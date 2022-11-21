ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffaloscoop.com

27th annual Yuletide in the Country returns to the Event Center in Hamburg

The first weekend in December may be your last and best chance to find those unique handcrafted gifts for everyone on your list, as the 27th annual Yuletide in the Country returns to the Event Center at the Hamburg Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

$1 Million Orchard Park Home Looks Like It Belongs on HGTV

It's not exactly the time of the year where you see a lot of construction taking place in Western New York. It's cold and a few feet of snow has fallen. Some of the recent homes that we have seen being built in Western New York have been gorgeous. It's truly remarkable to see the homes that are being built in the Buffalo area over the last few years and shows that Western New York can be a great place to move for a family.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
buffalorising.com

2022 Soulful Christmas and Inaugural Soulball

The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission (MSAAHCC) invites the community to attend two festive holiday events that fall on two consecutive weekends – A Soulful Christmas In the Corridor and the inaugural Soulball. These two corridor boosting events are in place to bring the community together in...
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Home for Thanksgiving Weekend? Here’s a List of New Restaurants & Bars to Try

Home for the holidays? Have friends and family in town and want to show off Buffalo and/or try some place new? This guide is everything you need and more. With new restaurants, bars, bakeries, breweries, coffee shops, wine bars, international restaurants, burger joints and so much more popping up left and right, there’s always something new to try. Pro tip: Save this post for future reference if you love trying new places!
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

5 Buffalo Beer Briefs to Know This Week: Nov. 23

Each week we round up the best and biggest Buffalo beer news, releases, and events happening in Buffalo and Western New York. Here’s what’s trending:. Want to share your Buffalo/WNY beer news with us? Email buffalobeerleague@aol.com!. 12 Gates of EVL Now Open For Business. Williamsville’s 12 Gates Brewing...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident

The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wing Hack Baffles People From Buffalo, New York

There aren't many ways to eat a chicken wing, or so we all thought. Check out this person's "hack." The chicken wing was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. Allegedly. That's the most widely accepted story. One person claims they were actually invented in Pavillion, NY in the 1950s. CLICK HERE for more on that. Either way, they were born in Western New York and the best still come from Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday, November 24. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy