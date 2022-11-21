Masontown may run out of water Thanksgiving week
MASONTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – An official from Masontown announced that the town is under a conserve water advisory and may run out of water before the end of the week.
According to the announcement, the town is also under a boil water advisory. The boil and conserve water advisories affect both Monongalia County and Preston County customers.Power outage planned for parts of Mon County
The Masontown official said the town is almost completely out of water, but they hope that the advisories will be lifted by Thanksgiving. No reason for the shortage of water was given.
