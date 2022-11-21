Read full article on original website
UPMC revenue hits $18.9B, but operating income dips 75.5%: 5 notes
UPMC posted higher revenue in the first nine months of the year than in the same period in 2021, but the Pittsburgh-based health system's operating income declined significantly year over year, according to financial documents released Nov. 22. Five notes:. 1. UPMC, a 40-hospital system, reported revenue of $18.9 billion...
SSM Health reports $484M loss amid excess costs, investment problems
St. Louis-based SSM Health, which operates 23 hospitals and over 300 physician locations across four states, has revealed losses totaling over $484 million for the nine months ending Sept. 30. That figure compares with a net income of $447.5 million for the same period last year. SSM Health, which also...
EvergreenHealth board votes to count COVID-19 aid as revenue, triggering management bonuses
Kirkland, Wash.-based EvergreenHealth's board of directors voted 4-3 to count COVID-19 aid as revenue, which triggered an average bonus of $9,200 for the system's 206 managers, Crosscut reported Nov. 22. The vote comes as Evergreen has reported that it is losing $1.3 million a week in care for long-term patients.
Mark Cuban in talks with hospitals to solve drug shortages
Mark Cuban is in talks with hospitals to identify generic drugs that often run in short supply, which he aims to make in a robotics-driven manufacturing plant currently in development in Dallas. Mr. Cuban appeared on the Motley Fool podcast Nov. 23 with host Chris Hill to talk about disrupting...
Children's Hospital of Los Angeles reports 2022 loss of $116M as expenses rise
Children's Hospital Los Angeles reported an overall fiscal year 2022 loss of $116.9 million compared with net income of $61 million last year. The loss was due mainly to increased expenses as 2022 revenues increased 4.4 percent to total $1.38 billion. Expenses rose, mainly from salaries and employee benefits, to total $1.36 billion compared with $1.26 billion the prior year.
CommonSpirit looking to grow through M&A with new CEO, exec says
Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health is always on the lookout for possible M&A activity and the appointment of its new CEO may be the catalyst behind such moves, according to a senior executive within the group featured on a Nov. 20 Becker's podcast. "We are constantly looking for mergers, acquisitions and changing...
15 health executives named 'most influential women in corporate America'
The magazine WomenInc. has named 118 executives the most influential women in corporate America. Fifteen health executives are among them. To determine the awardees, WomenInc.'s editorial board along with community leaders in academia and business reviewed 500 candidates' corporate sector influence, career growth, community outreach and recognition. Read more about the methodology in the magazine's Nov. 22 news release.
16 health system collaborations with Big Tech
Hospitals and health systems have been busy partnering with Big Tech companies to help advance healthcare's digital shift. Here are 16 such collaborations reported on by Becker's since Nov. 10:. 1. Several health systems have partnered with or invested in portfolio companies of GV, the venture capital arm of Google...
5 high-profile health IT acquisitions in 2022
Here are five key health IT acquisitions that have been announced or have closed in 2022. Oracle completed its $28.4 billion acquisition of Cerner on June 8. The all-cash deal, which was announced on Dec. 20, values Cerner at $95 a share or about $28.5 billion in equity value. Amazon...
New partnerships for Epic, Oracle Cerner, Meditech
Electronic health record vendors Epic, Oracle Cerner and Meditech are adding new partnerships and entering into new agreements with Big Tech companies and startups in order to upgrade their offerings for healthcare organizations. Epic. Epic entered into an agreement with Google Cloud to enable health systems to migrate their EHRs...
Top health tech CTOs of 2022, per Healthcare Technology Report
Chief technology officers play a big role in the increasingly tech-driven world of healthcare. Here are the top 25 chief technology officers at health tech companies for 2022, according to market researcher Healthcare Technology Report. 1. Tarun Mathur. Company: Indegene. Title: Chief Technology Officer. 2. Aviva McPherron. Company: NuVasive. Title:...
Health system that filed for bankruptcy inks deal to sell 2 Chicago hospitals
El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health System, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October, has agreed to sell two Chicago hospitals to Princeton, N.J.-based Ramco Healthcare Holdings and Resilience Healthcare. Pending approval of a motion submitted Nov. 22 to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Resilience...
3 healthcare moves from JPMorgan
From launching a healthcare venture capital firm to opening three new primary care clinics, JPMorgan continues to strengthen its healthcare presence. Here are three recent healthcare moves from the company as reported by Becker's. JPMorgan Chase is opening three advanced primary care centers on the sites of its offices in...
