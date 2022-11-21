Read full article on original website
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
Kyle Allen expected to start for Texans in Week 12, Davis Mills moving to the bench
Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen is expected to start Week 12's game against the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The Texans are expected to make a quarterback change for Week 12's clash with the Dolphins. Davis Mills struggles so far this season have prompted Houston to switch things up. Allen will receive first-team reps in practice this week with the expectation that he will be under center against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Rams' Matthew Stafford (neck) out for Week 12, Bryce Perkins expected to start
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) has been ruled out of Week 12's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Stafford has been downgraded to out and will not be available to face the Chiefs on Sunday due to a neck sprain. Bryce Perkins will get the majority of the first-team reps at practice this week and is expected to start against Kansas City.
Eagles WR A.J. Brown (illness) returns to practice
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday’s session with an illness. Coach Nick Sirianni
Mike Williams (ankle) absent for Chargers' Wednesday session
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Williams' missed practice is not a good sign after he was only able to log four receiving snaps in Week 11. Expect Josh Palmer to play an increased role versus an Arizona Cardinals' defense ranked 13th in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers if Williams is ruled out.
Gus Edwards (knee) fully practices for Baltimore on Thursday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards was a full participant in practice Thursday afternoon. After getting in a limited session Wednesday, Edwards followed that up with a full one on Thanksgiving. It's certainly a good sign that he'll be able to play come Sunday against Jacksonville. Our models currently project...
Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is questionable to face the Clippers on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game this season.
Houston Astros targeting 2-time All-Star outfielder in MLB free agency
The Houston Astros are reportedly one of the teams in hot pursuit of one of the more intriguing players on
Denver's Jamal Murray (health protocols) active on Tuesday night
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (health protocols) is available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Murray is active after Denver's guard missed two games for health protocol reasons. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 31.2 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 17.7 points, 4.0 rebounds. and...
Landry Shamet (concussion) still out for Phoenix Friday night
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet will not play Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Shamet remains in the concussion protocol, and he'll remain sidelined after Thanksgiving. In 9 games this season, Shamet is averaging 7.0 points, 1.2 assists and 10.7 FanDuel points.
Rams waive running back Darrell Henderson on Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have waived running back Darrell Henderson Tuesday. After a logging a season-low 6% offensive snap percentage in Week 11, Henderson has been let go by the Rams. Expect Cam Akers and Kyren Williams to see more work in Los Angeles' backfield going forward. On 70 rush...
Giants' Richie James (knee) active for Week 12 clash with Cowboys
New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (knee) is active for Week 12's game against the Dallas Cowboys. James has been upgraded from questionable to active and will play against Dallas on Thursday. Our models expect him to see 2.2 targets against the Cowboys. numberFire's models project James for 2.9...
Spurs' Josh Richardson (ankle) doubtful on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Richardson is dealing with an ankle injury and is not expected to play on Friday after drawing the doubtful tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against the Lakers.
Joe Mixon (concussion) DNP for Bengals on Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the Tennessee Titans. Mixon remains in the NFL's concussion protocols and was unable to practice on Thursday. Barring a sudden turnaround on Friday, Mixon seems unlikely to play against the Titans on Sunday. Samaje Perine would see a large increase in opportunities if Mixon is ruled out.
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson (ankle) questionable on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Nets on Friday. If he is available, our models expect Jackson to play 17.0 minutes against the Nets. Jackson's Friday projection includes...
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard (knee) questionable on Friday
Indiana Pacers point guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nembhard is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable to face the Nets on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.0 minutes against Brooklyn. Nembhard's Friday projection includes...
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out on Friday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smith has been added to the injury report with an ankle injury and will not be available to face Minnesota on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Monday.
49ers' Deebo Samuel (hamstring) limited on Thursday
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the New Orleans Saints. Samuel continues to deal with a hamstring injury that has bothered him for multiple weeks this season. Limited practices keep him on track to play against the Saints, but his final practice report on Friday should be monitored.
