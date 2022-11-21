ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Governor Kristi Noem speak at last week’s Republican National Governor’s Association meeting in Florida

By Local News
hubcityradio.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
kscj.com

NOEM’S CAMPAIGN SETS RECORDS IN SOUTH DAKOTA

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS THANKING THE NEARLY 100,000 DONORS FROM ALL 50 STATES WHO CONTRIBUTED NEARLY $19.2 MILLION DOLLARS TO VARIOUS ACCOUNTS ASSOCIATED WITH HER RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN. NOEM SAYS THEY SET RECORDS FOR MOST DONATIONS FROM SOUTH DAKOTA RESIDENTS AND SHE IS HUMBLED BY THE RECORD-BREAKING SUPPORT. BOTH...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Did low turnout sink Iowa Democratic candidates?

Fourth in a series interpreting the results of Iowa's 2022 state and federal elections. Many people have asked why Iowa experienced the red wave that didn't materialize across most of the country. While no one factor can account for the result, early signs point to turnout problems among groups that favor Democratic candidates.
IOWA STATE
The Hill

Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to concede

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Wednesday congratulated Katie Hobbs (D) on her victory to succeed him after Republican nominee Kari Lake declined to concede the race. Hobbs was declared the winner of the high-profile gubernatorial race last week, and Ducey on Wednesday met with her and offered his full support to begin the transition amid GOP allegations of voter disenfranchisement.
ARIZONA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Incoming Secretary of State looks to hand-count ballots, audit each election

Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson campaigned as the candidate who would secure South Dakota’s elections. That message helped her defeat Democratic challenger Tom Cool – who campaigned on concerns about Johnson being an “election denier” – with 65% of the vote.  But the campaign is over, and Johnson is thinking about the changes she hopes […] The post Incoming Secretary of State looks to hand-count ballots, audit each election appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
WCAX

Vermont GOP continues call for reports of excess mail-in ballots

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s Republican Party say they have identified 40 extra ballots sent to voters in the November elections. Since the beginning of mail-in ballots, some voters have received multiple ballots in the mail, many times addressed to previous residents still on the voter rolls.
VERMONT STATE
CBS 58

Former Gov. Walker on GOP midterm fallout, eliminating early voting, and state Senate impeachment powers

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Now that the midterm elections are over, Republicans are focusing on recruiting and electing experienced candidates after many politicos said November's results proved candidate quality matters. This year, Republicans nominated a series of inexperienced candidates, which former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker said is part of...
WISCONSIN STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota

As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Center Square

Loudenbeck concedes in Secretary of State’s race

(The Center Square) – The race for Secretary of State in Wisconsin is over. Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded Monday. “Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would. The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in a statement. “I have no regrets...
WISCONSIN STATE
dakotafreepress.com

South Dakota Sees Highest Rent Increase in Nation in October

Florida’s median rent has increased 23.2% since October 2021, but the median rent in Kristi’s favorite destination in October actually declined 1.2%. Nationwide, median rent fell for the second straight month, down 0.97% in October after a September dip of 2.5%. In October, the national median rent was 7.8% higher that it was a year ago.
KANSAS STATE
mitchellnow.com

Governor Kristi Noem – Thanksgiving – a time for family & fellowship

The first American Thanksgiving was a celebration of unity across cultures and races. Two cultures who did not know each other gathered together to have a meal and engage in fellowship. I hope that our kids learn this as part of our nation’s true and honest history. Native Americans far outnumbered the Pilgrims at Plymouth – and they brought food to welcome their new neighbors. They spent time together giving thanks for the abundance that was available to them. And they were grateful for the extra time to spend with family, too.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy