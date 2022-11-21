Governor Kristi Noem speak at last week’s Republican National Governor’s Association meeting in Florida

The first American Thanksgiving was a celebration of unity across cultures and races. Two cultures who did not know each other gathered together to have a meal and engage in fellowship. I hope that our kids learn this as part of our nation’s true and honest history. Native Americans far outnumbered the Pilgrims at Plymouth – and they brought food to welcome their new neighbors. They spent time together giving thanks for the abundance that was available to them. And they were grateful for the extra time to spend with family, too.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO