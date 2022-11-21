ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masontown, WV

Masontown may run out of water Thanksgiving week

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wSum1_0jIi3RgJ00

MASONTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – An official from Masontown announced that the town is under a conserve water advisory and may run out of water before the end of the week.

According to the announcement, the town is also under a boil water advisory. The boil and conserve water advisories affect both Monongalia County and Preston County customers.

Power outage planned for parts of Mon County

The Masontown official said the town is almost completely out of water, but they hope that the advisories will be lifted by Thanksgiving. No reason for the shortage of water was given.

