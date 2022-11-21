The state of Pennsylvania has scrapped plans to sell the 300-acre former Harrisburg (Pa.) State Hospital Grounds, PennLive reported Nov. 23. The property had been authorized to be sold through a law passed in 2017 by the General Assembly. In 2019, the state had reached a proposed agreement of sale with the Dauphin County Redevelopment Authority.

