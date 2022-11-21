ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 Oregon hospitals declare crisis standards of care due to RSV

OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and Randall Children's Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, both in Portland, Ore., declared crisis standards of care on Nov 22. Crisis standards of care can be activated when "critical care resources are severely limited, the number of patients presenting for critical care exceeds capacity, and there is no option to transfer to other critical care facilities," according to the Oregon Health Authority.
PORTLAND, OR
5 hospitals, health systems cutting services

The following service cuts by hospitals and health systems have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 25:. 1. Geisinger Jersey Shore (Pa.) Hospital has cut emergency surgery from its service list due to low demand. 2. HCA Virginia's Chippenham Hospital in Richmond closed its neonatal intensive care unit. 3. Crozer...
DELAWARE STATE
Hospitals seeking CIOs, chief medical information officers, IT talent

Below are six hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings in the past month seeking CIOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Bay Area Hospital, based in Coos Bay, Ore., is seeking a part-time chief medical information officer. Cincinnati Children's...
COOKEVILLE, TN
5 health systems implementing telehealth programs

Becker’s has covered five health systems implementing new telehealth programs since Oct. 27:. Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint rolled out two telehealth programs to treat common ailments, such as flu, cold, allergies and urinary tract infections. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center implemented a telehealth program for common medical conditions...
IOWA STATE
Illinois court dismisses Blessing Health System's attempt to halt hospital project

An Illinois court has dismissed Blessing Health System's attempt to halt Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group's QMG Hospital and QMG Birth Center, which were granted certificate of need applications April 24 by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board. Seven of the Illinois board's eight members voted in favor of...
QUINCY, IL
Hospital CEO exits slow

Eighty-five hospital CEOs exited their roles in the first 10 months of this year, down 10.5 percent from the 95 chiefs who stepped down from their positions in the same period of 2021, according to a Nov. 17 report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an executive outplacement and coaching firm.
Prospect Medical Holdings offloading 2 hospitals to nonprofit

The Centurion Foundation, an Atlanta-based nonprofit organization, has inked an asset purchase agreement to acquire the CharterCare Health Partners system from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings. The transaction includes CharterCare's related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, according to a Nov. 22 news release. QHR Health,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Indiana hospital merging with Deaconess Health System Jan. 1

Tell City, Ind.-based Perry County Memorial Hospital is affiliating with Deaconess Health System, effective January 1, 14 News reported Nov. 22. The hospital will remain a county-owned hospital with a local governing board and a local focus, the report said. No staffing changes are expected, and employees will remain in their current roles.
TELL CITY, IN
Executive Moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 18:. 1. Jeremy Bradford is leaving his role as president of SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital-Mt. Vernon (Ill.) for a new CEO role in Maryland. Mr. Bradford was selected as the next president and CEO of Prince Frederick, Md.-based CalvertHealth.
MARYLAND STATE
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders

The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Ballad Health, based in Johnson City, Tenn.,. a pharmacy operations director. 2. Bay Area Hospital,...
A reversal: Adult providers assist pediatric specialists amid RSV surge

Two years ago, pediatric providers found themselves taking care of adult patients, in an effort to lend a hand where they could during the first winter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's the opposite: amid the ongoing respiratory syncytial virus surge, providers who don't normally care for kids are stepping in to support pediatric staff.
16 health system collaborations with Big Tech

Hospitals and health systems have been busy partnering with Big Tech companies to help advance healthcare's digital shift. Here are 16 such collaborations reported on by Becker's since Nov. 10:. 1. Several health systems have partnered with or invested in portfolio companies of GV, the venture capital arm of Google...
Where states stand on telehealth parity

As telehealth use expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, many states passed laws requiring payers to reimburse providers at the same rate as in-person visits. But not all of them. Here are the states that have telehealth payment parity, according to a Nov. 18 update from professional services firm Manatt:. Arizona.
COLORADO STATE
3 health systems seeking chief technology officers

Below are three hospitals and health systems that posted job listings in the past month seeking chief technology officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Sturdy Memorial Hospital, based in Attleboro, Mass., is seeking a chief technology officer. Temple University Health System,...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Physicians

In a Nov. 22 alert, the FDA told physicians that some Luer-activated valve connectors with internal pin designs aren't compatible with prefilled glass syringes, and if they're forced together, the drug can become clogged. The internal pin in some needleless LAV connectors can break off when attached to glass syringes,...
Mississippi hospitals are in crisis. But aid may be slow to arrive.

Nearly all 111 of Mississippi's hospitals are facing financial difficulties in multiple areas, but the state's senators might not be committed to proposed solutions, Mississippi Today reported Nov. 21. The state's rural hospitals in particular are facing serious financial challenges, according to the report. Mississippi Health Officer Daniel Edney, MD,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mark Cuban in talks with hospitals to solve drug shortages

Mark Cuban is in talks with hospitals to identify generic drugs that often run in short supply, which he aims to make in a robotics-driven manufacturing plant currently in development in Dallas. Mr. Cuban appeared on the Motley Fool podcast Nov. 23 with host Chris Hill to talk about disrupting...
DALLAS, TX
Yale New Haven, Adena Health and 8 other systems seeking supply leaders

Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Adena Health System, based in Chillicothe, Ohio,. a...
TEXAS STATE
7 systems hiring post-acute talent

Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent. Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Cleveland Clinic, based in Cleveland, Ohio, is seeking a post-acute care transitions navigator in Independence, Ohio.
CHARLESTON, SC
RSV caseloads, severity up: 4 notes from a physician survey

New survey data indicates emergency room and critical care physicians in the U.S. are seeing more patients with respiratory syncytial virus, and that cases are more severe than in previous years. The findings are based on a microsurvey completed by 100 physicians via a mobile platform from InCrowd. The data...

