Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
5 high-profile health IT acquisitions in 2022
Here are five key health IT acquisitions that have been announced or have closed in 2022. Oracle completed its $28.4 billion acquisition of Cerner on June 8. The all-cash deal, which was announced on Dec. 20, values Cerner at $95 a share or about $28.5 billion in equity value. Amazon...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 healthcare moves from JPMorgan
From launching a healthcare venture capital firm to opening three new primary care clinics, JPMorgan continues to strengthen its healthcare presence. Here are three recent healthcare moves from the company as reported by Becker's. JPMorgan Chase is opening three advanced primary care centers on the sites of its offices in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Geisinger CIO leaves for software company
John Kravitz, the former CIO of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, has left the health system for software company Workday, according to a HealthTech Magazine story. Mr. Kravitz was CIO of Geisinger since 2009 and previously worked in that role for Allentown, Pa.-based Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network and Clarks Summit, Pa.-based Allied Services, per his LinkedIn profile. He had most recently helped steer Geisinger's cloud migration to Amazon Web Services.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mark Cuban in talks with hospitals to solve drug shortages
Mark Cuban is in talks with hospitals to identify generic drugs that often run in short supply, which he aims to make in a robotics-driven manufacturing plant currently in development in Dallas. Mr. Cuban appeared on the Motley Fool podcast Nov. 23 with host Chris Hill to talk about disrupting...
beckershospitalreview.com
Heritage eyed by Carlyle-led consortium in possible $10B deal, report
The Carlyle Group, a Washington, D.C-based buyout company, is putting together a consortium of private equity buyers to acquire California's Heritage Provider Network in a deal that could be worth up to $10 billion, according to a Nov. 15 Reuters report. Northridge-based Heritage, founded by physician Richard Merkin, MD, who...
beckershospitalreview.com
EvergreenHealth board votes to count COVID-19 aid as revenue, triggering management bonuses
Kirkland, Wash.-based EvergreenHealth's board of directors voted 4-3 to count COVID-19 aid as revenue, which triggered an average bonus of $9,200 for the system's 206 managers, Crosscut reported Nov. 22. The vote comes as Evergreen has reported that it is losing $1.3 million a week in care for long-term patients.
beckershospitalreview.com
Epic making EHR feature available to Apple users
Epic is updating its EHR capabilities to become more compatible with Apple's Mac operating system. The EHR vendor is working to make Hyperdrive, its specialized browser client, available on Mac computers sometime in 2023, an Epic spokesperson emailed Becker's. Hyperdrive provides additional security, management and interoperability features, but is now only accessible through Windows.
beckershospitalreview.com
SSM Health reports $484M loss amid excess costs, investment problems
St. Louis-based SSM Health, which operates 23 hospitals and over 300 physician locations across four states, has revealed losses totaling over $484 million for the nine months ending Sept. 30. That figure compares with a net income of $447.5 million for the same period last year. SSM Health, which also...
beckershospitalreview.com
15 health executives named 'most influential women in corporate America'
The magazine WomenInc. has named 118 executives the most influential women in corporate America. Fifteen health executives are among them. To determine the awardees, WomenInc.'s editorial board along with community leaders in academia and business reviewed 500 candidates' corporate sector influence, career growth, community outreach and recognition. Read more about the methodology in the magazine's Nov. 22 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
UPMC revenue hits $18.9B, but operating income dips 75.5%: 5 notes
UPMC posted higher revenue in the first nine months of the year than in the same period in 2021, but the Pittsburgh-based health system's operating income declined significantly year over year, according to financial documents released Nov. 22. Five notes:. 1. UPMC, a 40-hospital system, reported revenue of $18.9 billion...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital CEO exits slow
Eighty-five hospital CEOs exited their roles in the first 10 months of this year, down 10.5 percent from the 95 chiefs who stepped down from their positions in the same period of 2021, according to a Nov. 17 report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an executive outplacement and coaching firm.
beckershospitalreview.com
Cybersecurity
Cyber risks for hospitals and health systems are higher than other sectors such as banking, technology and telecommunications, yet with hospitals facing financial challenges from increased labor costs, cybersecurity has fallen on the back burner, according to a Nov. 22 report from credit company Moody's. Five things from the report...
Comments / 0