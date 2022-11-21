ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Chick-fil-A Supply to build $80M distribution facility in South Carolina

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Chick-fil-A Supply announced plans to build a new $80 million distribution facility in South Carolina and bring more than 160 new jobs to the state. According to the company, Chick-fil-A Supply is an innovative distribution service provider that is focused on “understanding and meeting the unique needs” of Chick-fil-A restaurants. […]
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Publix at Trenholm Plaza expanding 10,634 sq. ft., construction begins in January

Publix at Trenholm Plaza is scheduled for an expansion. Construction will begin in January and the expanded store is expected to open in late 2023. EDENS, a leading national retail real estate owner, operator and developer, announced a 10,634 square-foot expansion of Publix at Trenholm Plaza. The expansion will increase the anchor retail partner’s existing footprint by nearly 30% for a total of 48,547 square feet.
COLUMBIA, SC
What stores are closed for Thanksgiving? Here’s the list

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Many retailers are planning to close for Thanksgiving again this year to give employees a day off while focusing on online sales instead. Walmart, Target and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed. See the rest of the list below. In years...
Volunteers prepare for Aiken One Table event

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken One Table volunteers were hard at work Wednesday afternoon. They’re getting the turkey and all the fixings ready for Thursday’s meal. They’re expecting more than 200 people. If you want to bring food, they ask that it is ready to serve. The...
AIKEN, SC
Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant

WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
WARD, SC
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a holiday schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed, Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 25, and the day after Thanksgiving - Friday, Nov. 26.
COLUMBIA, SC
CFD: Discarded smoking materials caused Rusty Mill Drive house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia-Richland Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the cause of a massive house fire last week. Investigators say on November 17, the Rusty Mill Drive house fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. Officials say the fire started before 5 p.m. on the rear...
COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken County crews respond to farm fire on Banks Mill Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety and Aiken Fire Department responded to a farm fire Wednesday on Banks Mill Road. According to Aiken Department of Public Safety, the call came in at 11:18 a.m. A combine was on fire in the middle of a cotton field. Aiken...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Here's a list of Holiday light shows in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's the Holiday Season, and WACH FOX News has compiled a list of light shows happening this year. Click on the light show name to get more information on specific events. FIREFLIES LIGHT SHOW: November 19 - December 31. Type: Walk-Thru with themed nights. Location:...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
