27, but require approval by Space Launch Delta 45.

For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Jamie Groh is a space reporter for Florida Today. You can contact her at JGroh@floridatoday.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AlteredJamie .

Launch Saturday, Nov. 26:

  • Company / Agency: NASA-contracted SpaceX CRS-26 mission
  • Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9
  • Location: Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center
  • Launch Time: 2:20 p.m. EST
  • Trajectory: Northeast
  • Weather: 60% "go"
  • Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space
  • About: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the 26th Commercial Resupply Services mission, or CRS-26, under contract from NASA to the International Space Station. An uncrewed Dragon capsule will take thousands of pounds of cargo and supplies for the ISS crew.

Gizmodo

Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit

The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon

With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
CNET

Spacecraft Carrying Valuable Cargo to ISS Hit By Unusual Travel Glitch

Northrop Grumman's NG-18 Cygnus space freighter is loaded up with 4 tons of hardware, crew supplies and research equipment destined for the International Space Station. It successfully launched from Virginia on Monday morning, but it hasn't been smooth sailing as Cygnus aims to reach the ISS on Wednesday. Only one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays has unfurled.
VIRGINIA STATE
Digital Trends

SpaceX launches booster for 11th time, but this time it didn’t return

SpaceX sent one of its first-stage boosters skyward for the 11th time on Tuesday evening. However, unlike its 10 previous flights, this time it didn’t return. The mission launched from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 9:57 p.m. ET, lighting up the night sky as the Falcon 9 rocket roared toward space.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Futurism

NASA Launch Pad Sustained Significant Damage During Artemis Takeoff

It appears that NASA's Artemis 1 rocket launch pad caught way more damage than expected when it finally took off from Kennedy Space Center last week. As Reuters space reporter Joey Roulette tweeted, a source within the agency said that damage to the launchpad "exceeded mission management’s expectations," and per his description, it sounds fairly severe.
scitechdaily.com

Artemis I Retrograde Orbit: NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Will Travel 40,000 Miles Beyond the Moon

This morning at 1:47 a.m. EST, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) launched the agency’s Orion spacecraft on its way to the Moon as part of the Artemis I mission. During this mission, which will pave the way for missions with astronauts, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will journey thousands of miles beyond the Moon in what is called a Distant Retrograde Orbit (DRO) to evaluate the spacecraft’s capabilities. DRO provides a highly stable orbit where little fuel is required to stay for an extended trip in deep space to put Orion’s systems to the test in an environment far from Earth.
FLORIDA STATE
Gizmodo

SpaceX Preparing for First Launch of Its New Cargo Capsule

NASA is gearing up to launch a cargo mission to the International Space Station, delivering supplies and a new batch of experiments aboard a brand new SpaceX Dragon capsule. Update 4:00 p.m. ET: Due to unfavorable weather conditions, Tuesday’s launch has been scrubbed. The next launch attempt for the cargo mission is on Saturday, November 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET, with a backup opportunity on Sunday, November 27 at 1:58 p.m. ET.
FLORIDA STATE
satnews.com

Arianespace’s first Vega C mission to complete Pléiades Neo constellation for Airbus Defence and Space

On Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 10:47 pm local time (01:47 am (UTC) on Friday, November 25), Arianespace’s first Vega C mission will lift off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, with the 30cm resolution satellites Pléiades Neo 5 and 6. This first commercial flight follows the success, July 13, of Vega C inaugural launch operated by the European Space Agency (ESA).
CNET

NASA Regains Communication With Orion Spacecraft After Unexpected Glitch

Test flights are test flights for a reason. NASA was aiming for a trouble-free Artemis I mission that's sending its uncrewed Orion capsule around the moon and back, but the spacecraft encountered a communications glitch overnight. Orion talks with Earth through the Deep Space Network, an array of antennas across...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Miami

NASA's Orion spacecraft snaps selfie of moon's surface

CAPE CANAVERAL - NASA released a selfie taken by the Orion capsule and close-up photos of the moon's crater-marked landscape as the spacecraft continues on the Artemis 1 mission, a 25-and-a-half day journey that will take it more than 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon. Orion's latest selfie - taken Wednesday, the eighth day of the mission, by a camera on one of the capsule's solar arrays - reveals the spacecraft giving angles with a bit of moon visible in the background. The close-up photos were taken Monday as Orion made its closest approach to the moon,...
scitechdaily.com

Space Station Crew Goes Into Thanksgiving With Spacewalk and SpaceX Dragon Preps

On Thanksgiving day, four Expedition 68 astronauts will relax as three cosmonauts continue preparing for a spacewalk on Friday. The residents onboard the International Space Station (ISS) are also expecting a space delivery this weekend bringing new roll-out solar arrays and science experiments. Wednesday, three NASA astronauts and one astronaut...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

NASA's Orion shares close up images of the moon's cratered surface

NASA unexpectedly lost communication with Orion early Wednesday morning, leaving ground teams in the dark for 47 minutes, but the capsule beamed back fascinating new images of the moon before going offline,. Communication was lost at 1:09 am ET, and teams worked to resolve the issue with a reconfiguration on...
FLORIDA STATE
