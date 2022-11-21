Read full article on original website
Related
froggyweb.com
2 people seriously injured in crash northeast of Alexandria
CARLOS, Minn. (KFGO) – An Alexandria couple suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County. The Minnesota State Patrol said around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos, a minivan and SUV crashed at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5. The couple in the SUV,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Annual St. Mary's Community Thanksgiving Dinner set for today
(Alexandria, MN)--St. Mary's is once again hosting the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner today. (Thursday) The dinner will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will take place at the St. Mary's School Gym in Alexandria. They say the meal is for those who would be alone, or those who would simply like to share a meal with others in the community.
voiceofalexandria.com
Seven people injured in crash in Carlos Township on Thursday
(Carlos Township)--Authorities say that seven people are injured, two with life-threatening injuries, in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Carlos Township. A Toyota Sienna, driven by Ali Moin, 40, of Bloomington, was traveling northbound on State Highway 29, and a Cadillac SRX, driven by Marilyn Grover, 80, of Alexandria, was traveling eastbound on County Road 5 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.
voiceofalexandria.com
Look for the QR code to donate to the Salvation Army this season
(Alexandria, MN)--The Salvation Army once again has their Red Kettle Campaign underway this Christmas/Holiday season. Dave Schultz with the Salvation Army here locally, who helps coordinate the bell ringers, says not only can you drop in some money in the kettle, but you can also use your phone and the QR code to donate. They have this service to make it easier for everyone.
willmarradio.com
Pennock Man Injured in Kandiyohi County Crash
(Dovre Township, Kandiyohi County, MN)-- On Wednesday morning at approximately 6:42a.m., The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle rollover with injuries on County Road 27 near County Road 5. Kandiyohi County deputies located a 2000 Ford Ranger rolled over on its side in the north ditch....
trfradio.com
3 Injured in Accident Involving Tow Truck
Three people from Thief River Falls, including a small child were injured in a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thomas Andrew Morales, 30 was injured when the eastbound 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving spun out while attempting to pass a 1999 Freightliner tow truck on a snow and ice covered I94 in La Grand Township.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person dies in crash south of Glenwood
(Glenwood, MN)--We are learning that late last week Pope County Dispatch received a call reporting a semi vs pickup truck crash on County Rd 18 near Selnes Rd. south of Glenwood. The pickup was driven by 44-year-old Denis Zinke of Sauk Centre. Zinke was taken by ambulance to the Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood for his injuries.
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
Possible murder-suicide under investigation in west-central Minnesota
Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating a possible murder-suicide. A 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were found dead at a home in rural Battle Lake just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. "At this time it is believed to be a...
mprnews.org
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
KARE
Semi truck driver killed in western Minn. crash
GLENWOOD, Minn — The driver of semi truck was killed in a crash last week in western Minnesota. According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a 911 call shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. The caller reported a semi vs. pickup truck crash on County...
MinnPost
Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight
A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
knsiradio.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Leading Police on a Miles Long Pursuit
(KNSI) — A 33-year-old Bloomington man accused of leading police on a miles-long chase at speeds of 100 miles an hour has been charged. According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County, just before 1:00 Friday morning, a Waite Park police officer stopped a driver in a pickup truck near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and Parkway Drive for weaving over the center line. That driver, identified in court papers as Santos Ezequiel Gonzales, had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and appeared to be under the influence. The license plate on the truck was also not on file, but the VIN was registered to Gonzales, who had a warrant out for his arrest.
Comments / 0