Sumter city, county employees pick up hundreds of bags of trash off the road
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter city and county employees are hoping to lead by example by picking up trash around the community during Wednesday's Stash the Trash. Wednesday, dozens of volunteers like Emily Banar picked up almost 200 bags of litter along the road. "This is a road I actually...
Chick-fil-A Supply to build $80M distribution facility in South Carolina
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Chick-fil-A Supply announced plans to build a new $80 million distribution facility in South Carolina and bring more than 160 new jobs to the state. According to the company, Chick-fil-A Supply is an innovative distribution service provider that is focused on “understanding and meeting the unique needs” of Chick-fil-A restaurants. […]
Publix at Trenholm Plaza expanding 10,634 sq. ft., construction begins in January
Publix at Trenholm Plaza is scheduled for an expansion. Construction will begin in January and the expanded store is expected to open in late 2023. EDENS, a leading national retail real estate owner, operator and developer, announced a 10,634 square-foot expansion of Publix at Trenholm Plaza. The expansion will increase the anchor retail partner’s existing footprint by nearly 30% for a total of 48,547 square feet.
What stores are closed for Thanksgiving? Here’s the list
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Many retailers are planning to close for Thanksgiving again this year to give employees a day off while focusing on online sales instead. Walmart, Target and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed. See the rest of the list below. In years...
Businesses around South Carolina open their doors for 'Friendsgiving'
CAMDEN, S.C. — For those that do not have a family to gather with on Thanksgiving, there will always be friends and strangers to spend time with instead. In the Midlands, a few places decided to stay open on Wednesday and Thanksgiving on Thursday, to host people for 'Friendsgiving'.
Irmo town council has over $5M budget surplus in last fiscal year
IRMO, S.C. — The town of Irmo has good news to share. A budget audit done earlier this month offered a bit of a surprise, town leaders learned they have a giant surplus, to the tune of a little over $5M. You could say it's right on time to...
Lexington County council asking for public input for upcoming budget
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County is looking for your input. They want locals and surrounding communities to tell council what they'd like to see focused on in the next fiscal year budget. Their budget survey opened to the public last week and you have until December 15 to...
Volunteers prepare for Aiken One Table event
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken One Table volunteers were hard at work Wednesday afternoon. They’re getting the turkey and all the fixings ready for Thursday’s meal. They’re expecting more than 200 people. If you want to bring food, they ask that it is ready to serve. The...
Public input requested on bike share expansion in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midlands residents are being asked to share their thoughts on bike riding in the area. Input can be provided through an interactive online survey and map, and comments provided will help shape the development of the expansion study. The study is part of a collaboration with...
Fire causes significant damage to rendering plant in Saluda County
WARD, S.C. — Crews expect to be on the scene throughout the night and morning hours following a Thanksgiving day fire that caused significant damage at a Saluda County rendering plant. According to Josh Morton with Saluda County Emergency Management,. the fire was called in around 2:15 p.m. as...
Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant
WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for Thanksgiving holiday
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a holiday schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed, Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 25, and the day after Thanksgiving - Friday, Nov. 26.
Richland deputies looking for man involved in Cici’s Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation at Sandhill’s Cici’s Pizza. Deputies say they are looking for the man after a woman was injured at the restaurant on Fashion...
SC lawyer goes the extra mile to help those facing poverty during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families was a huge success this year with close to 4000 families adopted. But for one lawyer who made a donation, helping the poor is a year-round mission. In fact, in her 30 years of fighting for marginalized and forgotten South Carolinians, attorney and...
Visitors express concerns about maintenance on new pedestrian bridge
The holiday should bring a lot of visitors to Augusta's new pedestrian bridge, but there always wear and tear so will this attraction remain attractive
Looking for some Christmas, holiday fun? Here are some South Carolina events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — So you want to get into the spirit of the holidays?. Here is a list of some of the events going on in the South Carolina Midlands. If, somehow, our elves have missed your event, please email us at News19@WLTX.com and we'll be happy to add it to our list.
CFD: Discarded smoking materials caused Rusty Mill Drive house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia-Richland Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the cause of a massive house fire last week. Investigators say on November 17, the Rusty Mill Drive house fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. Officials say the fire started before 5 p.m. on the rear...
Aiken County crews respond to farm fire on Banks Mill Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety and Aiken Fire Department responded to a farm fire Wednesday on Banks Mill Road. According to Aiken Department of Public Safety, the call came in at 11:18 a.m. A combine was on fire in the middle of a cotton field. Aiken...
Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety to roll-out new auto theft prevention program
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety will be rolling out a new program to combat auto theft. The national program Hide Lock Take, use three simple phrases in their message: Hide your things, Lock your vehicle, and Take your keys. The signs will be placed throughout...
Here's a list of Holiday light shows in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's the Holiday Season, and WACH FOX News has compiled a list of light shows happening this year. Click on the light show name to get more information on specific events. FIREFLIES LIGHT SHOW: November 19 - December 31. Type: Walk-Thru with themed nights. Location:...
