Mason, MI

WILX-TV

Jackson community comes together to keep bookstore open

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Jackson community have created a GoFundMe to keep the doors of a local bookstore open. Book Cottage of Jackson recently announced it may have to close its business for good due to the hardship it faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business also had to move locations twice within the last two years.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Westphalia mother-son team release book together

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deborah and Benjamin Price are a mother-son author-illustrator team out of Westphalia. The title character from their latest book, “Trenton The Turtle,” moves a little slower than others. He goes for a walk and shows his friends why being the fastest isn’t always the best.
WESTPHALIA, MI
WILX-TV

Cristo Rey brings community together with Thanksgiving meal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cristo Rey Community Center in Lansing helped give families something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. “It’s really special because at home this isn’t something we necessarily celebrate, it’s not one of our traditions,” said Brenda Pilar of Lansing. Pilar said she...
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened

If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing

Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations ﻿being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down﻿.A Michigan State University-themed location ﻿on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332﻿ E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations﻿ in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.﻿
EAST LANSING, MI
Tracy Stengel

Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt Proceedings

Dee Ann Warner.Photo byPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm April 25, 2021. The mother of five, grandmother of six, vanished without a trace without using credit cards, her bank card, or a vehicle. Her family and Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney, have publicly said they believe Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible for her disappearance.
TECUMSEH, MI
WILX-TV

Seven Spartans charged in Michigan tunnel incident

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Seven players on the Michigan State University football team are now charged in connection with the altercation in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium on October 29. In a statement sent to News 10, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office states the University of Michigan Division of...
EAST LANSING, MI

