beckershospitalreview.com
Low demand forces Pennsylvania hospital to cut emergency surgery
Geisinger Jersey Shore (Pa.) Hospital has cut emergency surgery from its service list due to low demand, PennLive reported Nov. 20. An average of fewer than four people required emergency surgery, a spokesperson for Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health System told the publication. Elective surgery will continue and staffing will not be affected.
beckershospitalreview.com
State scraps plans to sell former Pennsylvania hospital grounds
The state of Pennsylvania has scrapped plans to sell the 300-acre former Harrisburg (Pa.) State Hospital Grounds, PennLive reported Nov. 23. The property had been authorized to be sold through a law passed in 2017 by the General Assembly. In 2019, the state had reached a proposed agreement of sale with the Dauphin County Redevelopment Authority.
beckershospitalreview.com
McLaren Oakland appoints Dr. Laura Harmon chief nursing officer
Pontiac, Mich.-based McLaren Oakland appointed Laura Harmon, DNP, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services. Dr. Harmon will provide administrative leadership and clinical support to hundreds of nurses at McLaren Oakland hospital and McLaren Clarkston healthcare campus, according to a Nov. 22 news release from the hospital.
beckershospitalreview.com
Minnesota AG seeks input on Sanford, Fairview merger: 'We've heard people are concerned'
Minnesota's attorney general plans to host several public hearings in early 2023 to collect input on the proposed merger of Sanford Health and Fairview Health, the Star Tribune reported Nov. 22. On Nov. 15, Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview Health announced their intent to merge in 2023....
beckershospitalreview.com
California AG seeks hospital cooperation in racial bias probe
California Attorney General Rob Bonta is investigating hospital algorithms for racial bias, according to a report published by Kaiser Health News on Nov. 21. Mr. Bonta was appointed attorney general in 2021 — after Xavier Becerra left the position to become HHS secretary — and unofficial results show he was elected to a second term.
beckershospitalreview.com
Missouri Army hospital pays $62M as part of transition to new location
The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers awarded a $62 million contract to SNC-Lavalin, a project management company, to provide outfitting and transition services for the replacement of General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., which is located about 140 miles southwest of St. Louis. The hospital...
