willmarradio.com
Man convicted of domestic assault in Renville County
(Olivia MN-) The Renville County Attorney’s Office says an Olivia man has been convicted of Felony 2nd Degree Assault and Domestic Assault. A jury delivered the verdicts Friday after a one-day trial. 45-year-old Luciano Lepke Martin will be sentenced January 5th. (2 p.m.). Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom says last May, Martin was living with the victim in Olivia. An argument broke out and Martin attacked the victim in the bedroom, hitting her on the head and yelling at her. The victim attempted to leave the residence to call law enforcement, but was stopped by Martin who was holding a kitchen knife. Martin again continuously hit the victim in the head while holding the knife. The victim reached out to a friend via Facebook Messenger, who contacted law enforcement. When they arrived, Martin gave a false name and date of birth. He has at least seven prior convictions for domestic violence-related offenses including domestic assault, threats of violence, stalking with intent to injure, domestic assault strangulation, and interfering with 911 calls. Martin also has two pending files in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties for domestic assault and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Martin is facing 39-54 months in prison.
fox9.com
Southern Minnesota K-9 helps find 30 pounds of drugs during first day on the job
RENVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A K-9 with the Renville County Sheriff’s Office had an eventful first day of work after he helped locate a substantial amount of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash. During K-9 Maverick's first day of work, the sheriff's office said the new K-9...
kduz.com
Missing Redwood Falls Man
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Redwood Falls Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing Redwood Falls man. Thirty-five-year-old Alex Aaron Allrunner was last seen by family on Friday, November 18 around 10:30 AM in the 800 block of Plum Street in Redwood Falls. That afternoon, he was seen on foot on 900 block of E. Bridge Street.
Charges: Target employee stole $22k in cash from Monticello store
Prosecutors in Wright County allege a 44-year-old Saint Bonifacius woman stole thousands of dollars worth of cash while working at a Target store in Monticello. Sue Ann Kolb is charged with Wright County District Court with one count of theft. According to the criminal complaint, the store's asset protection manager...
KELOLAND TV
Charges dismissed against Granite Falls, Minnesota, doctor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The seven charges of criminal sexual conduct against a former Avera Health doctor in Granite Falls, Minnesota, were dismissed in court last week. Four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree were dismissed on Nov. 17, which was the second day of a trial for Dr. Mark Eakes.
krwc1360.com
Albertville Man Found Guilty in Fatal Stearns County Traffic Crash From 2019
A Wright County man was found guilty in recent days on charges of criminal vehicular homicide and careless driving stemming from a fatal traffic crash in Stearns County in the summer of 2019. You may remember that the crash happened at the intersection of eastbound Highway 23 and the off-ramp...
Charges: Trucker fled after fatally striking motorcyclist in Chaska
A 46-year-old New Germany man faces multiple criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Chaska in July. Jeffrey W. Pike Jr. was charged last month in Carver County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of failing to abide by a traffic signal in connection with the July 14 crash that killed Mark R. Hagen, 52, of Chaska.
Southern Minnesota News
Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives
Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
kduz.com
Joyce M. Schmidt
Joyce M. Schmidt, age 96, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, formerly of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe with interment at.
kduz.com
Robert Cady
Robert Cady, age 84, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the Mass at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
redlakenationnews.com
Small Minnesota town may become focus of abortion fight
Minnesota's newest abortion battleground might be a town of 500 people on the western prairie. The Kandiyohi County city of Prinsburg is considering an ordinance that would allow residents to sue abortion providers. Although the town doesn't have an abortion clinic, the proposed law also would allow lawsuits against companies that provide abortion drugs by mail.
knuj.net
SLEEPY EYE FIRE CALLED TO FREEDOM VALU CENTER
The Sleepy Eye Fire Department was called to the Freedom Value Center Friday afternoon. Chief Ron Zinniel reported a small exhaust fan in a restroom caused a small fire that created smoke in the business. Exhaust fans were used to clear the smoke from the store. Fire officials were on the scene for about 45 minutes and no injuries were reported.
kduz.com
Dassel Among 29 cities That received Awards to Improve Waterways
The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA) announced $191 million in grants and loans for water and infrastructure projects in 29 Minnesota communities. Locally, Dassel was approved in July for $1.69-million for a project that included the rehabilitation of the sanitary sewer collection system along first street and replacing an aging watermain.
willmarradio.com
Willmar Event Center opens to the public
(Willmar MN-) One of the last facets of the Invest in Willmar projects is complete and opens to the public on Monday. With the weather turning cold and wintry, Willmar Parks and Rec Director Rob Baumgarn says the new indoor event center is a "dream come true"... Your browser does...
kduz.com
Hutchinson Video Surveillance Project
The Hutchinson City Council has approved moving forward with their “Video Surveillance Project.”. The council unanimously approved awarding the nearly $223,000 bid Tuesday night. Cameras will be installed at 12 locations around the city, including four city parks. City Administrator Matt Jaunich:. Director of Information Technology Tom Kloss says...
