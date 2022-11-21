Read full article on original website
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
27th annual Yuletide in the Country returns to the Event Center in Hamburg
The first weekend in December may be your last and best chance to find those unique handcrafted gifts for everyone on your list, as the 27th annual Yuletide in the Country returns to the Event Center at the Hamburg Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
$1 Million Orchard Park Home Looks Like It Belongs on HGTV
It's not exactly the time of the year where you see a lot of construction taking place in Western New York. It's cold and a few feet of snow has fallen. Some of the recent homes that we have seen being built in Western New York have been gorgeous. It's truly remarkable to see the homes that are being built in the Buffalo area over the last few years and shows that Western New York can be a great place to move for a family.
wnypapers.com
Totally Buffalo Store opening 5th location, on Black Friday in Niagara Falls
The Totally Buffalo Store will be debuting its fifth location this month: at Military Road in Niagara Falls – just across from the Fashion Outlets Mall. The Totally Buffalo Store will celebrate a grand-opening at the new location on Black Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 25.
buffalorising.com
2022 Soulful Christmas and Inaugural Soulball
The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission (MSAAHCC) invites the community to attend two festive holiday events that fall on two consecutive weekends – A Soulful Christmas In the Corridor and the inaugural Soulball. These two corridor boosting events are in place to bring the community together in...
Buffalo restaurants ready to welcome in Thanksgiving crowd
The Buffalo Bills game is just one part of what will be a busy holiday weekend for Buffalo restaurants.
WKBW-TV
As feet of snow fell, the Warehouse restaurant in Hamburg fed stranded travelers
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers showed their "Buffalo Strong" spirit during the massive lake-effect snow storm last week - and one restaurant went above and beyond to feed stranded travelers and make sure everyone stayed warm. The owners of The Original Warehouse on Milestrip Road in Hamburg...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Home for Thanksgiving Weekend? Here’s a List of New Restaurants & Bars to Try
Home for the holidays? Have friends and family in town and want to show off Buffalo and/or try some place new? This guide is everything you need and more. With new restaurants, bars, bakeries, breweries, coffee shops, wine bars, international restaurants, burger joints and so much more popping up left and right, there’s always something new to try. Pro tip: Save this post for future reference if you love trying new places!
Winning ticket worth $50K sold in Village of Arcade
According to New York Lottery officials, the ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Hiding in Lancaster is a Must-See Legendary Light Display for a Good Cause
Stony Brook Legendary Lights, formally known as Stony Brook Shines for Others, is officially back for a 15th year of lighting up Lancaster for a good cause. If you’ve never been to this community-centric light display, trust us when we say it is a must-visit for all ages. Stony...
stepoutbuffalo.com
5 Buffalo Beer Briefs to Know This Week: Nov. 23
Each week we round up the best and biggest Buffalo beer news, releases, and events happening in Buffalo and Western New York. Here’s what’s trending:. Want to share your Buffalo/WNY beer news with us? Email buffalobeerleague@aol.com!. 12 Gates of EVL Now Open For Business. Williamsville’s 12 Gates Brewing...
Coca-Cola builds on Town of Tonawanda operations with $22.6M expansion
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Coca-Cola Beverage Northeast Inc. is in the midst of a $22.61 million expansion of local operations. The Town of Tonawanda project is on pace to be completed by mid-2023. “That a company like Coke Beverage is making this level of investment is a show...
A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident
The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
How soon could Buffalo become a port city for cruise ships?
Buffalo's next big project is becoming a port city for cruise ships, with a goal of attracting passengers from all over the world.
Dangers of snow piles
Huge mounds of all that lake effect snow that fell in the south towns is being brought to the Erie Community South Campus in Orchard Park.
WIVB
Braymiller’s Lanes demolished as WNY residents raise concern about snow-filled roofs
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Contractors like Murray Roofing are trying to keep up with the demand as Western New Yorkers dig out from that heavy lake effect snow. But, it’s leaving some residents concerned about all that weight sitting on their roofs. 80 years of history reduced to...
Viral Facebook Post About Buffalo Will Give You The Chills
This Facebook post has gone viral about Buffalo, New York. As it should. It proves that Buffalo is not only the City of Good Neighbors but also that these snowstorms in Western New York often gets, define us. After 80+ inches of snow fell in parts of Western New York,...
Wing Hack Baffles People From Buffalo, New York
There aren't many ways to eat a chicken wing, or so we all thought. Check out this person's "hack." The chicken wing was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. Allegedly. That's the most widely accepted story. One person claims they were actually invented in Pavillion, NY in the 1950s. CLICK HERE for more on that. Either way, they were born in Western New York and the best still come from Buffalo.
WGRZ TV
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday, November 24. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
Popular Gas Station Collapses in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
If you live in the northtowns, you may think that the lake effect snowstorm chaos is over as of Monday. That is unfortunately not the case for many people from South Buffalo to Evans and in Orchard Park, Hamburg and West Seneca. Cleanup efforts still taking place late Monday and...
