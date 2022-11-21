Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Stillwater Police seek help IDing suspect who stole car with child inside
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Stillwater Police Department issued a plea for help identifying the suspect who stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday morning. In a post on Facebook, police said officers responded to the 1400 block of Lydia Circle in Stillwater at 9 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a vehicle theft with a 1.5-year-old child inside. The vehicle was spotted leaving the Benson Development and going west. About 5 minutes later, police found the vehicle behind a business on the 1700 block of Washington Avenue.
Arrest made after residents report suspicious man in Isanti area
A 45-year-old Wyoming, Minnesota man has been arrested for burglary after he entered multiple buildings in Isanti County Monday morning. Just after 10 a.m., deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious man wearing camouflage walking around the outside of a building on the 3100 block of 305th Avenue Northeast in Isanti Township.
Wisconsin Pot Bust: 300 Plants & 2 Monkeys. Greatest Bust, Ever?
A Western Wisconsin drug bust went down, and authorities found WAY MORE than they expected. Not only was there a ton of smoke, but cops also found TWO MONKEYS! mprnews. It's not everyday that a huge drug bust in Wisconsin leads to finding two monkeys...Or maybe I should have just typed, what in the actual hell, monkeys? Either way it is a pretty awesome story!
fox9.com
When trail goes cold, she turns up the heat: Cold Case Consultant solves crimes, comforts families
ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Forest Hill Cemetery in Anoka is a place where most stories come to an end. But for two women, it marked the beginning of a friendship born out of tragedy and mutual grief. Four years ago, Sandy Anderson was visiting her son Robbie’s grave. The...
drydenwire.com
Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Nov. 25, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Description: Making concrete surface repairs to the structure, overlaying the bridge deck with concrete, replacing wing walls, placing riprap around the piers and abutments and replacing pavement on either side of the bridge and guardrail.
drydenwire.com
Jury Trial Scheduled For Man Who Allegedly Sold Meth To Confidential Informant
POLK COUNTY -- Criminal charges were filed in Polk County Circuit Court against Joseph Aubart, age 38, of Dresser, WI following a drug investigation that included controlled buys of methamphetamine by a confidential informant and culminated with the execution of a search warrant and the arrest of Aubart. Investigators recovered methamphetamine from two storage unit lockers that Aubart was renting.
drydenwire.com
Charges Filed After Authorities Investigate Woman Accused Of Locking Up Child While Doing Drugs
SAWYER COUNTY -- Drug charges have been filed against Vala Qauderer, age 40, of Hayward, WI after LCO Law Enforcement, LCO Child Welfare, and Sawyer County CPS responded to a report that she had been using drugs and locking her child in a room while doing so. Authorities executed a search warrant and discovered meth, heroin, and marijuana in the home within reach of the child. Vala also has drug charges filed against her in court cases in 2020 and 2019.
x1071.com
After public outcry, Somalians in western Wisconsin withdraw request to broadcast call to prayer
BARRON, Wis. — After public outcry, the Somalian community in the small western Wisconsin city of Barron has withdrawn a request to city council to publicly broadcast their call to prayer from the area’s two mosques. Last Tuesday, more than a dozen spoke out against the agenda item...
fox9.com
Body exhumed in Robbie Anderson cold case
(FOX 9) - The body of 19-year-old Robbie Anderson was exhumed Friday morning from Forest Hill Cemetery in Anoka, as his family and friends attempt to have his ‘unexplained death’ 13 years ago reclassified as a homicide. A crew of workers and a backhoe could be seen lifting...
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kelo.com
Local man convicted in connection with large meth ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The United States Attorney’s Office says Omar Perez-Ochoa, 31 of Sioux Falls, is found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments. Another man, John Radermacher, 41 Couderay, Wisconsin, is also found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute...
Wanted man to police: I'll hand myself in if my kids can have a good Christmas
A police appeal to find a man wanted for multiple felony warrants took a turn on Facebook when the suspect responded in the comments, and tried to negotiate his surrender in return for a good Christmas for his kids. The unusual exchange took place on the Facebook page of North...
drydenwire.com
Bundle Up WashCo 2022
SPOONER, WI -- Washburn County Tourism Association is pleased to announce another year of collecting warm winter clothing items to help families throughout Washburn County. This year’s campaign will officially be called Bundle Up WashCo – a new name but still the same great cause! Donations will be collected and handed out from November 23rd through December 22nd this year. And, new this year are multiple drop off locations including the Washburn County Visitor Center, The Dock Coffee, Masterjohn Realty Office, and Journeys at Heartwood near the Minong area. Items donated can be new or gently used and there is a need of anything from jackets to mittens in all sizes.
Osceola community ensures widow and kids keep home
OSCEOLA, Wis. — Usually a ribbon cutting celebrates construction of a brand new place, but Saturday the Hove family celebrated the opportunity to stay in a house where they already live. "End of April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," mom Meagan Hove explained. "Then in November of...
wpr.org
Request to play Muslim call to prayer in Barron met with strong opposition
Somali residents in the rural northern Wisconsin city of Barron are withdrawing a request to play an amplified Muslim call to prayer from two mosques after the idea drew stiff opposition from some residents at a recent city council meeting. Barron is home to a community of around 470 Somali...
Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake
McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
Comments / 0