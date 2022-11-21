Governor Kristi Noem speak at last week’s Republican National Governor’s Association meeting in Florida

Read full article on original website
Related
kscj.com
NOEM’S CAMPAIGN SETS RECORDS IN SOUTH DAKOTA
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS THANKING THE NEARLY 100,000 DONORS FROM ALL 50 STATES WHO CONTRIBUTED NEARLY $19.2 MILLION DOLLARS TO VARIOUS ACCOUNTS ASSOCIATED WITH HER RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN. NOEM SAYS THEY SET RECORDS FOR MOST DONATIONS FROM SOUTH DAKOTA RESIDENTS AND SHE IS HUMBLED BY THE RECORD-BREAKING SUPPORT. BOTH...
bleedingheartland.com
Did low turnout sink Iowa Democratic candidates?
Fourth in a series interpreting the results of Iowa's 2022 state and federal elections. Many people have asked why Iowa experienced the red wave that didn't materialize across most of the country. While no one factor can account for the result, early signs point to turnout problems among groups that favor Democratic candidates.
Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to concede
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Wednesday congratulated Katie Hobbs (D) on her victory to succeed him after Republican nominee Kari Lake declined to concede the race. Hobbs was declared the winner of the high-profile gubernatorial race last week, and Ducey on Wednesday met with her and offered his full support to begin the transition amid GOP allegations of voter disenfranchisement.
Incoming Secretary of State looks to hand-count ballots, audit each election
Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson campaigned as the candidate who would secure South Dakota’s elections. That message helped her defeat Democratic challenger Tom Cool – who campaigned on concerns about Johnson being an “election denier” – with 65% of the vote. But the campaign is over, and Johnson is thinking about the changes she hopes […] The post Incoming Secretary of State looks to hand-count ballots, audit each election appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
gowatertown.net
Flags will be at half staff for South Dakota’s only female Speaker of the House
PIERRE, S.D.–Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, December 10th, in honor of former state Representative and Bryant native Debra Anderson, who died November 10th at her home in Washington D.C. Anderson served in the South...
WCAX
Vermont GOP continues call for reports of excess mail-in ballots
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s Republican Party say they have identified 40 extra ballots sent to voters in the November elections. Since the beginning of mail-in ballots, some voters have received multiple ballots in the mail, many times addressed to previous residents still on the voter rolls.
Stoltenberg contests Iowa House District 81 results after multiple recounts flip winner
The controversial Iowa House District 81 election race is officially being contested by Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg, after a Nov. 18 recount showed Democrat Craig Cooper to be the winner by just six votes. Scott County canvassed its votes on Monday to finalize its results. "Knowing that we had a...
CBS 58
Former Gov. Walker on GOP midterm fallout, eliminating early voting, and state Senate impeachment powers
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Now that the midterm elections are over, Republicans are focusing on recruiting and electing experienced candidates after many politicos said November's results proved candidate quality matters. This year, Republicans nominated a series of inexperienced candidates, which former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker said is part of...
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
Loudenbeck concedes in Secretary of State’s race
(The Center Square) – The race for Secretary of State in Wisconsin is over. Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded Monday. “Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would. The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in a statement. “I have no regrets...
Insiders: Yes, potential Trump challenger says he has the ‘pizzazz’ needed to win
The Insiders Segment 1 DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and her top aide, Chief of Staff Sara Craig Gongol, will both have new national duties in 2023. Those follow Iowa Republicans’ success in the 2022 mid-term elections, a continuation of a trend this decade. Grinnell Associate Political Science Professor Peter Hanson said […]
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Freedom Caucus release statement about the leadership in the SD House
PIERRE, S.D. (Press Release) – Saturday, the South Dakota House Republicans met to hold leadership elections for the 2023 legislative session, and the results have some claiming the Republican party is going blue, resulting in a major split in the party. Hugh Bartels was nominated to be the next...
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. discarded 159 mail-in ballots during midterm elections
South Dakota Republicans dominated the November 2022 general election in South Dakota. Now more than ever, many feel as though state Democrats are lacking any sort of momentum. The early evening news on KEVN.
South Dakota GFP says it has suspect in death, abandonment of bucks
Input from a Facebook post by South Dakota Turn In Poachers (TIPs) resulted in likely pending charges against a suspect in the killing and leaving of two buck deer, the state Game Fish and Parks Department said on the TIPs page.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
espnsiouxfalls.com
Grocery Store In Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa Closed on Thanksgiving Day
Tomorrow is the bid day! I hope you're prepared and have everything you need for your Thanksgiving feast. That means EVERYTHING because a certain grocery store franchise will not be open to save you. I highly recommend that you don't procrastinate and check your list more than once to be...
The FCC has a new broadband map. Vermont officials say it vastly overstates reality.
The map is based on service provider-submitted data that appears to contradict state officials’ own findings on broadband access in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: The FCC has a new broadband map. Vermont officials say it vastly overstates reality..
dakotafreepress.com
South Dakota Sees Highest Rent Increase in Nation in October
Florida’s median rent has increased 23.2% since October 2021, but the median rent in Kristi’s favorite destination in October actually declined 1.2%. Nationwide, median rent fell for the second straight month, down 0.97% in October after a September dip of 2.5%. In October, the national median rent was 7.8% higher that it was a year ago.
mitchellnow.com
Governor Kristi Noem – Thanksgiving – a time for family & fellowship
The first American Thanksgiving was a celebration of unity across cultures and races. Two cultures who did not know each other gathered together to have a meal and engage in fellowship. I hope that our kids learn this as part of our nation’s true and honest history. Native Americans far outnumbered the Pilgrims at Plymouth – and they brought food to welcome their new neighbors. They spent time together giving thanks for the abundance that was available to them. And they were grateful for the extra time to spend with family, too.
South Dakota school gets $1.5M surprise donation
About 90 percent of students in the White River School District, a rural western SD school district, are Native
Comments / 2