SPOONER, WI -- Washburn County Tourism Association is pleased to announce another year of collecting warm winter clothing items to help families throughout Washburn County. This year’s campaign will officially be called Bundle Up WashCo – a new name but still the same great cause! Donations will be collected and handed out from November 23rd through December 22nd this year. And, new this year are multiple drop off locations including the Washburn County Visitor Center, The Dock Coffee, Masterjohn Realty Office, and Journeys at Heartwood near the Minong area. Items donated can be new or gently used and there is a need of anything from jackets to mittens in all sizes.

WASHBURN COUNTY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO